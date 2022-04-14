The Tiny Tour performs at Seeds of Learning

By Danyelle Leentjes | Seeds of Learning

Photo courtesy Seeds of Learning

Seeds of Learning classrooms were transformed into a miniature performing arts theater on April 8 when the Creede Repertory Theatre presented “Ms. Joy” as part of its Tiny Tour.

Seeds of Learning classrooms were transformed into a miniature performing arts theater on April 8 when the Creede Repertory Theatre came to present its Tiny Tour.

The Tiny Tour is an engaging, interactive performance designed specifically for the youngest learners, ages 5 and under. The tour was a two-person show that arrived with a complete set that included a colorful backdrop, props, costumes, music and a ton of laughter.

The show, fittingly named “Ms. Joy,” was devised and directed by Brittni Shambaugh Addison and ran about 25 minutes, which was a perfect length for our young learners. The theater company generously performed two shows at Seeds of Learning for all our children at the school.

It was told through clowning, puppetry and sound. The main character, Ms. Joy, isn’t particularly joyful. She has a set routine that she sticks to every day. There is a time and place for everything. One day, she receives a surprise visit from an unexpected canine friend and he turns her routine upside down. It has a wonderful message that teaches students the power of play, friendship and laughter.

Michelle Cusick, executive director for Seeds of Learning, commented, “It warmed my heart to witness the pure joy and laughter that exuded from all of our young preschoolers during the highly engaging and interactive performance from Creede Repertory Theatre.”

The Tiny Tour complements Seeds of Learning’s play-based, interactive, and multisensory learning approach. The children were counting, identifying colors and learning how to be a good friend. The best part of all is that they had no idea they were being taught valuable life lessons; they just knew they were having a great time. Programming like this is possible through the generosity of our donors.

Seeds of Learning is a nonprofit, nationally accredited early care and childhood center promoting the growth of the “whole child” while instilling the love of learning for diverse young learners in Pagosa Springs for nearly 25 years.

Only 10 percent of child care centers in America earn the NAEYC accreditation. What Seeds’ accreditation means for children and families is a high-quality preschool education program. Families can feel certain that their children are safe and receiving the best care and early learning experiences possible every day.

Families in Archuleta County must be assured of affordable, reliable and exceptional child care. Without it, families will be unable to afford to stay in our beautiful mountain town. Seeds of Learning is making a difference for children, their families and Archuleta County by meeting families at their income level by offering a sliding scale-based tuition. An average of 80 percent of children at Seeds are at a reduced tuition fee.

For more information on Seeds of Learning and how you can support early childhood development in Archuleta County, please visit GrowingSeeds.org.