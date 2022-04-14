Salute to library volunteers during National Volunteer Week

By Carole Howard

PREVIEW Columnist, and the library staff

Author Sherry Anderson once said, “Volunteers don’t get paid — not because they are worthless, but because they are priceless.” Everyone on your library staff agrees.

Our volunteers are everyday heroes who make a lasting impact on the service we provide you, your family and friends at your library. In fact, last year our volunteers contributed 1,551 hours of time valued at $44,265, up 62.7 percent over the year before.

National Volunteer Week is April 17-23 this year and Meg Wempe, library director, and her team want to take this opportunity to say a special thanks to all of our volunteers.

Please know that we appreciate you tremendously. As William James said, “Act as if what you do makes a difference. It does.”

CD player to borrow

Do you need a CD player? We have one you can check out. Ask at the front desk.

Therapy dog visit

next Tuesday

Next Tuesday, April 19, from 4 to 4:45 p.m., you are invited to come to the library for a free visit with a certified therapy dog. The visits will be limited to 10-15 minutes — just the right amount of time to pet the dog, read to the dog or just say “Hi.” This activity is for all ages.

Adult DIY next Tuesday

At the in-person adult DIY next Tuesday, April 19, from 1 to 2 p.m., we will supply colorful scrapbook paper to create flowers that can be mounted in the shape of the letter of your choice. Your finished craft can be used as an attractive wall hanging or as a spring wreath.

Virtual teen

advisory board

Next Wednesday, April 20, the teen advisory board will meet from 4 to 5 p.m. on GoogleMeet. Fourth- through 12th-graders are invited to bring your fun and innovative ideas to help us plan teen programs. The video call link is: https://meet.google.com/jav-wcht-szx.

Dungeons and Dragons

Join us next Thursday, April 21, from 3 to 5 p.m. for our ongoing Dungeons and Dragons game free for teens and young adults every other Thursday on Discord. Contact claire@pagosalibrary.org to learn how to join.

Free in-person sessions take place at your library on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month from 4 to 6 p.m.

Special family storytimes

Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m., join us for free in-person children’s stories, games and plenty of reasons to get up and move. Special guests Lisa Baker and her friend Fluffy Dog will provide puppets and storytelling on April 20.

The next Discovery Time takes place this Saturday, April 16, on Facebook at 2:30 p.m.

ESL classes

Free in-person evening classes take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays with 4 to 5 p.m. reserved for beginners and 5 to 7 p.m. for both intermediate and advanced students. Please help us spread the word about these classes to others in our community who would be interested and contact us by phone or email if you have any questions.

Tech Time

Free in-person slots are available from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays. Brad will help you resolve issues with your computer, smartphone, tablet and other electronic devices.

Adult education

Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) sessions take place on Thursdays from 5:30 to 8 p.m., when Mark helps with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.

In-person gaming

Enjoy free all-ages video gaming on the Xbox 360 Kinect on Fridays from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m.

Writing challenge

A new all-ages writing challenge was posted April 11 on the library’s Facebook page. We hope you will challenge your creativity by participating in this free all-ages activity.

S.T.E.A.M. enrichment kits

Participants in this free enrichment program for youngsters aged 5 and up receive a kit guiding you through science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (S.T.E.A.M.) projects. The kits are available all month, but registration is required by calling your library at (970) 264-2209.

Library hours

Most of our programs are happening in person and curbside service continues. Also, our hours are back to pre-COVID levels — and even more on weekdays:

• Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, your library is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Tuesdays and Thursdays, your library is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Saturdays, your library is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mysteries and thrillers

“Tom Clancy Chain of Command” by Marc Cameron is a Jack Ryan thriller. “When You Are Mine” by Michael Robotham is a psychological thriller featuring a London policewoman.

Other novels

“Klara and the Sun” by Nobel Prize-winner Kazuo Ishiguro features an artificial friend who carefully watches everyone around her in search of love. “The Diamond Eye” by Kate Quinn is based on a true story about a quiet bookworm who becomes history’s deadliest female sniper in World War II.

Large print

“When All Hell Broke Loose” by William W. and J.A. Johnstone is book three in the Preacher and Jamie MacCallister western series. “Ralph Compton: Guns of the Greenhorn” by Matthew P. Mayo is the latest in the Gunfighter series. “Shadows Reel” by C.J. Box is a Joe Pickett mystery.

DVDs

“West Side Story” is the new version of this Broadway hit that won the 2022 Academy Award for best supporting actress and was nominated for six other awards including best picture and best director. “Josee, the Tiger and the Fish” is an animated romantic comedy based on the Japanese short story.

Books on CD

“Shadows Reel” by C.J. Box is a Joe Pickett mystery.

Downloadable e-books and audiobooks

We have a wide variety of downloadable e-books and audio books for all ages — children, tweens, teens and adults — in cloudLibrary. The items in cloudLibrary are purchased separately from physical items, so the books available are different — and it continues to use the consortium’s contributions as well as those that we bought. Select AspenCat Union Catalog when setting up cloudLibrary for use. Email or phone us at (970) 264-2209 if you need our help setting up this service on your device.

Donations

We are grateful to our anonymous donors for their materials donations. Please put your materials donations into the drop box at the library — not at City Market, which is reserved for returns.

Library foundation

Please consider a tax-deductible donation to the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library Foundation to support and enhance your library by raising funds for information resources, programs, services and facilities. Mail checks to P.O. Box 2045, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 or call Cindi Galabota at (970) 264-2209.

Quotable quote

“I’m sure someone, someplace, is smart enough to succeed while ‘keeping it in perspective’ and not working too hard, but I’ve never met him or her. The more you work, the better you do. It’s that simple.” — Michael Bloomberg, entrepreneur, philanthropist and former mayor of New York City.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at pagosalibrary.org.