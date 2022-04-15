Southwest Colorado narcotics traffickers sentenced to federal prison

U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Colorado

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces four defendants were sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute illegal drugs. The defendants operated across the southwestern portion of Colorado, ranging from Alamosa to the Southern Ute Indian Reservation.

Camelo Martinez, age 30, was sentenced to 120 months of imprisonment to be followed by 5 years of supervised release for the distribution of pure methamphetamine on the Southern Ute Indian Reservation. According to court documents and facts presented at sentencing, Martinez used an intermediary to distribute 56.2 grams of pure methamphetamine in July 2020. The case was investigated by the Southern Ute Police Department.

Roger Reyes, age 39, was sentenced to 87 months in prison, to be followed by 5 years of supervised release for possession with the intent distribute heroin in Alamosa, Colo. According to court documents and facts presented at sentencing, In April 2021, law enforcement observed Reyes leaving the home of a known gang member and was found in possession of 122.4 grams of heroin that same night. The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (“ATF”) and the Alamosa Police Department.

Aaron Claycomb, age 37, was sentenced to 84 months in prison, to be followed by 4 years of supervised release for distributing heroin in Durango, Colo. According to court documents and facts presented at sentencing, Claycomb sold 195.6 grams of pure methamphetamine to undercover law enforcement agents at a gas station in Durango, Colo. At the time, Claycomb was on parole for several other drug-related convictions. The case was investigated in a coordinated effort of the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Southwestern Drug Task Force and the Southern Ute Police Department.

Abraham Romero, age 33, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, to be followed by 4 years of supervised release for distributing methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine in Alamosa, Colo. According to court documents and facts presented at sentencing, law enforcement searched Romero’s residence in June 2021 and found 89 grams of a methamphetamine mixture, 36 grams of heroin, and 13.2 grams of cocaine, separated out into zip lock baggies. The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (“DEA”) and the Alamosa Police Department.

“These convictions and sentences show our office’s commitment to vigorously prosecuting drug trafficking in Southwestern Colorado”, said U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan. “Each of these cases involved coordination between state and federal agencies, including our partners with the Southern Ute Tribe and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.”

“During the current opioid epidemic the steadfast dangers of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin are often eclipsed by the proliferating fentanyl threat. Methamphetamine continues to be one of the most deadly drug threats within our communities,” said DEA Denver Field Division Special Agent in Charge Brian Besser. “DEA Denver is committed to ensuring that the drug laws of this country are upheld even within the farthest reaches of our state, and we are proud to serve alongside our state and local partners to ensure the safety of our neighborhoods.”

United States District Court Judge Robert Blackburn, sitting in Durango, Colo., sentenced the defendants on April 11, 2022.