Meet Aspen House’s new executive director

By Mario Garcia | Aspen House

I’d like to introduce myself. My name is Mario Garcia. When I first walked into PSFroyo to grab a frozen yogurt on a hot summer day, I was intrigued by the mission, vision and true stories being built within. I thought to myself, “How cool would it be to be a part of this. How can I help? I want to help.”

The desire to help people started when my twin brother was born with some disabilities and, through him, I was able to see and help with day-to-day challenges a human can face. My mother has been a special needs teacher for 15 years, inspiring us to be kind and helpful to others while my father being a Navy veteran made sure we were sharp and instilled work ethic. Priority was classroom and athletics with hopes to get a full-ride scholarship to Adams State University, where I studied business and wrestled all four years, which I did. While in college, I met my beautiful wife, Kaitlin, and, eight years later, we bought a home in Pagosa Springs. In our spare time, we love hanging with family and friends, venturing downtown, hot springs, fishing and hiking rocky mountain trails.

My twin brother, having spinal stenosis and being deaf, graduated with an exercise science degree and made it happen. With the support of family, community and faith, he prevailed to be a triathlete, successful personal trainer and essential health care worker.

Having work experience in the business world of Hawaii and Colorado, and the desire to help people and make a true difference in families, I was able to find my niche in our small hometown filled with big hearts.

Accepting the position of executive director of Aspen House is both super exciting and humbling. With our incredible board members, staff and volunteers, I look forward to the great stories we will continue to write.

The Aspen House lot is within walking distance from my home, so you can find me with a shovel in hand, helping our outstanding crew build Aspen House from the ground up. Come join our efforts, and let’s get this home built and operating. Please feel free to reach me at: executivedirector@aspenhousepagosa.org, (970) 398-1636 or aspenhousepagosa.org.