Tax help for seniors available in Durango

By Cheryl Wilkinson | PREVIEW Columnist

Due to COVID-19, the Internal Revenue Service’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program will not be coming to Pagosa Springs to prepare federal and state income tax returns this year.

VITA will be preparing 2021 tax returns at no charge as part of the VITA program in Durango. Please register at: DurangoVITA.org.

Take-out meals continue at Senior Center

In order to continue providing meals, the Senior Center is offering take-out hot meals and a salad with a drive-up option under the portico at the Ross Aragon Community Center.

These meals will be available Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. There is a $4 suggested donation for lunch for those age 60 and better. If you need to have your meal delivered, please call (970) 264-2167 to see if this option is available in your area.

The cost per meal for the public age 59 and under is $8.50. The meals include a salad, hot meal, drink and dessert or bread.

Please call (970) 264-2167 to make a reservation for pickup. We are also continuing our Meals on Wheels program.

There will be no games, classes or presentations during this time. The staff will be available by phone. If you need to speak to a staff member, please call (970) 264-2167.

Community Café menu

Thursday, April 14 — Vegetarian beet salad with fig vinaigrette, white bean salad, grapes, milk and chocolate éclair.

Friday, April 15 — Catfish taco, baked sweet potato, milk, salad and oatmeal raisin cookie.

Monday, April 18 — King Ranch chicken, charro beans, milk, salad and peanut butter cookies.

Tuesday, April 19 — Beef with snow peas and white rice, stir-fried vegetables, milk, salad and almond croissant.

Wednesday, April 20 — Vegetarian pasta primavera, naan bread, milk, salad and strawberries Romanoff.

Thursday, April 21 — Clam chowder, broccoli, milk, salad and biscuit with butter.

For your convenience, you can make your reservations in advance or have a standing reservation on days you know you will always pick up. Please cancel if you cannot attend on your standing reservation days. We want to thank everyone for their support by observing our reservation policy. This helps ensure that everyone with reservations receives a meal and enables us to provide additional and healthier meals.

Due to COVID-19, food supplies have been affected. Substitutions will be made accordingly.