Trista Lynn (Rozelle) Nauman

1970-2022

Granddaughter of Sybil and Ray. Daughter of Judith. Niece of Mark, Anne and Pam. Sister of Kevin, Sean and Jesse. Cool Auntie of Jesse, Casey, Christian, Ashley and Amanda. Partner of Kevin. Friend to hundreds in Pagosa Springs and around the country.

Trista Nauman was a soldier, a builder and an artist. She was a motorcycle rider, a quick-draw shootist, a dog lover and a driving force in the development of the Veterans Memorial Park.

Trista passed away on April 5 under the devoted and loving care of the staff of Pagosa Springs Medical Center. A memorial is planned for June. Please remember her with a donation to Veterans Memorial Park at vetsmemorialpark.org or your favorite charity.