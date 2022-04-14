New Thought topic: ‘Celebrating Peace and New Life with Christ Consciousness’

By Shayla McClure | New Thought Center for Inspirational Living

Sunday service is at 10 a.m. on April 10 with Shayla White Eagle McClure: “Celebrating Peace and New Life with Christ Consciousness.”

“I know that deep within every person the Divine Pattern of perfect peace is already implanted. I now declare that in each person and in leaders of thought everywhere this Divine Pattern moves into action and form, to the end that all nations and all people shall live together in peace, harmony and prosperity forever.” — Dr. Ernest Holmes.

Upcoming events

Meditation and yoga is Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. with Madison Humes.

Spirit Heart Band practice is every Tuesday at 6 p.m. We welcome musicians and singers to join our band. Please text McClure at (970) 510-0309 for band information.

April 17, 10 a.m.: Easter Sunday service.

April 22, 6 to 9 p.m.: Earth Day celebration and dance fundraiser in the ballroom of the Pagosa Lodge with the Bruce Wayne Rock and Country Band. Tickets are on sale. Call (970) 510-0309.

April 24: Sunday service with Harmony Fire Eagle — “Honoring Earth Mother,” with a potluck after.

April 24 1 p.m.: “Sacred Feather Wand” workshop with Fire Eagle. Call (970) 510-0309 for more information.

Library

The New Thought Center has a large library of inspirational and spiritual books. To borrow or donate a book, please come to the New Thought Center prior to Sunday service or Meditation Circle.

About us

The New Thought Center promotes living a spiritually centered life, and promotes philosophies similar to Centers for Spiritual Living and Agape Centers.

We welcome local talents to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of Pagosa Lodge (elevator available). Request prayer treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing pagosacommunitynewthought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; or calling (970) 510-0309. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or YouTube (Pagosa New Thought Center for Inspirational Living).