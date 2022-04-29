Public Notices April 28, 2022

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

BETTY MATHISON THOMAS, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2022CV30005

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.5906

Email: ir@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S): GEORGE LELAND BURNINGHAM

EMILY M BURNINGHAM

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Village Pointe Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: March 31, 2022

Last Publication: April 28, 2022

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published March 31, April 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

ANNETRA HEBERT

ERIC CERWONKA

BRITTANY L BORDER

JARRED D BORDER

Defendants

Case No.: 2022CV30006

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.5906

Email: ir@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S): ANNETRA HEBERT

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Ptarmigan Townhouses for failure to pay assessments to Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: March 31, 2022

Last Publication: April 28, 2022

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published March 31, April 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

COMBINED NOTICE – PUBLICATION

CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE

SALE NO. 2022-002

To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:

On February 2, 2022, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Archuleta records.

Original Grantor(s) Jose Montemayor, Jr. and Mari Montemayor

Original Beneficiary(ies) Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. As Benificiary, As Nominee for Royal Pacific Funding Corp.

Current Holder of Evidence of Debt Royal Pacific Funding Corporation

Date of Deed of Trust February 13, 2019

County of Recording Archuleta

Recording Date of Deed of Trust February 13, 2019

Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 21900953

Original Principal Amount $172,320.00

Outstanding Principal Balance $171,042.39

Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: Failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.

THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

LOTS 15 AND 16 OF BLOCK 3 IN PIEDRA PARK SUBDIVISION NO. 2A, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JANUARY 23, 1961 AS RECEPTION NO. 60166.

Also known by street and number as: 17469 State Highway 151, Arboles, CO 81121.

THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.

NOTICE OF SALE

The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.

THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, 06/02/2022, at the Archuleta County Treasurer’s Office at 449 San Juan St. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication 4/7/2022

Last Publication 5/5/2022

Name of Publication Pagosa Springs Sun

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;

DATE: 02/02/2022

Elsa P. White, Public Trustee in and for the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado

By: /s/ Elsa P. White, Public Trustee

The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:

Deanne R Stodden #33214

Messner Reeves LLP 1430 Wynkoop St. Suite 300, Denver, CO 80202 (303) 623-1800

Attorney File # 7729.0241/227

The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.

©Public Trustees’ Association of Colorado Revised 1/2015

Published April 7, 14, 21, 28 and May 5, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Andreas H K Haun, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2022CV30008

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.5906

Email: ir@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

ANDREAS H K HAUN

JAMES GROSS

KAREN GROSS

MICHAEL S KENYON

ERNEST W YAEGER JR, TRUSTEE AND

SUCCESSORS IN TRUST OF THE ERNEST

W YAEGER JR REVOCABLE LIVING

TRUST DATED MAY 18, 2006

BILL MATLOCK

JERRY NICHOLS

VIRGINIA NICHOLS

GEORGIA LOU ANDERSON

BRYAN NEIL ANDERSON

GERRIT H BROUWER, TRUSTEE OF THE

BROUWER FAMILY TRUST AGREEMENT

DATED AUGUST 5, 1998

STOKNES FAMILY TRUST DATED

SEPTEMBER 1, 2004

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Teal Landing Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: April 21, 2022

Last Publication: May 19, 2022

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published April 21, 28, May 5, 12 and 19, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

David J Ohlendorf, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2022CV30009

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.5906

Email: ir@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

DAVID J OHLENDORF

MARY ANN GARCIA

THEODORE R CRAWFORD, TRUSTEE OF

THE CRAWFORD FAMILY REVOCABLE

TRUST DATED MARCH 13, 2008

DOROTHY M CRAWFORD, TRUSTEE OF

THE CRAWFORD FAMILY REVOCABLE

TRUST DATED MARCH 13, 2008

MARILYNN GERLOFF

ELDEAN D GERLOFF

ERNEST W YAEGER JR, TRUSTEE AND

SUCCESSORS IN TRUST OF THE ERNEST

W YAEGERS JR REVOCABLE LIVING

TRUST DATED MAY 18, 2006

MARGARET M GRAY

DARRELL LAMBERT

HELEN L LAMBERT

TOMMY E HARBERT

ELIZABETH A HOMMEL

RACHEL E GRAY

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Peregrine Townhouses for failure to pay assessments to Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: April 21, 2022

Last Publication: May 19, 2022

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published April 21, 28, May 5, 12 and 19, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of John Stephen Chrzanowski, Deceased

Case No. 22PR4

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before August 22, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.

Leslie Ann Jaluria

20 Loantaka Way

Madison, NJ 07940

Published April 21, 28 and May 5, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Re: Invitation to Bid for Fire Panel Replacement

The Town of Pagosa Springs is accepting bids for a Fire Panel Replacement Project at the Ross Aragon Community Center. The project requires replacement of the main fire panel and any required upgrades to other equipment to meet current code for the building.

Bid specifics and forms are available online at http://www.pagosasprings.co.gov through the “Invitation to Bid” link or contact the Town Public Works Department at 970-264-4151 x451.

Published April 21 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Public Notice

Housing Solutions for the Southwest will open its Housing Choice Voucher (“Section 8”) waiting list for people seeking housing in La Plata, Archuleta and San Juan (CO) Counties. This is a waitlist for a housing voucher, but does not guarantee an applicant will receive a voucher. The waiting list is only open to applicants whose household income is at or below the extremely low income amount set by HUD for your county. Income limits are attached to the pre-application. Priorities include individuals or families: that are experiencing homelessness, include a person with a disability and/or, include victims of domestic violence.

It is highly suggested that you attend one of the scheduled meetings as staff will be available at the meetings to answer questions. To apply, you can attend one of the scheduled meetings listed below or drop your pre-application at Housing Solutions. Applications can also be picked up and dropped off at Housing Solutions between May 16th at 9am to the May 19th at 4pm at 295 Girard St. Durango, CO. Please leave in the drop box.

Applicants do not need to bring any documentation, but must know their social security number. No applications will be received by mail, fax or email. Applications will not be accepted after May 19 at 4pm.

All Locations: 10 am to 2 pm

• La Plata County- May 14th and May 16th 2022- Durango Public Library, 1900 E.3rd Ave.

• Archuleta County- May 12th 2022- Pagosa Springs Town Hall- 551 Hot Springs Blvd.

• San Juan County, CO- May 13th 2022- San Juan County Courthouse, 1557 Greene St. Silverton, CO

If you or someone in your household is a person with a disability and you require a reasonable accommodation to submit a pre-application, please contact Housing Solutions for the Southwest at (970)-259-1086.

Published April 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

FOR BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS HEARING ON May 3, 2022

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to CRS 30-28-116 that the Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County, Colorado, will hold a public hearing to consider revising the County Land Use Regulations. The language proposed to be adopted is available for review at the County Development Services Department 970-264-1390.

The public hearing will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. in the County Commissioner’s Meeting Room at 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado and via Zoom Link, at which time all interested parties will be heard. Written comments may also be submitted to the Archuleta County Board of Commissioners, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, at or prior to said public hearing.

Published April 14 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

REAL PROPERTY AND PERSONAL PROPERTY PROTEST DEADLINES

(Public Notice)

NAME AND ADDRESS OF CONTACT:

Luke de la Parra, Hinsdale County Assessor

P O Box 28

Lake City, CO 81235

TELEPHONE NUMBER: (970) 944-2225 ext. 140

RELEASE: Required on or before May 1

PUBLIC NOTICE

Colorado law requires the county assessor to hear objections to real property classifications and valuations beginning no later than May 2, 2022. Objections to the valuation or classification of real property must be postmarked, delivered, or presented in person to the county assessor’s office no later than June 1, 2022.

Colorado law requires the county assessor to begin hearing objections to personal property valuations no later than June 15, 2022. Objections to personal property valuations must be postmarked, delivered, or presented in person to the county assessor’s office no later than June 30, 2022.

For additional information, contact the county assessor’s office at (970) 944-2225 ext. 140

Published April 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

ARCHITECTURE AND ENGINEERING SERVICES FOR TRANSIT FACILITY IN PAGOSA SPRINGS

Please publish April 21st and 28th for the Pagosa Sun and April 22nd and 29th for the Durango Herald:

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS/PROPOSALS: Archuleta County invites qualified firms to submit qualifications/proposals for Professional Architectural and Engineering services for a new transit facility in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Sealed proposals will be accepted at the Administration Building, 398 Lewis Street, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs 81147 until May 13, 2022 at 3pm. For more information, please email Laura Vanoni at lvanoni@archuletacounty.org or view online at www.archuletacounty.org/bids.aspx.

Published April 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

The Town of Pagosa Springs has received an application for Sketch Major Design Review for the construction of a restroom facility with a total square footage of 194 sq ft at 350 San Juan Street, Mary Fisher Park, in the location of the current changing station.

The Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing/meeting on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 5:30 pm to consider a decision on the Sketch MDR application.

Public Hearings and Meetings will be conducted at 551 Hot Springs Blvd and available for remote attendance via the Zoom meeting platform. To access the meeting agendas and staff reports, click the round Minutes and Agendas tab located along the bottom of the photo on the Town’s website home page at pagosasprings.co.gov. You may also view the application at mypagosa.org/proposed-development-projects.

For more information or questions and anyone wishing to provide comments, please contact the Town Planning Department at cschultz@pagosasprings.co.gov or at 970-264-4151 x221. Public comments will be accepted at the public hearings/meetings or you may provide written comments 7 days prior to the meeting or public hearing for the respective board’s consideration.

Published April 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

The Town of Pagosa Springs has received a Sketch PUD application for 1151 W US Hwy 160 for the construction of an RV park and food vendor court.

The Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing/meeting on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 5:30 pm to consider a recommendation on the Sketch PUD application.

The Town Council will then consider a Planning Commission recommendation on the PUD application at their meeting on May 19, 2022, at 5pm.

Public Hearings and Meetings will be conducted at 551 Hot Springs Blvd and available for remote attendance via the Zoom meeting platform. To access the meeting agendas and staff reports, click the round Minutes and Agendas tab located along the bottom of the photo on the Town’s website home page at pagosasprings.co.gov. You may also view the application at mypagosa.org/proposed-development-projects.

For more information, questions and anyone wishing to provide comments, please contact the Town Planning Department at cschultz@pagosasprings.co.gov or at 970-264-4151 x221. Public comments will be accepted at the public hearings/meetings or you may provide written comments 7 days prior to the meeting or public hearing for the respective board’s consideration.

Published April 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT,

ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: 109 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: (970) 264-8160

Plaintiff:

GEORGE BROWN

v.

Defendants:

MEADPROP UNITS, A LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY; PAGOSA LAKES PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.

Submitting Attorney:

Paul Kosnik, #38663

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

160 E 12th St., Ste 7

Durango, CO 81301

Phone Number: (970) 403-1580

E-mail: pkosnik@e-klaw.com

Case Number: 2022CV30016

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

PLAINTIFF GEORGE BROWN

TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS:

MEADPROP UNITS, A LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

ALL UKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:

Lot 58 in Lakewood Village, according to the plat thereof filed for record April 30, 1979 as Reception No. 94867.

Lot 64 in Lakewood Village, according to the plat thereof filed for record April 30, 1979 as Reception No. 94867.

Lot 67 in Lakewood Village, according to the plat thereof filed for record April 30, 1979 as Reception No. 94867.

Lot 68 in Lakewood Village, according to the plat thereof filed for record April 30, 1979 as Reception No. 94867.

Respectfully Submitted this 19th day of April, 2022.

Published in The Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: April 28, 2022

Last Publication: May 26, 2022

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

/s/ Paul Kosnik

Paul Kosnik, #38663

160 E. 12th St., Ste 7

Durango, CO 81301

(970) 403-1580

Published April 28, May 5, 12, 19 and 26, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Jonathan A. Morse, Deceased

Case No. 2022 PR 30026

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before August 28, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.

Daniel L. Fiedler, Attorney at Law

190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Published April 28, May 5 and 12, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Roxanna Wise, Deceased

Case No. 2022 PR 30030

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before August 28, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.

Daniel L. Fiedler, Attorney at Law

190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Published April 28, May 5 and 12, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.