New Thought service will focus on Egypt tour

By Shayla McClure | New Thought Center for Inspirational Living

Sunday service is at 10 a.m. on May 15 with Julie Loar, who will share her latest spiritual tour March 2022 in Egypt.

After the service with Loar, we will host a reception and potluck followed by a 1-1/2 hour presentation of her tour in Egypt.

“After thousands of years, Egypt still calls us back to remember ancient wisdom and sacred purpose.” — Loar.

Upcoming events

Meditation and yoga is Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. with Madison Humes.

Spirit Heart Band practice is every Tuesday at 6 p.m. We welcome musicians and singers to join our band. Please text McClure at (970) 510-0309 for band information.

May 20, 6-9 p.m.: Fundraiser dance with Bruce Wayne Rock and Country Band, Pagosa Lodge ballroom.

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of Pagosa Lodge (elevator available).

Request prayer treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing pagosacommunitynewthought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; or calling (970) 510-0309.