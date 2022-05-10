Tues., May 10 – 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Wed., May 11 – 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

No burning allowed.

Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and

rapid spread of fires and extreme fire behavior due to dry fuels,

low relative humidity and strong, gusty winds below 8,000 feet.

• Tuesday winds 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

• Wednesday winds 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

• Relative humidity 7-12 percent

A Red Flag Warning means that

critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly.