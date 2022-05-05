Senior recital for Hayden Kiker and Ethan Mazur announced

Kiker Mazur

By Brandye Kiker | Special to The PREVIEW

“It takes a village to raise a child.” This African proverb perfectly sums up our amazing music community here in Pagosa Springs.

Our “village” has certainly had a hand in nurturing the talents of two of our gifted young musicians, Hayden Kiker and Ethan Mazur.

Both of these young men, private studio students of Venita Burch, Heidi Tanner and Kathleen Martinez have been accepted into the School of Music at Tennessee Technological University. Kiker will be majoring in vocal performance and will be playing violin in the university orchestra. Mazur will be majoring in piano performance and will be singing in the university chorale.

Both Mazur and Kiker are home-schooled, attend Valor Academy and attend Pagosa Springs High School. They have both participated in many Curtains Up Pagosa and high school musical productions, the Piratones, San Juan Symphony Youth Orchestra, Jazz Band, multiple honor choirs throughout Colorado and All State Choir.

Mazur has participated in All State Band and All State Orchestra. Kiker was accepted into the 2021 Green Mountain Chamber Music Festival.

Kiker and Mazur will be performing in a shared senior recital on May 21 at 6 p.m. in the Pagosa Springs High School auditorium. Our entire community is invited to this free event. As both boys are multitalented, the audience will enjoy selections in vocals, piano, French horn, violin and percussion. Please come out and support these talented young adults.