Pagosa firefighters recognized

Pagosa Fire Protection District

The Pagosa Fire Protection District (PFPD) is comprised of paid staff and volunteers who serve our community. To show appreciation for each member’s dedication, members vote annually for their peers to determine who receives recognition.

This year, the following firefighters received the honor of being selected by their peers to receive awards:

• Firefighter of the Year: Sarah Wirth.

• Rookie of the Year: Taylor Banks.

• Lifetime Achievement Award: Capt. Marvin Johnson.

The PFPD honors the tradition of camaraderie by issuing challenge coins to firefighters after their first year with the department. The following firefighters received their coin this year: Banks, Mikaela Boehmer, Richard Brennan, Jason Cox, Dawson McClure, Scott Miller, Jason Packer, Josh Sanders, Kiera Su, Eddie Tobin and Ricky White.

Service pins are given to recognize every five years of service. The following firefighters received service pins:

• Jeremy Taylor — five years.

• Daniel Cabrera — five years.

• Will Clark — 15 years.

• Sylvia Thompson — 15 years.

• Megan Jackson — 20 years.

The PFPD, through its members, is devoted and committed to our community. The pride for the department and its community members shows, not only when a call for assistance goes out, but is a constant, never failing those who need it.