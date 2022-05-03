Free downloadable e-books and audio books available in cloudLibrary

By Carole Howard | PREVIEW Columnist, and the library staff

If you haven’t tried accessing and taking advantage of cloudLibrary, you may want to do so to greatly expand the list of free e-books and audio books available to you and your family for your reading pleasure.

This downloadable service offers e-books and audio books for all ages — children, tweens, teens and adults. The items in cloudLibrary are purchased separately from physical items, so the books available are different — and it continues to use the AspenCat consortium’s contributions as well as those that we bought. A wide variety of classic titles and popular books of all genres is available.

Go to the library website at https://pagosalibrary.org. and click on the Downloadable Content box. Then click on cloudLibrary and follow the instructions to set up this service on your computer or device.

If you need assistance, all library staff are happy to help you set up your electronic device and answer any questions.

Therapy dog visit

tomorrow

Tomorrow, Friday, May 6, from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m., you are invited to come to the library for a free visit with a certified therapy dog. It’s a great way to relax or boost your day. The visits will be limited to 10-15 minutes — just the right amount of time to pet the dog, read to the dog or just say “Hi.” This activity is for all ages.

Ruby’s Book Club

next Tuesday

Ruby’s Book Club meets in person from 2 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, to discuss “Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law” by Mary Roach. Copies are available at your library. This book club is held the second Tuesday of each month, alternating between fiction and nonfiction titles. Anyone is welcome to attend.

Teen gaming next Wednesday

Free teen gaming happens on Wednesday, May 11, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for teens in the sixth through 12th grades. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

Dungeons and Dragons

Join us next Tuesday, May 10, from 4 to 6 p.m. for our ongoing in-person Dungeons and Dragons game for teens and young adults. Contact claire@pagosalibrary.org to learn how to join. Free sessions take place at your library on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.

Special family storytime

Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. join us for free in-person children’s stories, games and plenty of reasons to get up and move. Special guest Miss Diane will share some food stories and maybe even a taste testing on May 11.

Discovery Time

All-ages Discovery Times continue on Facebook at 2:30 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays of the month with games, art ideas, science experiments, history and more. This month’s Discovery Times will be on May 7 and 21.

ESL classes

Free in-person evening classes take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with 4 to 5 p.m. reserved for beginners and 5 to 7 p.m. for both intermediate and advanced students. Please help us spread the word about these classes to others in our community who would be interested, and contact us by phone or email if you have any questions.

Tech Time

Free in-person slots are available from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays. Brad will help you resolve issues with your computer, smartphone, tablet and other electronic devices.

Adult education

Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) sessions take place on Thursdays from 5:30 to 8 p.m., when Mark helps with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.

In-person gaming

Enjoy free all-ages video gaming on the Xbox 360 Kinect on Fridays from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m.

Writing challenge

A new all-ages writing challenge will be posted May 9 on the library’s Facebook page. We hope you will challenge your creativity by participating in this free all-ages activity.

S.T.E.A.M. enrichment kits

Participants in this free enrichment program for youngsters aged five and up receive a kit guiding you through science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (S.T.E.A.M.) projects. The kits are available all month, but registration is required by calling your library at (970) 264-2209.

CD player to borrow

Do you need a CD player? We have one you can check out. Ask at the front desk.

Library hours

Most of our programs are happening in person and curbside service continues. Also, our hours are back to pre-COVID levels – and even more on weekdays:

• Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, your library is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Tuesdays and Thursdays, your library is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Saturdays, your library is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Activities calendars

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free library activities available to you and your family, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — children, teens and adults.

Spanish language

self-help books

“El Actor: Como Alcanzar la Autenticidad” by Don Miguel Ruiz is a guide to mastering the art of life. “Eros: Retorno al Amor Uncondicional,” also by Don Miguel Ruiz, is a guide to finding a purer and more generous love. “Autentica y Unica” by Joyce Meyer is a guide to using the abilities God gave you to fulfill His purpose for your life. “Vive Confiado en un Mundo Caotico” by Dr. David Jeremiah offers practical Bible-based instructions for living in a world of chaos and crisis.

Nonfiction

“The Only Investment Guide You’ll Ever Need” by Andrew Tobias is the revised and updated version. “In Love” by Amy Bloom is a memoir of a couple facing end-of-life decisions when the husband is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. “Real Cowboys Grand Canyon to Mexico” by Ed Ashurst is a tribute to men and women working cattle in the West.

Mysteries and thrillers

“The End of Getting Lost” by Robin Kirman follows a couple on their honeymoon in Europe in 1996, before cellphones. “The Sacred Bridge” by Anne Hillerman is a Leaphorn, Chee and Manuelio book in the Navajo Nation series. “Such a Pretty Smile” by Kristi DeMeester focuses on a killer whose victims are young trouble-maker girls. “Crimson Summer” by Heather Graham is about an apocalypse cult in Florida. “Kingdom of Bones” by James Rollins is a Sigma Force thriller.

Other novels

“Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel is a story of time travel set on Vancouver Island and a dark colony on the moon. “Brown Girls” by Daphne Palasi Andreades follows the lives of five immigrant young ladies living in Queens, New York. “What the Fireflies Knew” by Kai Harris is a coming-of-age story told by a young black girl. “No Land to Light On” by Yara Zgheib is about a young Syrian couple separated by the travel ban. “City of Shadows” by Victoria Thompson focuses on the negative effects on a widow of an unscrupulous medium. “Incursion” and “Conspiracy” by Lynn Moffett are books one and two of a series about mercenaries rounding up Christians in a small Colorado town.

Books on CD

“The Investigator” by John Sandford is a Letty Davenport mystery. “Kingdom of Bones” by James Rollins is a Sigma Force thriller.

Large print

“Robert Ludlum’s The Treadstone Transgression” by Joshua Hood is book three in the Treadstone series. “Daughter of the Morning Star” by Craig Johnson is a Walt Longmire mystery. “Give Unto Others” by Donna Leon is a Commissario Guido Brunetti mystery. “What Happened to the Bennetts” by Lisa Scottoline begins with a carjacking.

Donations

We are grateful to Richard Moore for his generous monetary donation, and to Alan Saltzstein and our anonymous donors for their materials donations.

Please put your materials donations into the drop box at the library — not at City Market, which is reserved for returns.

Quotable quote

“Don’t let perfect be the enemy of the good. Gardens are living, breathing organisms just like us, imperfect and flawed.” — Linda Vater, self-described “gardening evangelist” and YouTube instructor known for her fresh, unstuffy take on traditional English gardens.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at pagosalibrary.org.