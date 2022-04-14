Jordan Joshua Rivas passed away on April 4. Jordan was born on Oct. 1, 1988, in Durango, Colo., to Marie Ann Valdez and Henry Carl Rivas.

Jordan was the most loving, thoughtful, kind, funny and entertaining person. He had a love for music, fishing and entertaining. He loved making people laugh and would do what he could to make anyone’s day a little brighter. Being in his presence meant endless amounts of laughter and smiles. His greatest loves were his family and God. He worked hard every day to provide for his wife and children so their needs were always fulfilled. Jordan was an amazing dad. He loved his children and was a proud father. He was helping to raise his children with patience, kindness, understanding and a love for God. Jordan loved God. He loved talking about God with anyone. Spreading God’s message was always something Jordan felt moved to do. He was saved and he needed to save others through God’s work. Jordan was truly one of a kind and his love for life will go on in those who knew him. Jordan would want you to smile, turn to God and live your life one quarter mile at a time. Into your hands, O Lord, we humbly entrust your servant Jordan. In this life you embraced him with your tender love; deliver him now from every evil and bid him eternal rest. The old order has passed away, welcome him into paradise, where there will be no sorrow, no weeping or pain, but fullness of peace and joy with your Son and the Holy Spirit forever and ever. Amen.

Jordan is preceded in death by Hank Carl Rivas.

Jordan is survived by Marie Ann Rivas; wife Davina Hamby; his children, Henry, Elijah and Avianna; brother Andy Rivas (Kristina Rivas, Tyler); and sisters April Clark (Ryan Clark, Dustin, Cheyenne, Kaylee, Arecio, Brooklyn, and Charizma), Amber Garcia (Lando Garcia, Dorian, Janiah, Aleah), China Rose Rivas (Quintin, Zariah, Symphony, Alessandra) and Kimberly Velez-Reyes (Luis Velez-Reyes, Mateo).