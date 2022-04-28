Pirates win big at IML Art Show

By Kelly Lewis | Pagosa Springs High School

Last Thursday, the artists at Pagosa Springs High School competed in an art competition against five other schools in the Intermountain League (IML) Art Show. All of our students put forth amazing work and here are the winning artists from the show:

Kyle Marotta — Advanced, third place, Social Commentary.

Zach Olson — Advanced, honorable mention, Social Commentary.

Jillianna Wyman — Beginning, first place, Watercolor.

Yvette Rubio — Advanced, third place, Oils.

Evelyn Rose — Advanced, second place, Mixed Media 2D.

Kyla Coiner — Advanced, first place, Printmaking.

Jordan Lindstrom — Advanced, second place, Printmaking.

Grayson Capistrant — Advanced, third place, Printmaking.

Ray Hodges — Advanced, honorable mention, Printmaking.

Alex Howe — Beginning, first place, Printmaking.

Emma Gantt — Beginning, second place, Printmaking.

Jillianna Wyman — Beginning, third place, Printmaking.

Reece Hammer — Advanced, first place, Special Talents 2D.

Jacob Bolger — Advanced, second place, Special Talents 2D.

Aidan Grimes — Beginning, first place, Special Talents 2D.

Bolger — Beginning, third place, Special Talents 2D.

Kali Jury — Advanced, honorable mention, Computer Art.

Jury — Advanced, first place, Photo Realism.

Jury — Advanced, second place, Photo Realism.

Jury — Advanced, third place, Photo Realism.

Tim Hittle — Beginning, first place, Photo Realism.

Abbie Martin— Beginning, second place, Photo Realism.

Hodges — Advanced, first place Acrylic.

Ryan Anderson — Beginning, first place, Color Drawing.

Logan Velarde — Beginning, third place, Color Drawing.

Jack Hittle — Advanced, second place, Monochromatic Drawing.

Marotta — Beginning, second place, Wheel Thrown Ceramics.

Jonathen Matney — Advanced, second place, Mixed Media 3D.

Hodges — Beginning, first place, Mixed Media 3D.

Karissa Foster — Beginning, second place, Mixed Media 3D.

Gemma Singerland — Beginning, third place, Mixed Media 3D.

Jury — Advanced, first place, Digital Animation.

We had an amazing turnout of high-caliber student work from all of the schools. It was a breath of fresh air to finally have an in-person art show for the first time in three years. Students made new friends, saw old ones and were able to see what kind of art is being made by students in our region. Thank you so much to the Pagosa Arts Initiative for volunteering to judge and thank you to the hard work of our incredible young artists.