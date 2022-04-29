Public Notices April 28, 2022

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
BETTY MATHISON THOMAS, et al
Defendants
Case No.: 2022CV30005
Attorney for Plaintiff:
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Tel. 479.242.5906
Email: ir@hjclegal.com
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S): GEORGE LELAND BURNINGHAM
EMILY M BURNINGHAM
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Village Pointe Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun
First Publication: March 31, 2022
Last Publication: April 28, 2022
/s/ Christopher B. Conley
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
Published March 31, April 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
ANNETRA HEBERT
ERIC CERWONKA
BRITTANY L BORDER
JARRED D BORDER
Defendants
Case No.: 2022CV30006
Attorney for Plaintiff:
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Tel. 479.242.5906
Email: ir@hjclegal.com
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S): ANNETRA HEBERT
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Ptarmigan Townhouses for failure to pay assessments to Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun
First Publication: March 31, 2022
Last Publication: April 28, 2022
/s/ Christopher B. Conley
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
Published March 31, April 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
COMBINED NOTICE – PUBLICATION
CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE
SALE NO. 2022-002
To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:
On February 2, 2022, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Archuleta records.
Original Grantor(s) Jose Montemayor, Jr. and Mari Montemayor
Original Beneficiary(ies) Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. As Benificiary, As Nominee for Royal Pacific Funding Corp.
Current Holder of Evidence of Debt Royal Pacific Funding Corporation
Date of Deed of Trust February 13, 2019
County of Recording Archuleta
Recording Date of Deed of Trust February 13, 2019
Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 21900953
Original Principal Amount $172,320.00
Outstanding Principal Balance $171,042.39
Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: Failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.
THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
LOTS 15 AND 16 OF BLOCK 3 IN PIEDRA PARK SUBDIVISION NO. 2A, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JANUARY 23, 1961 AS RECEPTION NO. 60166.
Also known by street and number as: 17469 State Highway 151, Arboles, CO 81121.
THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.
NOTICE OF SALE
The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.
THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, 06/02/2022, at the Archuleta County Treasurer’s Office at 449 San Juan St. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
First Publication 4/7/2022
Last Publication 5/5/2022
Name of Publication Pagosa Springs Sun
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;
DATE: 02/02/2022
Elsa P. White, Public Trustee in and for the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado
By: /s/ Elsa P. White, Public Trustee
The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:
Deanne R Stodden #33214
Messner Reeves LLP 1430 Wynkoop St. Suite 300, Denver, CO 80202 (303) 623-1800
Attorney File # 7729.0241/227
The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.
©Public Trustees’ Association of Colorado Revised 1/2015
Published April 7, 14, 21, 28 and May 5, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
Andreas H K Haun, et al
Defendants
Case No.: 2022CV30008
Attorney for Plaintiff:
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Tel. 479.242.5906
Email: ir@hjclegal.com
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):
ANDREAS H K HAUN
JAMES GROSS
KAREN GROSS
MICHAEL S KENYON
ERNEST W YAEGER JR, TRUSTEE AND
SUCCESSORS IN TRUST OF THE ERNEST
W YAEGER JR REVOCABLE LIVING
TRUST DATED MAY 18, 2006
BILL MATLOCK
JERRY NICHOLS
VIRGINIA NICHOLS
GEORGIA LOU ANDERSON
BRYAN NEIL ANDERSON
GERRIT H BROUWER, TRUSTEE OF THE
BROUWER FAMILY TRUST AGREEMENT
DATED AUGUST 5, 1998
STOKNES FAMILY TRUST DATED
SEPTEMBER 1, 2004
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Teal Landing Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun
First Publication: April 21, 2022
Last Publication: May 19, 2022
/s/ Christopher B. Conley
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
Published April 21, 28, May 5, 12 and 19, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
David J Ohlendorf, et al
Defendants
Case No.: 2022CV30009
Attorney for Plaintiff:
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Tel. 479.242.5906
Email: ir@hjclegal.com
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):
DAVID J OHLENDORF
MARY ANN GARCIA
THEODORE R CRAWFORD, TRUSTEE OF
THE CRAWFORD FAMILY REVOCABLE
TRUST DATED MARCH 13, 2008
DOROTHY M CRAWFORD, TRUSTEE OF
THE CRAWFORD FAMILY REVOCABLE
TRUST DATED MARCH 13, 2008
MARILYNN GERLOFF
ELDEAN D GERLOFF
ERNEST W YAEGER JR, TRUSTEE AND
SUCCESSORS IN TRUST OF THE ERNEST
W YAEGERS JR REVOCABLE LIVING
TRUST DATED MAY 18, 2006
MARGARET M GRAY
DARRELL LAMBERT
HELEN L LAMBERT
TOMMY E HARBERT
ELIZABETH A HOMMEL
RACHEL E GRAY
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Peregrine Townhouses for failure to pay assessments to Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun
First Publication: April 21, 2022
Last Publication: May 19, 2022
/s/ Christopher B. Conley
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
Published April 21, 28, May 5, 12 and 19, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of John Stephen Chrzanowski, Deceased
Case No. 22PR4
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before August 22, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.
Leslie Ann Jaluria
20 Loantaka Way
Madison, NJ 07940
Published April 21, 28 and May 5, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
Re: Invitation to Bid for Fire Panel Replacement
The Town of Pagosa Springs is accepting bids for a Fire Panel Replacement Project at the Ross Aragon Community Center. The project requires replacement of the main fire panel and any required upgrades to other equipment to meet current code for the building.
Bid specifics and forms are available online at http://www.pagosasprings.co.gov through the “Invitation to Bid” link or contact the Town Public Works Department at 970-264-4151 x451.
Published April 21 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
Public Notice
Housing Solutions for the Southwest will open its Housing Choice Voucher (“Section 8”) waiting list for people seeking housing in La Plata, Archuleta and San Juan (CO) Counties. This is a waitlist for a housing voucher, but does not guarantee an applicant will receive a voucher. The waiting list is only open to applicants whose household income is at or below the extremely low income amount set by HUD for your county. Income limits are attached to the pre-application. Priorities include individuals or families: that are experiencing homelessness, include a person with a disability and/or, include victims of domestic violence.
It is highly suggested that you attend one of the scheduled meetings as staff will be available at the meetings to answer questions. To apply, you can attend one of the scheduled meetings listed below or drop your pre-application at Housing Solutions. Applications can also be picked up and dropped off at Housing Solutions between May 16th at 9am to the May 19th at 4pm at 295 Girard St. Durango, CO. Please leave in the drop box.
Applicants do not need to bring any documentation, but must know their social security number. No applications will be received by mail, fax or email. Applications will not be accepted after May 19 at 4pm.
All Locations: 10 am to 2 pm
• La Plata County- May 14th and May 16th 2022- Durango Public Library, 1900 E.3rd Ave.
• Archuleta County- May 12th 2022- Pagosa Springs Town Hall- 551 Hot Springs Blvd.
• San Juan County, CO- May 13th 2022- San Juan County Courthouse, 1557 Greene St. Silverton, CO
If you or someone in your household is a person with a disability and you require a reasonable accommodation to submit a pre-application, please contact Housing Solutions for the Southwest at (970)-259-1086.
Published April 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
FOR BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS HEARING ON May 3, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to CRS 30-28-116 that the Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County, Colorado, will hold a public hearing to consider revising the County Land Use Regulations. The language proposed to be adopted is available for review at the County Development Services Department 970-264-1390.
The public hearing will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. in the County Commissioner’s Meeting Room at 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado and via Zoom Link, at which time all interested parties will be heard. Written comments may also be submitted to the Archuleta County Board of Commissioners, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, at or prior to said public hearing.
Published April 14 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
REAL PROPERTY AND PERSONAL PROPERTY PROTEST DEADLINES
(Public Notice)
NAME AND ADDRESS OF CONTACT:
Luke de la Parra, Hinsdale County Assessor
P O Box 28
Lake City, CO 81235
TELEPHONE NUMBER: (970) 944-2225 ext. 140
RELEASE: Required on or before May 1
PUBLIC NOTICE
Colorado law requires the county assessor to hear objections to real property classifications and valuations beginning no later than May 2, 2022. Objections to the valuation or classification of real property must be postmarked, delivered, or presented in person to the county assessor’s office no later than June 1, 2022.
Colorado law requires the county assessor to begin hearing objections to personal property valuations no later than June 15, 2022. Objections to personal property valuations must be postmarked, delivered, or presented in person to the county assessor’s office no later than June 30, 2022.
For additional information, contact the county assessor’s office at (970) 944-2225 ext. 140
Published April 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
ARCHITECTURE AND ENGINEERING SERVICES FOR TRANSIT FACILITY IN PAGOSA SPRINGS
Please publish April 21st and 28th for the Pagosa Sun and April 22nd and 29th for the Durango Herald:
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS/PROPOSALS: Archuleta County invites qualified firms to submit qualifications/proposals for Professional Architectural and Engineering services for a new transit facility in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Sealed proposals will be accepted at the Administration Building, 398 Lewis Street, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs 81147 until May 13, 2022 at 3pm. For more information, please email Laura Vanoni at lvanoni@archuletacounty.org or view online at www.archuletacounty.org/bids.aspx.
Published April 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
The Town of Pagosa Springs has received an application for Sketch Major Design Review for the construction of a restroom facility with a total square footage of 194 sq ft at 350 San Juan Street, Mary Fisher Park, in the location of the current changing station.
The Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing/meeting on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 5:30 pm to consider a decision on the Sketch MDR application.
Public Hearings and Meetings will be conducted at 551 Hot Springs Blvd and available for remote attendance via the Zoom meeting platform. To access the meeting agendas and staff reports, click the round Minutes and Agendas tab located along the bottom of the photo on the Town’s website home page at pagosasprings.co.gov. You may also view the application at mypagosa.org/proposed-development-projects.
For more information or questions and anyone wishing to provide comments, please contact the Town Planning Department at cschultz@pagosasprings.co.gov or at 970-264-4151 x221. Public comments will be accepted at the public hearings/meetings or you may provide written comments 7 days prior to the meeting or public hearing for the respective board’s consideration.
Published April 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
The Town of Pagosa Springs has received a Sketch PUD application for 1151 W US Hwy 160 for the construction of an RV park and food vendor court.
The Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing/meeting on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 5:30 pm to consider a recommendation on the Sketch PUD application.
The Town Council will then consider a Planning Commission recommendation on the PUD application at their meeting on May 19, 2022, at 5pm.
Public Hearings and Meetings will be conducted at 551 Hot Springs Blvd and available for remote attendance via the Zoom meeting platform. To access the meeting agendas and staff reports, click the round Minutes and Agendas tab located along the bottom of the photo on the Town’s website home page at pagosasprings.co.gov. You may also view the application at mypagosa.org/proposed-development-projects.
For more information, questions and anyone wishing to provide comments, please contact the Town Planning Department at cschultz@pagosasprings.co.gov or at 970-264-4151 x221. Public comments will be accepted at the public hearings/meetings or you may provide written comments 7 days prior to the meeting or public hearing for the respective board’s consideration.
Published April 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
DISTRICT COURT,
ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO
Court Address: 109 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Phone Number: (970) 264-8160
Plaintiff:
GEORGE BROWN
v.
Defendants:
MEADPROP UNITS, A LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY; PAGOSA LAKES PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.
Submitting Attorney:
Paul Kosnik, #38663
Eggleston Kosnik LLC
160 E 12th St., Ste 7
Durango, CO 81301
Phone Number: (970) 403-1580
E-mail: pkosnik@e-klaw.com
Case Number: 2022CV30016
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
PLAINTIFF GEORGE BROWN
TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS:
MEADPROP UNITS, A LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
ALL UKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:
Lot 58 in Lakewood Village, according to the plat thereof filed for record April 30, 1979 as Reception No. 94867.
Lot 64 in Lakewood Village, according to the plat thereof filed for record April 30, 1979 as Reception No. 94867.
Lot 67 in Lakewood Village, according to the plat thereof filed for record April 30, 1979 as Reception No. 94867.
Lot 68 in Lakewood Village, according to the plat thereof filed for record April 30, 1979 as Reception No. 94867.
Respectfully Submitted this 19th day of April, 2022.
Published in The Pagosa Springs Sun
First Publication: April 28, 2022
Last Publication: May 26, 2022
Eggleston Kosnik LLC
/s/ Paul Kosnik
Paul Kosnik, #38663
160 E. 12th St., Ste 7
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 403-1580
Published April 28, May 5, 12, 19 and 26, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Jonathan A. Morse, Deceased
Case No. 2022 PR 30026
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before August 28, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.
Daniel L. Fiedler, Attorney at Law
190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Published April 28, May 5 and 12, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Roxanna Wise, Deceased
Case No. 2022 PR 30030
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before August 28, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.
Daniel L. Fiedler, Attorney at Law
190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Published April 28, May 5 and 12, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
|ARCHULETA COUNTY
|MARCH 2022 PAYABLES
|VENDOR NAME
|DESCRIPTION
|AMOUNT
|AAA PROPANE, INC.
|EXTENSION/R&B-PROPANE
|948.31
|ADVANCE AUTO PARTS
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|606.14
|AFLAC
|EMPLOYEE INS PREMIUMS
|138.98
|AFLAC
|EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS
|1,942.85
|ALERT/SAM
|ACSO-2022 MEMBERSHIP
|100.00
|ALSCO
|COUNTY WEEKLY RUG SVC./UNIFORMS
|749.79
|AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES
|ACSO-SUPPLIES & UNIFORMS
|1,467.54
|AMERICAN UNITED LIFE INS.
|EMPLOYEE LIFE INSURANCE
|1,387.00
|ANGELA ALUALU
|ACSO-PER DIEM
|206.50
|ANN SALAZAR
|ELECTIONS-PER DIEM
|88.50
|APEX SOFTWARE
|ASSESSOR-CAD DRAWING SW ’22
|1,230.00
|ARCHULETA COUNTY HOUSING
|COMMISS-ARPA GRANT PMT #2 & 3
|16,036.52
|ARCHULETA COUNTY SOLID WASTE
|R&B-DISPOSAL JAN
|727.50
|ARCHULETA COUNTY TREASURER
|ADMIN-PROPERTY TAXES DUE
|3,090.84
|ARCHULETA COUNTY VICTIM
|DHS-TANF SVCS FEB 22
|1,667.00
|ARCHULETA SCHOOL DISTRICT
|DHS-CMP/EL POMAR CONTRIBUTIONS
|13,900.37
|ASPIRE MEDICAL SERVICES
|DHS-TANF CONTRACT SVCS.
|833.32
|AT YOUR DISPOSAL
|COUNTY DISPOSAL
|906.00
|AT&T MOBILITY LLC.
|ACSO/COMMISS./DISP. CELL PHONES FEB
|2,413.54
|BADGEANDWALLET.COM
|ACSO-BADGE
|141.00
|BANK OF COLORADO
|EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS
|100.00
|BANK OF THE SAN JUANS
|EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS
|374.64
|BI INCORPORATED
|ACSO-ASP MONITORING
|762.60
|BLACK HILLS ENERGY
|COUNTY GAS
|9,529.92
|BLAKE A. HARPER
|BOCC-CHRIS MTN VILLAGE ELECT.
|23,475.16
|BRENT ARCHULETA
|SW -BOOTS CRONON REIMB
|216.75
|BUCKSKIN TOWING & REPAIR
|FLEET-TOWING CHARGE
|1,047.50
|BWD CONSTRUCTION
|COUNTY SNOW REMOVAL
|3,187.50
|CABE’S COLLISION
|FLEET-INS. VEHICLE REPAIRS
|6,617.17
|CAPITAL BUSINESS SYSTEMS
|COUNTY COPIER SERVICES
|2,771.19
|CARL MACHT
|EXT-1ST AID/CPR CLASSES
|160.00
|CASCADE WATER-COFFEE CO
|DISPATCH-WATER SERVICE
|62.20
|CCOERA- EMP RETIREMENT
|EMPLOYEE RETIREMENT
|94,485.76
|CCOERA-EMP RETIREMENT
|EMPLOYEE RETIREMENT
|9,095.13
|CDPHE
|SW-4QTR 2021 FEES
|5,945.25
|CENTURYLINK
|COUNTY PHONES/LD & DISPATCH SIP
|6,822.18
|CHANCE WYATT
|ACSO-REIMBURSEMENT
|63.95
|CIGNA HEALTH AND LIFE INS.
|EMPLOYEE HEALTH & VISION MARCH
|141,772.77
|CINTAS FIRST AID & SAFETY
|COUNTY FIRST AID SUPPLIES
|195.85
|CLD PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
|ATTY-QUIET TITLE
|65.00
|COLORADO ALTERNATIVE SENT.
|ACSO-MEMBERSHIP DUES 2022
|50.00
|COLORADO BUREAU OF INVEST.
|ACSO-CCW BACKGROUND CHECKS
|392.50
|COLORADO COUNTIES CASUALTY
|JUSTICE CENTER INS. 2022
|22,665.00
|COLORADO DEPARTMENT OF AG.
|W&P-BIOLOGICAL CTRL 20 RELEASE
|1,000.00
|COLORADO DEPT. OF REVENUE
|STATE WITHHOLDING
|2,607.00
|COLORADO DEPT. OF REVENUE
|STATE WITHHOLDING
|22,365.00
|COLORADO HI-TEK, INC.
|R&B-OAK BRUSH TOWER LEASE 22
|3,255.72
|COLORADO INTERACTIVE, LLC.
|ACSO-FINES RETURN SEPT ’21
|190.50
|COLORADO SECRETARY OF STATE
|CLERK/ELCT.-TRAINING REGISTRATION
|80.00
|CONSERVANCY OIL CO. OF DGO.
|FLEET-SUPPLIES
|1,846.31
|CONTINUING LEGAL EDUCATION
|PLNG-PLNG & DEVEL LAW BOOK
|122.50
|CORNWELL TOOLS / SAN JUAN
|FLEET-TOOLS
|595.00
|COSALT CONSULTING LTD.
|FINANCE CONSULTING
|8,812.66
|COUNTY OF MONTEZUMA
|CORONER-AUTOPSY FEES (4)
|800.00
|COUNTY SHERIFFS OF COLORADO
|ACSO-CONFERENCE REGIST.
|100.00
|CROSSFIRE AGGREGATE SERVICE
|R&B-SALT SAND
|5,086.01
|DAVIS ENGINEERING SERVICE
|R&B PIEDRA RD RESURFACING ENG.
|5,306.00
|DBT TRANSPORTATION SERVICE
|AIRPORT-AWOS MAINT.
|5,400.00
|DEANNA HIBBERT
|R&B-REIMB. EMP. DL FEES
|18.23
|DELTA DENTAL OF COLORADO
|EMPLOYEE DENTAL MARCH
|6,566.77
|DELTA RIGGING & TOOLS, INC.
|FLEET-CHAINS
|332.88
|DIANE SEDLACEK
|BLDG-TRNG PER DIEM & MILEAGE
|626.58
|DIGIUM INC.
|IT-PHONE SYSTEM
|34,629.10
|DRUG AND ALCOHOL TESTING
|HR-DRUG TESTING
|1,595.36
|DURANGO FAMILY LAW
|DHS-ATTY FEES
|7,993.30
|DUST2
|CTF-2021 FUNDING
|35,000.00
|DUSTIN DORN
|ACSO-REIMBURSEMENT FUEL
|73.36
|ECHO IT CONSULTING, LLC.
|IT-SUPPORT SERVICES FEB
|2,124.43
|EL PASO COUNTY
|CORONER-AUTOPSY FEE
|1,500.00
|ELIZABETH ANNE BLIZZARD-
|CORONER-CORONER ON CALL
|100.00
|EXTENSION CHECKING
|POSTAGE
|10.68
|FAMILY SUPPORT REGISTRY
|EMPLOYEE GARNISHMENT
|542.74
|FLORIAN GALLEGOS
|SW-MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT
|53.82
|FLYERS ENERGY LLC.
|FLEET-FUEL
|28,817.97
|FOOT PRINTS
|PW-UNIFORM BOOTS
|1,358.52
|FOUR STATES TIRE
|FLEET-TIRES
|752.00
|FREDRICKZINK & ASSOCIATES
|EMPLOYEE FLEX
|990.28
|FREDRICKZINK & ASSOCIATES
|EMPLOYEE FLEX
|2,671.26
|GALLS, LLC.
|OEM-UNIFORMS INSIGNIA
|20.85
|GEORGE BARTER
|ACSO-IA INVESTIGATION(S)
|1,000.00
|GEORGE DEAVERS
|CORONER-AUTOPSY ASSIST. (4)
|400.00
|GEORGE T. SANDERS COMPANY
|B&G-SUPPLIES
|28.11
|GOVOS, INC.
|PLAN-VAC RENTAL DATABASE
|2,115.00
|GRAINGER
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|261.28
|HEALTHY ARCHULETA
|COMMISS-FEB 22 FOOD COALITION
|14,539.29
|HINKLE & COMPANY, PC.
|FIN/DHS-AUDIT PMT ’21 FOR ’20
|16,800.00
|HONNEN EQUIPMENT CO.
|FLEET-PARTS
|131.55
|IMS, INC.
|ACSO-DET GLOVES
|137.41
|INLAND KENWORTH US INC.
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|4,496.76
|INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE
|FEDERAL WITHHOLDING
|15,588.52
|INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE
|EMPLOYEE WITHHOLDING
|138,843.68
|JACOB JAMESON
|FLEET-PER DIEM
|51.75
|JADE HART
|ACSO-PER DIEM
|206.50
|JASON HIBBERT
|ACSO-PER DIEM
|324.50
|JASON HIBBERT –
|CORONER-CORONER ON CALL FEB
|100.00
|JEFFREY HOLLERAN
|BLDG.-TRAINING MILEAGE/PER DIEM
|626.58
|JESSICA DIKES
|ACSO-NON SERVICE REFUND
|50.00
|JUST CLICK PRINTING, INC.
|BLDG./CLERK-PRINTING
|784.29
|KATHLEEN CASTELLOT
|B&P-PERMIT FEE REFUND
|1,110.00
|KELLY L. ROBERTSON
|CORONER-CORONER ON CALL
|100.00
|KEVIN BRUCE
|FLEET-PER DIEM
|51.75
|KILGORE COMPANIES, LLC.
|R&B-COLD MIX ASPHALT
|2,965.55
|KRISTY ARCHULETA
|CLERKS-PER DIEM
|88.50
|KYLE LUCERO
|FLEET-PER DIEM
|51.75
|LA PLATA COUNTY DHS
|DHS-CW FMLY ENG/CW/APS SUPER.
|2,718.13
|LA PLATA COUNTY SHERIFFS
|DHS-CS SERVICE FEE
|35.00
|LA PLATA ELECTRIC ASSOC.
|COUNTY ELECTRIC
|12,155.99
|LA PLATA FAMILY CENTERS
|DHS-TANF FSS CONTRACT JAN
|2,641.90
|LACY BROWN
|ACSO-RECORDS REQ. REFUND
|34.50
|LEGAL SHIELD
|EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS
|207.86
|LEXISNEXIS RISK SOLUTIONS
|ACSO/TREAS-2022 LEXISNEXIS CONT.
|2,496.62
|LIFE PATH, LLC.
|ACSO-COUNSELING
|300.00
|LURENDA TAYLOR
|DHS-CW TRAVEL FEES REIMB.
|60.00
|MEDICAL AIR SERVICES ASSOC.
|EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS
|18.00
|MEDICAL AIR SERVICES ASSOC.
|EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS
|533.50
|MHC KENWORTH
|FLEETS-PARTS & LABOR
|4,709.51
|MICHAEL TORRES
|FLEET-PER DIEM
|51.75
|MIDWEST CARD & ID SOLUTION
|ACSO-CARD PRINTER SW 3/22-2/23
|2,150.00
|MIKE SHAW CHRYSLER DODGE
|FLEET-VEHICLES
|88,595.00
|MISSIONSQUARE RETIREMENT
|EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS
|168.00
|MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS CREDIT
|DISP-2022 RADIO CONSOLES LEASE
|49,347.00
|MOUNTAIN HOME SOUND & SEC.
|ACSO-DISPATCH BACK DOOR REPAIR
|115.00
|MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO.
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|905.15
|NATIONAL ASSOC. OF COUNTY
|VETERANS-2022 MEMBERSHIP
|50.00
|NAVAJO TRAIL RENTAL CENTER
|FLEET-CUTTING EDGE
|350.00
|NEWEGG BUSINESS INC.
|IT-EQUIPMENT
|2,152.58
|NM HUMAN SERVICES DEPT.
|EMPLOYEE GARNISHMENT
|46.16
|NORTHERN TOOL & EQUIPMENT
|R&B-SMALL TOOLS
|1,613.37
|NOVUS AUTO GLASS
|FLEET-WINDSHIELD REPL. (2)
|773.20
|O. J. WATSON EQUIPMENT
|FLEET-PARTS
|608.16
|OFFICE DEPOT INC.
|COUNTY OFFICE SUPPLIES
|2,295.74
|OFFICE DEPOT, INC.
|DHS-OFFICE SUPPLIES
|826.82
|O’REILLY AUTO PARTS
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|512.85
|ORKIN, LLC.
|B&G-PEST CONTROL
|185.70
|PAGCO INCORPORATED
|B&G-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|186.60
|PAGOSA AREA WATER & SANIT.
|COUNTY WATER & SEWER
|1,931.75
|PAGOSA ROOTER
|B&G-SEWER LINE CLEAN OUT CH
|405.00
|PAGOSA SPRINGS MEDICAL CTR.
|ACSO-INMATE MEDICAL
|23,687.55
|PARKER’S WORKPLACE SOLU.
|DHS-FURNITURE 50% DOWN
|46,188.86
|PARTS AUTHORITY
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|4,173.24
|PARTS PLUS OF NEW MEXICO
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|616.16
|PHIL LONG FORD OF DENVER
|FLEET-VEHICLE
|31,170.00
|PINE VALLEY RENTAL & SALES
|R&B-EQUIPMENT RENTAL
|106.00
|PITNEY BOWES GLOBAL
|DHS-ADMIN 2QTR PSTGE MACH LSE
|197.34
|PITNEY BOWES INC.
|DHS-ADMIN POSTAGE MACH. SUPP.
|80.74
|PLPOA
|COMMISS-PROPERTY OWNER DUES
|3,850.00
|POSTMASTER
|CLERK-USPS BOX RENTAL 2589
|312.00
|PROFESSIONAL FORMS & SUPP.
|ACSO-JAIL CHECKS
|166.95
|PROGRESSIVE COMBAT SOL.
|ACSO-IA INVESTIGATION FEES
|2,250.00
|PROSCREENING, LLC.
|HR-BACKGROUND CHECKS
|994.50
|PURCHASE POWER
|DHS-POSTAGE
|500.00
|QUADIENT FINANCE USA, INC.
|COUNTY POSTAGE
|2,000.00
|ROCKY MOUNTAIN RESERVE
|HR-COBRA PLAN MANAGEMENT
|150.00
|SAN JUAN BASIN HEALTH
|DHS-CW BIRTH CERTIFICATE
|20.00
|SHAMROCK FOODS COMPANY
|ACSO-JAIL FOOD & KITCHEN SUPP.
|8,797.88
|SHANNON L. BALDERAS
|CORONER-CORONER ON CALL
|100.00
|SHORT-ELLIOTT-HENDRICKSON
|SW-CONSULTING
|9,155.93
|SKYLINE STEEL
|R&B MAINT-BRIDGE DECKING
|21,600.00
|SOURCE OFFICE & TECHNOLOGY
|ASCO-DET OFFICE SUPPLIES
|77.40
|SOUTHERN COLORADO COMMUNITY
|DHS-TANF CONTRACT JAN ’22
|2,616.44
|STATE OF COLORADO (IDS)
|CLERK-RENEWALS
|1,041.88
|STEPHEN SLADE
|BLDG-TRNG PER DIEM & MILEAGE
|626.58
|SUTTON AUTOMOTIVE
|FLEET-REPAIRS
|6,307.47
|SYMBOLARTS
|ACSO-BADGES DETEN.
|497.50
|TERRY’S ACE HARDWARE
|COUNTY SUPPLIES
|536.54
|THE JOSEPH CENTER
|DHS-APS GUARDIAN XFER FEE
|275.00
|THE PAGOSA SPRINGS SUN
|COUNTY ADVERTISING
|1,167.07
|THE PONDEROSA LUMBER CO.
|COUNTY SUPPLIES
|864.61
|THOMSON REUTERS – WEST
|ATTY-FEB SUBSCRIPTION
|497.40
|TOMI BLISS
|ELECTIONS-PER DIEM
|88.50
|TONYA M. HAMILTON
|CORONER-CORONER ON CALL
|100.00
|TOWN OF PAGOSA SPRINGS
|DHS-ELECTRIC/APS CLIENT SHOWERS
|377.03
|TRIAD EAP
|HR-EAP MAR-MAY
|1,173.00
|TURN KEY HEALTH CLINICS
|ACSO-JAIL MEDICAL SERVICE FEB.
|15,685.62
|VAL’S VIP CLEANING LLC.
|B&G-JANITORIAL SERVICE
|17,895.25
|VALUEWEST, INC.
|ASSESSOR-2022 WEB SITE SUBS.
|7,000.00
|VERIZON WIRELESS
|B&P-DATA PLAN
|45.16
|VISIONARY COMMUNICATIONS
|IT/SW-COUNTY INTERNET/INTRANET
|3,689.95
|VITAL RECORDS CONTROL
|CLERK-SHREDDING
|60.90
|WAGNER EQUIPMENT CO.
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|1,007.61
|WARREN BROWN
|COMMISS-TRAVEL REIMB.
|311.11
|WELLS FARGO CREDIT CARD
|LDG, FUEL, MEALS, SUPPLIES, EQUIP., & MISC.
|29,207.89
|WELLS FARGO
|BANKING FEES
|3,239.47
|WESTERN PAPER DISTRIBUTORS
|ACSO-JAIL/AIRPORT JANITORIAL SUPP.
|754.81
|WESTTEL INTERNATIONAL, LLC.
|DISPATCH-911 SOFTWARE
|914.00
|1,193,993.50