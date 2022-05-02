Community members invited to participate in superintendent interviews

By Jane Parker | Archuleta School District

Archuleta School District will be conducting superintendent interviews on Monday, May 9, from 3 p.m. until 7:45 p.m. and the board has requested to have community members participate in the interviews.

There will be three mixed groups of 10 members, consisting of staff, students and community members, so there is no guarantee that we can accommodate everyone that would like to be a part of the interviews, but we will do our best.

Please let Robyn Bennett (rbennett@pagosa.k12.co.us) know no later than noon on Tuesday, May 3, if you are interested in being a representative on the interview committee. The interviews will be held at Centerpoint Church and we would ask that you be there by 2:30 p.m.

Thank you for being an integral part of the hiring process of our new superintendent.