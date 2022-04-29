Fire burning on Devil Mountain Road

9:20 p.m. fire update: The fire was contained at 3.7 acres. USFS and Bureau of Indian Affairs will be back on scene tomorrow.

—

A fire is currently burning up Forest Service Road 626 (Devil Mountain). The Pagosa Fire Protection District, U.S. Forest Service Pagosa Ranger District and Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office are actively engaging the approximately 2-acre fire. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Archuleta County Road and Bridge is sending additional resources. (7:45 p.m. Friday, April 29 update)