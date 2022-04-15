Public Notices April 14, 2022

COMBINED NOTICE – PUBLICATION
CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE
SALE NO. 2022-001
To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:
On January 10, 2022, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Archuleta records.
Original Grantor(s) Jamie Lee Potter
Original Beneficiary(ies) John DiMuccio
Current Holder of Evidence of Debt John DiMuccio
Date of Deed of Trust June 29, 2021
County of Recording Archuleta
Recording Date of Deed of Trust June 29, 2021
Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 22104851
Original Principal Amount $96,912.00
Outstanding Principal Balance $96,912.00
Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: Failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.
THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
Lot 9 of Block 13 in Amended Aspen Springs Subdivision No. 1, according to the plat thereof filed for record March 22, 1971 as Reception No. 74229
Also known by street and number as: 675 Petitt’s Circle, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.
THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.
NOTICE OF SALE
The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.
THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, 05/12/2022, at the Archuleta County Treasurer’s Office at 449 San Juan St. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
First Publication 3/17/2022
Last Publication 4/14/2022
Name of Publication Pagosa Springs Sun
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;
DATE: 01/10/2022
Elsa P. White, Public Trustee in and for the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado
By: /s/ Elsa P. White, Public Trustee
The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:
John C Seibert #21437
LAW OFFICE OF JOHN SEIBERT P.O. BOX 2120, DURANGO, CO 81302 (970) 403-0999
Attorney File # POTTER
The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.
Published March 17, 24, 31, April 7 and 14, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
DISTRICT COURT
ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO
Court Address: 109 Harman Park Drive
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Phone Number: 970-264-8160
Attorney for Plaintiff:
Daniel L Fiedler #47916
190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
970-507-8528
Case Number 2022CV30004
Plaintiff:
CARA FAWN BALLOU
v.
Defendants: ANN B. MCTAGGART, ANN L. RENCKENS, RICHARD RENCKENS, ARCHULETA COUNTY PUBLIC TRUSTEE and All Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest In The Subject Matter Of This Action
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
PLAINTIFF: CARA FAWN BALLOU
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the Complaint to Quiet Title Pursuant to Rule 105 filed with the Archuleta County District Court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this Court an Answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the last day of publication. A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your Answer or other response to the Complaint in writing with 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be entered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint without further notice.
This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado more particular described as follows:
LOT 318 IN ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 5, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD AUGUST 3, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74690.
Respectfully submitted this 8th day of March, 2022.
/s/ Daniel L. Fiedler
Daniel L. Fiedler
First publication: March 17, 2022
Last publication: April 14, 2022
Published March 17, 24, 31, April 7 and 14, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
County Court
Archuleta County, Colorado
109 Harman Park Dr.
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Case No. 22C17
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Public notice is given on March 18, 2022 that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Archuleta Combined Court.
The Petition requests that the name of Kimberly Erickson be changed to Kimberly Beck Erickson.
/s/ Clerk of Court
Published March 31, April 7 and 14, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Elk Run Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
Ralph D Showalter, et al
Defendants
Case No.: 2021CV30053
COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM
SHERIFF SALE 2022-01
This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered December 30, 2021, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:
See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof
Owner(s):
RALPH D SHOWALTER
MARY E SHOWALTER
CHERYL J HAMILTON
BOB F HAMILTON
JAVCO, L.L.C.
JOYCE C MYERS, TRUSTEE OF THE JCPMO LOVE TRUST, DATED NOVEMBER 2, 2004
MARGARET W BARRON
ELLIOTT L SORGE
A. B. CRAMLET
Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Elk Run Property Owners Association, Inc.
Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.
Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
Association Assessments Due to: Elk Run Property Owners Association, Inc.
Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”
Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”
Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act
THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.
The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on May 18, 2022, Sale Number 2022-01 in the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
First Publication: March 24, 2022
Last Publication: April 21, 2022
Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun
NOTICE OF RIGHTS
YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.
THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.
The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:
Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed February 10, 2022.
Rich Valdez, Sheriff,
Archuleta County, Colorado
By: /s/ Lorena Medina
Lorena Medina, Office Manager
EXHIBIT “A”
Elk Run Townhouses
Matter Amount
RALPH D SHOWALTER and MARY E SHOWALTER (C#170306567) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number 41, Lot (Unit) Number 7111, Building Number 3,
Unpaid Assessments: $1,807.70
Interest: $294.52
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $284.36
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,436.58
CHERYL J HAMILTON and BOB F HAMILTON (C#178708764) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number 10, Lot (Unit) Number 7104, Building Number 1,
Unpaid Assessments: $1,807.70
Interest: $294.52
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $284.36
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,436.58
JAVCO, L.L.C. (C#178709705) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number 26, Lot (Unit) Number 7102, Building Number 001A,
Unpaid Assessments: $1,807.70
Interest: $294.52
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $284.36
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,436.58
JOYCE C MYERS, TRUSTEE OF THE JCPMO LOVE TRUST, DATED NOVEMBER 2, 2004 (C#178761383) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number 18, Lot (Unit) Number 7115, Building Number 4,
Unpaid Assessments: $1,686.46
Interest: $262.24
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $284.36
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,283.06
MARGARET W BARRON (C#178763363) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number 13, Lot (Unit) Number 7110, Building Number 3,
Unpaid Assessments: $1,807.70
Interest: $294.52
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $284.36
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,436.58
ELLIOTT L SORGE (C#178804597) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number 44, Lot (Unit) Number 7101, Building Number 1,
Unpaid Assessments: $1,807.70
Interest: $294.52
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $284.36
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,436.58
JOYCE C MYERS, TRUSTEE OF THE JCPMO LOVE TRUST, DATED NOVEMBER 2, 2004 (C#179200332) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number 5, Lot (Unit) Number 7108, Building Number 2,
Unpaid Assessments: $1,686.46
Interest: $262.24
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $284.36
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,283.06
A. B. CRAMLET (C#179202692) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number 19, Lot (Unit) Number 7117, Building Number 5,
Unpaid Assessments: $1,807.70
Interest: $294.52
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $284.36
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,436.58
In Elk Run Townhouses. All as tenants in common with the other owners of all Lot (Unit) Weeks in the described Units in Elk Run Townhouses as depicted on the Plats recorded under Reception Numbers 140480 and 0151975, subject to the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded as Reception Number 140481, as has been amended, supplemented, and/or restated, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Published March 24, 31, April 7, 14 and 21, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO
Court Address: 449 San Juan St., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Phone Number: (970) 264-8160
Plaintiffs:
KUHN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP LIMITED
v.
Defendants:
DELDEV, INC.; PAGOSA LAKES PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION; and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.
Submitting Attorney:
Clayton M. Buchner, #50996
Clayton M. Buchner, Attorney at Law, LLC
444 Lewis St., PO Box 3855
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Phone Number: (970) 507-0227
E-mail: cmblawllc@gmail.com
Case No. 2022CV30001
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.
YOU ARE SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this Summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be entered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint, without any further notice to you.
This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:
Lots 357, 358, 359, 360, 361, 365, 366, 367 and 368, Pagosa Trails, according to the plat thereof filed September 13, 1971, as Reception No. 74885, in the office of the Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado (“642 Trails”);
Lots 407, 408 and 409, Pagosa Trails, according to the plat thereof filed September 13, 1971, as Reception No. 74885, in the office of the Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado (“679 Trails”);
Lots 311, 312, 313, 314, 325, 326, 327 and 328, Pagosa Trails, according to the plat thereof filed September 13, 1971, as Reception No. 74885, in the office of the Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado (“107 Landau”).
Respectfully submitted this 17th day of March, 2022.
Clayton M. Buchner, Attorney at Law, LLC
/s/ Clayton M. Buchner
Clayton M. Buchner, #50996
444 Lewis St., PO Box 3855
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
(970) 507-0227
Published March 24, 31, April 7, 14 and 21, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE
To: Diane Travers a/k/a Diane Heitman a/k/a Diane Perry
Geurrino Amoroso and Virginia Amoroso have filed a Complaint in Lee County, Florida (case number 2021-CA-005000) alleging negligence as a result of an automobile accident which occurred on June 17, 2018 and seeking damages from you in excess of Thirty Thousand Dollars ($30,000). The Court has ordered service on you via publication and an Answer to the Complaint is due within twenty (20) days of such service. A copy of the court documents are available for viewing at www.leeclerk.org. Failure to timely file an Answer may result in default judgment against you.
Published March 24, 31, April 7 and 14, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
BETTY MATHISON THOMAS, et al
Defendants
Case No.: 2022CV30005
Attorney for Plaintiff:
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Tel. 479.242.5906
Email: ir@hjclegal.com
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S): GEORGE LELAND BURNINGHAM
EMILY M BURNINGHAM
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Village Pointe Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun
First Publication: March 31, 2022
Last Publication: April 28, 2022
/s/ Christopher B. Conley
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
Published March 31, April 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
ANNETRA HEBERT
ERIC CERWONKA
BRITTANY L BORDER
JARRED D BORDER
Defendants
Case No.: 2022CV30006
Attorney for Plaintiff:
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Tel. 479.242.5906
Email: ir@hjclegal.com
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S): ANNETRA HEBERT
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Ptarmigan Townhouses for failure to pay assessments to Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun
First Publication: March 31, 2022
Last Publication: April 28, 2022
/s/ Christopher B. Conley
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
Published March 31, April 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
COMBINED NOTICE – PUBLICATION
CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE
SALE NO. 2022-002
To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:
On February 2, 2022, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Archuleta records.
Original Grantor(s) Jose Montemayor, Jr. and Mari Montemayor
Original Beneficiary(ies) Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. As Benificiary, As Nominee for Royal Pacific Funding Corp.
Current Holder of Evidence of Debt Royal Pacific Funding Corporation
Date of Deed of Trust February 13, 2019
County of Recording Archuleta
Recording Date of Deed of Trust February 13, 2019
Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 21900953
Original Principal Amount $172,320.00
Outstanding Principal Balance $171,042.39
Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: Failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.
THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
LOTS 15 AND 16 OF BLOCK 3 IN PIEDRA PARK SUBDIVISION NO. 2A, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JANUARY 23, 1961 AS RECEPTION NO. 60166.
Also known by street and number as: 17469 State Highway 151, Arboles, CO 81121.
THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.
NOTICE OF SALE
The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.
THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, 06/02/2022, at the Archuleta County Treasurer’s Office at 449 San Juan St. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
First Publication 4/7/2022
Last Publication 5/5/2022
Name of Publication Pagosa Springs Sun
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;
DATE: 02/02/2022
Elsa P. White, Public Trustee in and for the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado
By: /s/ Elsa P. White, Public Trustee
The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:
Deanne R Stodden #33214
Messner Reeves LLP 1430 Wynkoop St. Suite 300, Denver, CO 80202 (303) 623-1800
Attorney File # 7729.0241/227
The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.
Published April 7, 14, 21, 28 and May 5, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Jerry Leroy Lucero, Deceased
Case No. 2022 PR 30016
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before August 7, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.
Daniel L. Fiedler, Attorney at Law
190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Published April 7, 14 and 21, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Kenneth E. Warren, Deceased
Case No. 2022 PR 30014
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before August 7, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.
Daniel L. Fiedler, Attorney at Law
190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Published April 7, 14 and 21, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
INVITATION TO BID
Separate sealed BIDS for the Piedra Road Reconstruction Project will be received by Archuleta County, Colorado at the office of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. located at 188 South 8th Street, P.O. Box 1208, Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147, until 2:00 P.M. local time on April 28, 2022, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.
The project consists of reconstructing an existing asphalt roadway being approximately 0.84 miles of Piedra Road (County Road 600) from just north of the intersection with Cloud Cap Avenue to just north of the intersection with Stevens Lake Road. The subject project will complete the recent improvements to Piedra Road, tying into improved portions at both ends. The project generally maintains the existing horizontal and vertical alignments, with the existing roadway being excavated and removed to accommodate the designed road structure and width.
Project work includes, but is not limited to clearing and grubbing, excavation, embankment, removal, drainage structures, structural geotextile installation, gravel placement, erosion control, asphalt paving, pavement marking, traffic control, seeding and mulching, and other items typically associated with road construction.
Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS and PLANS may be obtained on or after April 7, 2022, at the office of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. located at the address mentioned above, upon payment of $100.00 for each set. No refund will be made for returned copies.
A mandatory pre-bid conference and inspection trip for prospective Bidders will be held at the office of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. (phone number (970) 264-5055), located at the address mentioned above, at 2:00 P.M. local time on April 19, 2022.
Date: April 7, 2022
Published April 7 and 14, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
The Town of Pagosa Springs has received an application for “Sketch Major Design Review” at 2911 Cornerstone Drive, for a proposed 5,200 square foot fuel station development.
The Design Review Board will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 5:30 pm to consider the SKETCH Design Review Application.
Public Hearings and Meetings will be conducted at 551 Hot Springs Blvd and available for remote attendance via the Zoom meeting platform. To access the meeting agendas and staff reports, click the round Minutes and Agendas tab located along the bottom of the photo on the Town’s website home page at pagosasprings.co.gov. You may also view the application at mypagosa.org/proposed-development-projects.
For more information, questions and anyone wishing to provide comments, please contact the Town Planning Department at cschultz@pagosasprings.co.gov or at 970-264-4151 x221. Public comments will be accepted at the public hearings/meetings or you may provide written comments 7 days prior to the meeting or public hearing for the respective board’s consideration.
Published April 14, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
PERSONAL PROPERTY
DECLARATION FILING REMINDER
(Media Release)
NAME AND ADDRESS OF CONTACT:
Luke de la Parra, Hinsdale County Assessor
P O Box 28
Lake City, CO 81235
TELEPHONE NUMBER: (970) 944-2225 ext. 140
SUGGESTED RELEASE: March 16 through April 15
The Hinsdale County Assessor reminds all persons owning, possessing, or controlling taxable personal property (furnishings, equipment and other movable personal property) that the deadline for filing a Personal Property Declaration Schedule is April 15. All persons who own, possess, or control taxable personal property with a total actual value greater than $50,000 per owner, per county, are required to report the personal property to the county assessor. Failure to declare your personal property each year by the deadline will result in the assessor valuing your property using the “best information available” and attaching a penalty to your tax bill. If you did not receive a declaration schedule, please contact the county assessor at (970) 944-2225 ext.140
All personal property with a total actual value in excess of $50,000 (per owner, per county) is taxable unless specifically exempt by law.
Taxable personal property includes:
• All residential household furnishings used to produce income
• Equipment, furniture, and machinery used by commercial, industrial, and natural resource operations
• Property used in an agribusiness that does not qualify as agricultural pursuant to
§ 39-1-102(1.6)(a), C.R.S.
• Expensed assets with a life greater than one year
• Fully depreciated assets still in use
• Personal property in storage that is subject to IRS depreciation
• Leasehold improvements
Equipment that is licensed as a motor vehicle (SMM plate or Z-Tab) is not reported on the Personal Property Declaration Schedule.
If you have questions about the Personal Property Declaration Schedule, please contact the assessor’s office at (970) 944-2225 ext. 140.
Published April 14, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, STATE OF COLORADO
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
Case No. 2022JA1
In the Matter of the Petition of:
PATRICK HUCK, Petitioner
MICHELLE HUCK, Co-Petitioner
For the Adoption of a Child
SAMANTHA LYNN HUCK and
JESUS ESQUIVEL, Respondents
To the above named respondent JESUS ESQUIVEL: A copy of the Petition for Adoption, Petition to Terminate the Parent-Child Legal Relationship, Affidavit of Abandonment and Notice of Hearing may be obtained from the Clerk of this Court during regular business hours. Default judgment and termination of your parental rights may be entered against Respondent, JESUS ESQUIVEL, if Respondent fails to appear or file a response within thirty-five days after date of Publication.
/s/ Debbie Tully
Clerk of the District Court
Archuleta County
109 Harman Park Dr/PO Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
970-264-8160
Published April 14, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
FOR BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS HEARING ON May 3, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to CRS 30-28-116 that the Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County, Colorado, will hold a public hearing to consider revising the County Land Use Regulations. The language proposed to be adopted is available for review at the County Development Services Department 970-264-1390.
The public hearing will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. in the County Commissioner’s Meeting Room at 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado and via Zoom Link, at which time all interested parties will be heard. Written comments may also be submitted to the Archuleta County Board of Commissioners, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, at or prior to said public hearing.
Published April 14 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
ARCHITECTURE AND ENGINEERING SERVICES FOR TRANSIT FACILITY IN PAGOSA SPRINGS
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS/PROPOSALS: Archuleta County invites qualified firms to submit qualifications/proposals for Professional Architectural and Engineering services for a new transit facility in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Sealed proposals will be accepted at the Administration Building, 398 Lewis Street, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs 81147 until May 13, 2022 at 3pm. For more information, please email Laura Vanoni at lvanoni@archuletacounty.org or view online at www.archuletacounty.org/bids.aspx.
Published April 14 and 21, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE CONCERNING PROPOSED
SNOWBALL WATER TREATMENT PLANT UPGRADE AND FINANCING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Public Hearing of the Board of Directors of the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District (PAWSD) has been scheduled for Thursday May 12, 2022 at 5:00pm. The purpose for the hearing will be to discuss the proposed Snowball Water Treatment Plant’s alternative designs, preferred design, proposed rate increases due to the project and environmental impacts of the project. The Public Hearing will be held at the District’s administrative office located at 100 Lyn Avenue, Pagosa Springs, Colorado.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT.
PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT
By: /S/ Jim Smith
Chairman: Jim Smith
Published in: The Pagosa Sun
Published on: April 14, 2022
Published April 14, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF POLLING PLACE ELECTION
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and particularly, to the electors of the Los Pinos Fire Protection District of La Plata and Archuleta County, Colorado.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an election will be held on the 3rd day of May 2022, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. The Board of Directors has designated the following polling
places:
Los Pinos Fire Protection District, Station 1, 275 Browning Ave. Ignacio, Colorado
Tara Community Center, 333 Milton Lane, Arboles, Colorado
At said election, the electors of the District shall vote for Directors to serve the following terms of office on the Board of Directors of the District:
Candidates nominated to serve until the regular election in May 2025 (vote for 2)
Richard Swayze
Thomas Arthur
James Brown
Candidates nominated to serve until the regular election in May 2023 (vote for 1)
Misti Witt
Mark Williams
REBECCA FLINDERS, Designated Election Official of the Los Pinos Fire Protection District at 275 BROWNING AVE, IGNACIO, CO 81137
Published April 14, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
The Town of Pagosa Springs has received an application for “Sketch Major Design Review” at 2911 Cornerstone Drive, for a proposed 5,200 square foot fuel station development.
The Design Review Board will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 5:30 pm to consider the SKETCH Design Review Application.
Public Hearings and Meetings will be conducted at 551 Hot Springs Blvd and available for remote attendance via the Zoom meeting platform. To access the meeting agendas and staff reports, click the round Minutes and Agendas tab located along the bottom of the photo on the Town’s website home page at pagosasprings.co.gov. You may also view the application at mypagosa.org/proposed-development-projects.
For more information, questions and anyone wishing to provide comments, please contact the Town Planning Department at cschultz@pagosasprings.co.gov or at 970-264-4151 x221. Public comments will be accepted at the public hearings/meetings or you may provide written comments 7 days prior to the meeting or public hearing for the respective board’s consideration.
Published April 14, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
|ARCHULETA COUNTY
|2021 Annual Salary Report
|County employees are paid every two weeks (not monthly). This report shows amounts paid out within the year of 2021. Fringe benefits, including, but not limited to, medical insurance, FICA, medical care, and retirement plans are on average 31% of wages paid.
|Position
|Amount
|4-H Coordinator
|40,644.59
|Accountant
|27,221.59
|Accountant
|25,061.44
|Accountant
|21,144.15
|Accountant
|33,292.00
|Accountant III
|41,464.45
|Accounting Clerk III
|2,058.16
|Accounting Clerk III
|27,061.23
|Admin.Assistant II/HR Gen
|10,454.40
|Administrative Assistant
|16,709.51
|Administrative Assistant
|42,969.24
|Administrative Assistant
|24,878.44
|Administrative Assistant
|13,851.60
|Administrative Assistant
|13,762.35
|Administrative Assistant II
|46,391.31
|Administrative Assistant II
|43,739.95
|Administrative Assitant
|44,024.98
|Adult/Child Prot Casework II
|47,099.32
|Adult/Child Prot Casework II
|14,298.13
|Airport Maintenance Tech
|33,317.06
|Airport Maintenance Tech
|14,723.97
|Airport Manager
|70,932.61
|Alt. Senten. & Pre Trial Coord
|70,459.09
|Animal Control Officer
|27,177.35
|Animal Control Officer
|33,508.29
|Animal Control Officer
|1,471.14
|Appraiser I
|43,297.48
|Appraiser I
|15,923.39
|Appraiser I
|36,753.76
|Appraiser I
|38,245.83
|Appraiser I
|9,581.26
|Arboles Trans Station Fill in
|1,788.51
|Arboles Transfer Station Atten
|10,444.50
|Assessor
|68,170.34
|Assessor
|49,950.00
|Bus Driver
|13,055.40
|Bus Driver
|5,637.35
|Bus Driver
|4,150.90
|Case Svcs Aid/Fraud & Claim Te
|45,321.84
|Case Svcs Aid/Fraud & Claim Te
|1,584.00
|Caseworker I
|21,155.21
|Caseworker I
|40,548.80
|Caseworker I
|1,799.26
|Caseworker I
|34,462.27
|Caseworker I
|26,793.21
|Caseworker I
|3,572.29
|Caseworker I
|7,272.59
|Caseworker I
|4,059.00
|Caseworker I
|1,592.91
|Caseworker Supervisor
|61,543.19
|Chief Building Official
|57,544.62
|Chief Deputy Clerk
|58,868.73
|Chief Deputy Treasurer
|45,978.18
|Child Support Legal Tech
|49,886.11
|Child Support Legal Tech
|43,650.85
|Code Enforcement Officer
|26,782.04
|Code Enforcement Officer
|22,183.27
|Code Enforcement Officer
|881.10
|Commissioner
|70,200.00
|Commissioner
|4,628.60
|Commissioner
|72,962.81
|Commissioner
|77,398.55
|Compliance & Prog. Coord.
|27,082.97
|Computer Support Spec.
|50,686.76
|Cons Emergency Comm Mgr
|85,669.21
|County Administrator
|88,267.25
|County Administrator
|187,867.23
|County Attorney
|126,344.70
|County Clerk
|70,200.00
|County Coroner
|39,720.20
|County Surveyor
|4,393.00
|County Treasurer
|82,700.00
|Court House Security Officer
|45,248.61
|Court House Security Officer
|25,638.44
|Court House Security Officer
|36,541.98
|COVID SITE COORDINATOR
|246.50
|Deputy Assessor
|49,727.43
|Deputy Assessor
|48,062.78
|Deputy Clerk – Elections
|875.19
|Deputy Dir. Of Emer. Mgt
|59,393.29
|Deputy Motor Vehicle Clerk I
|38,248.60
|Deputy Motor Vehicle Clerk I
|32,902.37
|Deputy Motor Vehicle Clerk I
|37,196.83
|Deputy Motor Vehicle Clerk I
|21,986.34
|Deputy Motor Vehicle Clerk I
|33,202.68
|Deputy Motor Vehicle Clerk I
|4,312.90
|Deputy of Emerg. Mgt.
|51,469.56
|Deputy Treasurer
|44,118.82
|Deputy Treasurer
|30,055.60
|Deputy Treasurer
|9,169.93
|Detective
|69,003.06
|Detective
|10,186.93
|Detective
|66,707.33
|Detention Commander
|76,644.03
|Detention Officer
|7,752.53
|Detention Officer
|46,685.74
|Detention Officer
|46,717.00
|Detention Officer
|7,751.56
|Detention Officer
|56,797.63
|Detention Officer
|52,057.05
|Detention Officer
|10,597.86
|Detention Officer
|44,818.92
|Detention Officer
|6,377.14
|Detention Officer
|21,497.96
|Detention Officer
|32,770.26
|Detention Officer
|474.96
|Detention Officer
|27,029.50
|Detention Officer
|31,558.75
|Detention Officer
|25,493.02
|Detention Officer
|19,874.25
|Detention Officer
|19,384.20
|Detention Officer
|4,250.47
|Detention Officer
|11,583.00
|Detention Officer
|11,761.20
|Detention Officer
|9,093.60
|Detention Officer
|8,335.80
|Detention Sgt.
|66,141.76
|Detention Sgt.
|55,741.99
|Detention Sgt.
|57,362.97
|Development Director
|74,433.76
|Dispatcher
|38,823.02
|Dispatcher
|46,038.84
|Dispatcher
|4,399.25
|Dispatcher
|51,451.26
|Dispatcher
|44,370.85
|Dispatcher
|29,810.67
|Dispatcher
|44,348.60
|Dispatcher
|4,631.47
|Dispatcher
|30,654.07
|Dispatcher
|16,316.55
|Dispatcher
|2,216.21
|Dispatcher
|4,876.20
|Dispatcher
|3,169.80
|Election Judge
|225.00
|Election Judge
|144.00
|Election Judge
|941.25
|Election Judge
|1,088.00
|Election Judge
|820.00
|Election Judge
|232.50
|Election Judge
|225.00
|Election Judge
|225.00
|Election Judge
|232.50
|Election Judge
|978.75
|Election Judge
|225.00
|Elections Administrator
|44,980.45
|Elections Deputy
|10,598.36
|Elections Deputy
|13,317.12
|Eligibility Technician
|37,820.84
|Eligibility Technician
|39,587.46
|Eligibility Technician
|47,448.80
|Eligibility Technician
|44,342.93
|Engineering Tech
|40,199.23
|Equipment Operator I
|36,854.48
|Equipment Operator I
|9,695.97
|Equipment Operator I
|38,435.83
|Equipment Operator I
|11,839.59
|Equipment Operator I
|15,190.81
|Equipment Operator I
|23,497.19
|Equipment Operator I
|23,796.64
|Equipment Operator I
|9,239.48
|Equipment Operator II
|20,989.67
|Equipment Operator II
|40,186.34
|Equipment Operator II
|41,035.37
|Equipment Operator II
|37,425.78
|Equipment Operator II
|37,615.18
|Equipment Operator III
|46,194.21
|Equipment Operator III
|45,317.88
|Equipment Operator III
|42,076.69
|Evidence Tech.
|40,670.78
|Facilities Maintenance Tech.
|43,281.31
|Facilities Maintenance Tech.
|20,615.50
|Family Advocate
|1,426.83
|Family Advocate
|2,012.50
|Finance Director
|103,053.71
|Financial Advisor
|64,812.41
|Fleet Shop Supervisor
|63,499.85
|Food Service Assistant
|53,503.71
|Food Service Assistant
|6,501.69
|GIS Analyst
|55,042.24
|Human Resources Administrator
|57,517.15
|Human Services Director
|115,528.94
|Interim Human Resources Admnst
|43,523.96
|Interim Human Svcs Director
|62,632.40
|IT Director
|74,791.38
|Kitchen Manager
|60,029.27
|Lead Dispatcher
|50,239.18
|Lead Dispatcher
|50,983.81
|Lead Dispatcher
|52,742.64
|Lead Landfill Operator
|68,858.08
|Lead Mechanic
|46,575.74
|Mechanic I
|2,156.70
|Mechanic II
|39,517.35
|Office Assistant
|23,554.06
|Office Manager
|56,585.98
|Operations Commander
|80,826.02
|Paralegal/Executive Assistant
|67,045.42
|Patrol Deputy
|47,766.68
|Patrol Deputy
|52,611.00
|Patrol Deputy
|47,716.98
|Patrol Deputy
|48,642.44
|Patrol Deputy
|51,675.01
|Patrol Deputy
|52,389.61
|Patrol Deputy
|51,129.71
|Patrol Deputy
|51,907.86
|Patrol Deputy
|51,966.40
|Patrol Sergeant
|75,888.53
|Patrol Sergeant
|68,178.98
|Personal Property Appraiser
|36,280.19
|Planner I
|37,333.88
|Planning Technician
|38,949.35
|Program Coordinator
|70,747.12
|PT Eligibility Technician
|9,640.54
|PT Family Advocate
|42,092.74
|PT Food Service Assistant
|2,802.46
|PT Office Assistant
|363.01
|PT Office Assistant
|62.00
|PT Records Tech
|13,733.00
|Public Wks Operations Mgr
|71,172.90
|Public Works Director
|38,568.14
|R & B Foreman
|70,361.51
|R & B Foreman
|63,844.00
|R & B Foreman
|47,299.36
|R&B Manager
|68,433.58
|R&B Supervisor
|70,968.82
|Recording Supervisor
|48,966.97
|Records Tech
|37,514.27
|RoadWay Inspector
|41,273.55
|Seasonal Firefighter
|13,115.99
|Seasonal Firefighter
|13,435.38
|Service Writter
|43,386.05
|Sheriff
|91,199.94
|Solid Waste Facilities Op.
|38,230.88
|Solid Waste Facilities Op.
|41,840.63
|Solid Waste Facilities Op.
|46,282.73
|Solid Waste Facilities Op.
|4,599.02
|Solid Waste Facilities Oper.
|35,733.96
|Sub Bus Driver
|8,434.89
|Sub Bus Driver
|20,698.92
|Sub Bus Driver
|14,739.31
|Sub Bus Driver
|18,308.24
|Sub Bus Driver
|12,871.20
|Undersheriff
|81,497.87
|Veterans Services Officer
|51,087.62
|Weed & Pest Supervisor
|64,467.31
|Weed & Pest Technician
|13,201.65
|Weed & Pest Technician
|12,601.60
|8,703,270.38