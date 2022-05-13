Pagosa Unitarian Universalists to discuss the spirituality of earth, water and fire

By Joan Ward | Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

On Sunday, May 15, at 10:30 a.m., the Pagosa Unitarian Universalist (UU) Fellowship service will consider our spiritual connections with earth, water and fire. The service will be in-person and on Zoom.

What are our spiritual connections with earth, water and fire? Joan Ward will be sharing excerpts from a recent service from the UU Ministry for the Earth about each of these and an accompanying somatic practice.

As described on the website infiniteocean.com: “Somatics comes from the word ‘soma’ which is Latin for ‘body.’ Somatic practices are practices which are rooted in the body and center the body’s natural wisdom. Rather than solely using the brain or rational thought to interpret our experiences, somatics focuses on our felt sense, or the wisdom we are able to gather by turning our attention toward the feelings and sensations that are alive in our bodies.”

There will be a potluck after the service. Plan to stay for a potluck lunch. We have not had a meal together since Thanksgiving and last summer. A main entree will be provided. Please bring a side or dessert. Please bring your own place setting.

Depending on the current recommendations concerning COVID and the comfort level of those in attendance, please be prepared to wear a well-fitting mask while in the building. Social distancing will be encouraged and, to that end, the maximum capacity of the fellowship has been reduced to 25.

To join by Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86176360552, meeting ID: 861 7636 0552, phone: (346) 248-7799.

Our fellowship, based on its seven principles, offers each individual support in their unique spiritual path and an opportunity to participate in social and environmental action. We welcome diversity and invite everyone to share in our faith community.

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is located in Greenbrier Plaza, 301 N. Pagosa Blvd., Unit B-15, which is on the north side of the building. It faces Greenbrier Drive.

For more information about the fellowship, please see www.pagosauu.org.