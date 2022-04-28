UUs to celebrate spring Sunday

By Pauline Benetti | Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

Please join the Pagosa Unitarian Universalist (UU) Fellowship in person or on Zoom on Sunday, May 1, at 10:30 a.m. The Zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86176360552, meeting ID: 861 7636 0552 or phone (346) 248-7799.

Our in-person services at the Fellowship Hall are on the first and third Sundays of the month. This Sunday, our UU Fellowship reaffirms its dedication to diversity and the many spiritual paths followed by its members.

Michael Demchak, service lead, will introduce Beltane, the ancient Gaelic May Day Festival that celebrates the fertility of spring. Considered an important pagan holiday, it also known as a sabbat and is still observed by Neopagans and some European cultures on May 1. Celebrating the return of spring and all of life that flourishes with it, Beltane is a kickoff for the greening of the earth and the warm days of summer ahead.

Demchak’s presentation will review the history of this holiday, its symbols, customs and rituals, as well as its personal spiritual meaning.

Depending on the current COVID recommendations, all should be prepared to wear a mask, if deemed necessary, while in the building. Social distancing will be encouraged. To that end, the maximum capacity of the fellowship has been reduced to 25, a very good reason for arriving a few minutes early.

Our fellowship offers each individual support in our unique spiritual path and an opportunity to participate in positive social and environmental action. We welcome diversity and invite everyone to share in our faith community.

Find us in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza, 301 N. Pagosa Blvd. on the north side facing the mountains. Join us. For more information about the fellowship, please see the website www.pagosauu.org.