Tax help for seniors available in Durango

By Cheryl Wilkinson | PREVIEW Columnist

Due to COVID-19, the Internal Revenue Service’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program will not be coming to Pagosa Springs to prepare federal and state income tax returns this year.

VITA will be preparing 2021 tax returns at no charge as part of the VITA program in Durango. Please register at: DurangoVITA.org.

Meals on Wheels

volunteers needed

The Senior Center Meals on Wheels program delivers approximately 3,000 fresh and frozen meals a year. We deliver fresh Meals on Wheels five days a week (and provide frozen Meals on Wheels for weekends) to homebound Archuleta County residents to help them stay healthy and independent in their own homes.

This program is vitally important because many seniors have little to no access to nutritious meals. They are often too frail or have health complications that prevent them from preparing meals for themselves or from using the Senior Center’s Community Café drive-thru meals pick-up site Monday though Friday.

The Senior Center needs volunteer Meals on Wheels Drivers for one day a week (or become part of our substitute driver team). Please join us as part of our driver team and build wonderful relationships with the seniors in our community. Call (970) 264-2167.

Take-out meals continue at Senior Center

In order to continue providing meals, the Senior Center is offering take-out hot meals and a salad with a drive-up option under the portico at the Ross Aragon Community Center.

These meals will be available Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. There is a $4 suggested donation for lunch for those age 60 and better. If you need to have your meal delivered, please call (970) 264-2167 to see if this option is available in your area.

The cost per meal for the public age 59 and under is $8.50. The meals include a salad, hot meal, drink and dessert or bread.

Please call (970) 264-2167 to make a reservation for pickup. We are also continuing our Meals on Wheels program.

Community Café menu

Thursday, April 7 — Beef with snow peas with rice, stir-fried vegetables, milk, salad and almond croissant.

Friday, April 8 — Clam chowder, broccoli, milk, salad and biscuit with butter.

Monday, April 11 — Sliced ham with cherry sauce, scalloped potatoes, whole-wheat roll with butter, milk and salad.

Tuesday, April 12 — Orange chicken with rice, broccoli, milk, salad and dessert croissant.

Wednesday, April 13 — Beef Frito pie, coleslaw, milk, salad and peach cobbler.

Thursday, April 14 — Vegetarian beet salad with fig vinaigrette, white bean salad, grapes, milk and chocolate éclair.

For your convenience, you can make your reservations in advance or have a standing reservation on days you know you will always pick up. Please cancel if you cannot attend on your standing reservation days. We want to thank everyone for their support by observing our reservation policy. This helps ensure that everyone with reservations receives a meal and enables us to provide additional and healthier meals.

Due to COVID-19, food supplies have been affected. Substitutions will be made accordingly.