Photo courtesy Stacey Barker

Tommy Barker clears a hurdle while racing in the 300-meter hurdles. His first-place finish at the Abel Velasquez Invitational in Ignacio was only 0.05 seconds slower than his recent victory at the Mancos Bluejays Invitational.

The Pagosa Springs High School Pirate track and field team raced to a second-place finish at the Abel Velasquez Invitational in Ignacio on April 9.

