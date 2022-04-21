Wolf Creek Ski Area bonus Fun Race results announced

By Julie Martinez | Wolf Creek Ski Area

Due to the extension of the ski season through Easter Sunday, Wolf Creek Ski Area hosted a bonus Fun Race to close out the season on Sunday, April 17. The turnout was 47 racers, most of whom are from the local area.

The overall winner for the day was Chris Foti, of Pagosa Springs, with a blazingly fast time of 24.70 seconds, followed closely by Augie Sparrow, of South Fork, with a time of 25.91 seconds, with Stella von Dedenroth, of South Fork, right on his heels for third place with her time of 25.97 seconds.

Foti and Sparrow also took first- and second-place awards in the men’s race, while Alivs Hess, of Creede, had the speed he needed to earn third place with his competitive time of 26.79 seconds.

After Stella von Dedenroth’s impressive first-place finish in the women’s race, Izzy Ratcliff, of Pagosa Springs, took second place with a time of 26.68 seconds. Third place went to Lydia Mundt, of Pagosa Springs, who crossed the finish line in 31.02 seconds.

Kiley Braun placed first in the Girls 6-8 with a time of 32.17 and Lindsay Braun placed second with a time of 33.92.

In the Girls 9-11, Haley Taulfest placed first with a time of 31.97. Ratcliff placed first in the Girls 12-14 with a time of 26.68 and Mundt placed second with a time of 31.02.

Johana Beaird placed first in the Girls 15-17 with a time of 31.88.

In the Women 41-50, Meg Wempe placed first with a time of 31.38.

In the Women 51-60, Susan Beaird placed first with a time of 45.43 and Cathy Mundt placed second with a time of 49.16.

Aybree Hampton placed first with a time of 28.25 in the Boys 12-14.

John Patsman placed first in the Men 26-30 with a time of 36.02.

In the Men 31-35, Foti placed first with a time of 24.70.

In the Men 41-50, Paul Ratcliff placed third with a time of 29.80.

In the Men 51-60, Jason Watt placed first with a time of 27.30, Garg Mundt placed second with a time of 27.96 and Mark Werdell placed third with a time of 28.84.

John Wright placed first in the Men 61-70 with a time of 73.45.

In the Men 71+, Tom Kiska placed first with a time of 34.08 and Gary Brewer placed second with a time of 34.83.