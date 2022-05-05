Band-O-Rama concert set for May 14

By Susy Mekeal | Pagosa Springs Instrumental Music Society

The Pagosa Springs Community Band is hosting the annual Band-O-Rama concert on Saturday, May 14, at 7 p.m. in the Pagosa Springs High School auditorium. It will be a fun night highlighting the young musicians in our schools.

The evening will begin with music pieces from the three school bands. The Pagosa Springs High School jazz band will follow with several lively selections that it has prepared for your enjoyment. Last on the concert will be the Community Band, which will play pieces from American composers themed around the great outdoors. The program will offer a nice variety of music and talent from our community.

This concert is hosted by the Pagosa Springs Instrumental Music Society, or PSIMS. PSIMS is a charitable organization which serves as a community service to foster the development and growth, and raise awareness of the importance of instrumental music among students and adults. PSIMS celebrates the joy of instrumental music through providing and promoting teaching and performance opportunities for instrumental musicians of all levels of performance abilities, in all genres, to the community and schools.

The bands are preparing a concert full of variety and with lots of energy. Come enjoy an evening of music and support the students. The concert is free of charge and donations are gratefully accepted to support the instrumental music programs in our community. Come early as the seats fill up quickly. We look forward to seeing you Saturday, May 14, at 7 p.m.