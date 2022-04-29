Seasonal roads opening on the San Juan National Forest

By Scott Owen | Forest Service

The San Juan National Forest is beginning to open seasonally closed roads. Pagosa Ranger District Recreation staff have been assessing roads this spring and opening as conditions allow.

The San Juan National Forest will continue to monitor road conditions; upper elevation and backcountry roads will be opened June 1 or as conditions permit.

Roads are closed seasonally to wheeled motorized vehicles to protect critical wildlife habitat and/or to prevent damage to road surfaces. Closures offer wildlife herds forage, shelter and protection from disturbance over the winter and into early spring, when animals are most vulnerable. Seasonal closures also prevent damage to road surfaces during freezing and thawing periods, even if snow levels are not very deep.

Spring conditions are variable and visitors should be prepared to encounter system roads that are impassable due to snow drifts, waterlogged roadbeds, down trees or other debris. Visitors are asked to stay off wet roads and respect road closures, which will decrease long-term and costly damages to the roadway.

For specific road information, contact the Pagosa Ranger District at (970) 264-2268.

For information on the San Juan National Forest, call (970) 247-4874.