Gabriela de la Paz to return to Pagosa Springs, perform May 7 and May 14

Photo courtesy Jean Broderick

After delighting audiences in Pagosa Springs three years ago, Gabriela de la Paz will be returning to perform a pair of concerts on May 7 and 14.

By Jean Broderick | Special to The PREVIEW

Gabriela de la Paz, an internationally renowned singer of traditional Mexican ballads, is returning to Pagosa Springs.

She delighted audiences in Pagosa Springs three years ago and is very much looking forward to her return visit. Some of her chosen songs will be familiar to American audiences and others new, but all very enjoyable.

Whether you are of Hispanic background, enjoy the music and culture from south of our border, are a student of Spanish or are unfamiliar with the Latino genre of music, de la Paz’s performance will be sure to delight the whole family.

She will perform at the Parish Hall of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church (445 Lewis St.) at 7 p.m. on May 7, and at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church (225 S. Pagosa Blvd.) at 7 p.m. on May 14.

Tickets will be $10 at the door.