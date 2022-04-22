DUST2 announces dates and programming for 2022

By Janine Emmets | DUST2

As spring sets in, DUST2 is gearing up for its 2022 programming. Both the Middle School Summer Camp and the Fall Cycling Team have become very popular over the last few years, so spots are limited in both programs.

The Middle School Summer Camp will be June 27-July 1 this year. Programming runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. Kids will focus on different skills as well as riding the fun trails we have here in Pagosa. The summer camp is open to kids going into fifth through eighth grade in the fall of 2022.

The Fall Cycling Team starts Aug. 1 and is open to kids going into fifth through 12th grade in the fall of 2022. Students in high school will have the opportunity to race with the Colorado High School Cycling League if they choose to. Middle school students focus more on skills and adventure riding.

Registration for both the summer camp and fall team opens on May 1. Registration links will be posted on Facebook as well as on the DUST2 website: www.dustx2.org.