Pagosa Springs Middle School third-quarter honor roll announced

By Anjelica Gallegos | Pagosa Springs Middle School

The following fifth-grade students made the third-quarter honor roll with a 3.5 to 3.99 cumulative GPA: Rylan Ash, Abigail Barreraz, Kylie Coleman, Gabriel Cordova, Treyson Cotts, Veda Deitemeyer, Kaydence Hibbert, Brandt Kerns, Delaney Kirkham, Bruce Kubelka, Kieran Kurz, Paisley Lister, Ember Liverett, Brynn Looper, Whiley Lucero, Ahrianna Martinez, Kelsey Matyniak, Aniyah Medina, Ava Milburn, Jimena Moreno Echavarria, Valeria Pereyra, Brooklyn Phillips, Alan Renteria, Xavier Sanchez, Tripp Skinner, Rylan Soden, Wayde Sutherland, Taylor Swenson, Kailey Vincent, Riley Ward and Briggs Wilson.

The following fifth-grade students made the A honor roll with a 4.0 GPA: Kian Berghoff, Avery Book, Samson Dennis, Corinna Galabota, Ward Halterman, Quinn Howard, Daniel Kinsley, Logan Lamoreaux, Lily Peck, Laken Pitcher, Aurion Richardson, Evelyn Rower, Sofia Souza, Lilly Taylor, Avery White, Madison Wyatt and Reilly Yates.

The following sixth-grade students made honor roll with a 3.5 to 3.99 cumulative GPA: Lorelei Abramson, Zaiden Adams, Noah Bellina, Ethan Bracken, Riley Culligan, Tyler Dimond, Garrett Elliott, Layla Forrest, John Grimes, Tristan Harper, Ethan Lopez, Katie Lucero, Mila Miller, Peyton Pfeiffer, Isabelle Ratcliff, Ryan Rich, Liam Sherman, Leela Simpson, Audrina Smith, Weston Sweet and Nicolas Tator.

The following sixth-grade students made the A honor roll with a 4.0 GPA: Avea Bruce, Bella Jackson, Jesus Montes, Jessica Parker, Luke Reynolds, Colby Ross, Oliver Samu, Gianna Shaeffer, Carrington Smith, Janzen Tuggle-Rapp, Ellie Vining, Molly Washburn and River Wilson.

The following seventh-grade students made honor roll with a 3.5 to 3.99 cumulative GPA: Nile Bolig, Victoria Currier, Leo Dennis, Nevaeh Evans, Emma Jackson, Connor Kirkham, Lucille Kleckner, KellyAnne Kubelka, Aki’chita LeftHandBull, Sophie Martinez, Italia Pereyra, Jonathan Rodriguez, Su YuHuang and Gwendolyn Tyler.

The following seventh-grade students made the A honor roll with a 4.0 GPA: Trinity Angle, Isabela Forster, Parker Frame, Kaiya Lyons, Kyley Matyniak, Samuel Munro and Peyton Yates.

The following eighth-grade students made honor roll with 3.5 to 3.99 cumulative GPA: Ava Berry, Leah Blackman, Lincoln Butler, Terriana Cage, Olivia Cardenas, Samuel Casaceli, Jacob Castaneda, Aiden Copley, Alillyanna Davis, Deaglan Denen, Benjamin Dozier, Alaura Hughes, Tucker Jacobson, Luke Kinsley, Colton Lucero, Kyleigh Martinez, Joseph Matney, Katelynn Mills, Zachariah Moya, Lillian Petago, Zachary Pouyer, Vander Quinn, Chance Ramirez, Destiny Reval, Eric Segura-Tarango, AmberLynn Snarr, Wyatt Sutherland, Natalie Talley, Angelina Trillo-Quezada, Aidan Vega and Brady Ziminsky.

The following eighth-grade students made the A honor roll with a 4.0 GPA: Reev Belarmino, Xyra Belarmino, Alexis Campbell, Kylie Chavez, Milo Deitemeyer, Dylan Dempster, Charity Domingo, Faith Domingo, Hope Domingo, Jessie Elledge, Xavior Haynie, Alia Hibbert, Jenna Jenkins, Adison Johnson, Kaila Limebrook, Yordy Lopez, Kathryn Martin, Anja Nasralla, Stephen Pair, Hayden Peterson, Weston Phillips, Natasha Pina, Jayton Ross, Nicolas Santille and Johnathon Smith.