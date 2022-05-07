Local agencies attend incident management class

Pagosa Fire Protection District

Local agencies gathered April 25-27 for an incident management class. ICS 300, Intermediate Incident Command System for Expanding Incidents, provided students with knowledge on how to work together to protect our community.

Subjects covered in the class included: description of incident management team positions, resource management, documentation and forms, processes and procedures, levels of incident complexity, transfer of command, how to distribute information and proper communication between agencies.

An understanding of how various-size incidents are managed will provide agencies with intelligence for any potential future incidents in the area. The Pagosa Springs area has seen wildfires, floods, hazardous materials situations, snowstorms and other disasters in the past; any or all of these events could occur again. By preparing ahead of an emergency, all agencies will be better prepared to respond.

Participating agencies included the Pagosa Fire Protection District, Pagosa Springs Police Department, Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, South Fork Fire and Rescue, and Upper San Juan Search and Rescue.