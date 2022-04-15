Archuleta County Democratic Club meeting set for April 19

By Lynn Frederick | Archuleta County Democratic Club

The Archuleta County Democratic Club will have a meeting on Tuesday, April 19, at the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association clubhouse at 7 p.m.

The speaker will be Adam Frisch, a former city councilman in the Roaring Fork Valley who is one of the candidates running to represent us in the U.S. Congress.

The meetings will resume in person; however, if you prefer to attend virtually, please register on the website below.

The Archuleta County Democratic Club meets every third Tuesday of the month. The club gives local Democrats the opportunity to meet with other Democrats and to hear speakers from the community, to meet candidates for local and national offices and to hear about topics of timely interest. All are welcome to attend. Refreshments will be provided.

For more information, you may email lynnfrederick1@gmail.com. To register to attend virtually, please go to: www.archuletadems.org.