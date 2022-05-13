McInnis announces retirement from Our Savior Lutheran Church and Preschool

Anette McInnis

By Stacey Lewis | Our Savior Lutheran Church and Preschool

School Director Anette McInnis has announced her retirement from Our Savior Lutheran Church and Preschool (OSLPS) effective June 3.

“Working as an aide, I loved being around the children and then one day the Board of Christian Education asked me if I wanted to be the director so I began the classes I needed and have loved it ever since,” said McInnis. “I have loved being with the kids every day. Feeling their unconditional love and watching them grow is the best feeling ever. Those beautiful memories will always be in my heart.”

McInnis’ two sons attended OSLPS and she really liked the program. She started working as an aide then eventually became the director for 25 years.

“Anette is the only staff member that has worked here the entire time that I have been here, and it has been wonderful to be able to work with her for 10 years,” said Our Savior Lutheran Pastor Andrew Packer. “The main reason Anette is so good at what she does is that she truly and genuinely loves every single child that is in the preschool. She cares for them body and soul. This is evident in everything that she says and does. The love of Jesus constantly pours from her to the children. Anette and her joy and love for the children will be missed. I pray that the Lord will continue to bless this next stage of her life.”

Anette took Proverbs 22:6 very seriously: “Train up a child in the way he should go and when he is old, he will not depart from it.”

Because of her deep faith and love of children, the children in her preschool were loved beyond measure. For 25 years “Miss Anette” devoted herself to the children and families of the Pagosa Springs community. Her love and caring spirit will be missed.

We hope you will join us in honoring this early childhood professional and all she’s done in the Pagosa Springs community on June 5, 2 to 4 p.m, at the Our Savior Lutheran Church gymnasium, 56 Meadows Drive.

We’d like to shower her with cards and well wishes, so if you’re not able to attend the celebration, please mail a card for her to 1330 Dichoso Drive, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 or send an email of well wishes to anettesretirementparty@gmail.com.