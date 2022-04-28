New Thought topic: ‘Spirit is My Drug of Choice’

By Shayla McClure | New Thought Center for Inspirational Living

Sunday service is at 10 a.m. on May 1, with Dr. Elaine Harding: “Spirit is My Drug of Choice.”

“I live in the faith that there is a presence and power greater than I am that nurtures and supports me in ways I could not even imagine …

“Never limit your view of life by any past experience.” — Dr. Ernest Holmes.

Upcoming events

Meditation and yoga is Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. with Madison Humes.

Spirit Heart Band practice is every Tuesday at 6 p.m. We welcome musicians and singers to join our band. Please text McClure at (970) 510-0309 for band information.

May 8, 10 a.m. service: Mother’s Day Celebration Circle with Nancy Lee.

May 15, 10 a.m.: Service with Julie Loar. She will share her latest spiritual tour in Egypt.

May 21, 6-9 p.m.: Fundraiser dance with Bruce Wayne Rock and Country Band, Pagosa Lodge ballroom.

Library

The New Thought Center has a large library of inspirational and spiritual books. To borrow or donate a book, please come to the New Thought Center prior to Sunday service or Meditation Circle.

About us

The New Thought Center promotes living a spiritually centered life, and promotes philosophies similar to Centers for Spiritual Living and Agape Centers. We honor all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the divine. The vision of the New Thought Center is to empower possibility through revelation of spiritual truth and to have our members experience self-empowerment, inner peace and feeling part of a community. Our mission is to create a world that works for all and to create a joyful life through awareness of a higher power.

We welcome local talents to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of Pagosa Lodge (elevator available).