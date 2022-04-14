Jackson Mountain Landscape Project open houses scheduled

By Scott Owen | Forest Service

The Pagosa Ranger District will host two open houses in April to invite the public to participate in a collaborative landscape-level review of the Jackson Mountain area. The tentative area of focus surrounds Jackson Mountain, approximately 5 miles north of Pagosa Springs.

The purpose of this review is to determine what opportunities exist to address a variety of resource needs consistent with the San Juan National Forest Land and Resource Management Plan with the ultimate goal of improving forest health while providing sustainable recreation benefits. The open houses will be the first of many opportunities for the public to provide input into this effort.

Open houses scheduled in April will be an opportunity for the public to hear what partnership efforts have taken place, what potential project components may be included and how they can be involved in this effort. Based on preliminary input from partners, public and internal resource specialists, project components may involve a range of vegetation treatments and new sustainable recreation opportunities, including mountain biking and multiuse trails.

The first open house will be held virtually from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on April 19. Those interested in attending may log in through the link provided at https://go.usa.gov/xugBR and can log in using an email account or “join as a guest.” For call-in only participation, please dial (970) 812-0909, phone ID 142111347#.

The second open house will be held in person from 5 to 7 p.m. on April 21 at the Ross Aragon Community Center, South Conference Room, 451 Hot Springs Blvd.

If you wish to receive information related to this project, please provide your contact information at: https://tinyurl.com/2uatzrsj. Those interested in providing feedback on project development are encouraged to answer questions at: https://tinyurl.com/bdhftbrh.

For more information, please contact Brandy Richardson, Pagosa Ranger District environmental coordinator, at brandy.richardson@usda.gov or (970) 765-7304.

For information on current conditions and recreation opportunities on the San Juan National Forest, call (970) 247-4874.