Traffic alert: Major traffic shift and delays next week for U.S. 160 McCabe Creek culvert replacement project

Next week on Wednesday and Thursday, crews at the U.S. 160 McCabe Creek project will be placing concrete barriers on the north side of the road and shifting traffic and equipment from one side to another causing major traffic delays.

Traffic shifts/holds will start at 8:30 a.m. to allow morning work and school commutes for Pagosa Springs residents and motorists before the day-long impacts begin. The intermittent traffic holds may last all day until dark.

Traffic holds will be from 5-10 minutes long — unless new striping paint is down requiring longer wait times for the paint to dry. Although traffic holds are minimal, it could take as long as an hour to get from Piedra Road to Hot Springs Blvd. The project team is working with CDOT for adjusted signal timing at 8th Street to help move traffic as best and efficiently as possible while keeping motorists and crews safe.

Local residents are urged to avoid the area on these days.

16,700 vehicles travel through this project on a daily average. Your patience and support for this CDOT construction and upcoming U.S. 160 improvement projects in Pagosa Springs is greatly appreciated.

Monday and Tuesday, April 18-19, crews will be working on the shoulders, getting ready for the traffic shift later in the week. Eastbound traffic will be limited to one lane.

Wednesday, April 20 and Thursday, April 21, crews will work on the full traffic shift. After this is completed, eastbound and westbound traffic will be limited to one lane in both directions for the duration of the project.

About the project

The Colorado Department of Transportation is back to work after a winter shutdown of the McCabe Creek culvert replacement project on U.S. 160 San Juan/Main Street and South 6th Street in the town of Pagosa Springs. During the 2021 construction season, crews worked on the replacement of aged metal culverts with new precast concrete box culverts. Approximately 30 percent of the work was completed during this first phase of work. Crews are now working on the remainder of the 10′ x 14′ x 100′ concrete box culverts which will be installed under the north side of U.S. 160. This project is expected to last until the end of September 2022.

Project contact information

Project hotline – (970) 507-3740

Project email – US160PagosaCulverts@gmail.com

Project website – www.codot.gov/projects/us160-mccabe-creek-culverts-pagosa/about

Sign up for weekly project updates – please log onto the project web site and click on the Alerts Information on the Move, to “Subscribe to Project Updates.”