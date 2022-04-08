Spiritual Experiences Group to discuss the secret of all relationships

By Laurah Brock Young | Eckankar, the Path of Spiritual Freedom

What is the secret of all relationships? Could it be something simple? I used to ask myself that question often as I traversed life and had many types of experiences with those I met and interacted with, including loved ones. Why do we have problems with some and not with others?

Everyone has some experience with love — even a child who has a pet kitten or a dog. We are trying to give back or respond to God’s love that is coming through. In some way, the child learns lessons about caring for the pet. If he neglects the pet and it runs away, the child learns lessons about love. If you love something, you have to nurture it.

Over the years, I found answers to this question. It takes many forms that all lead back to one secret. It may surprise you.

During this in-person discussion offered by the Spiritual Experiences Group of Pagosa Springs, we will discover the true secret of all relationships, learn how past lives can affect our relationships today, and experience a technique that can help bring understanding, peace and love into your life.

You are warmly invited to join us for a very creative and lively discussion on Sunday, April 10, at 1 p.m. The location is the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association clubhouse, 230 Port Ave. This event is sponsored by Eckankar. People of all faiths and beliefs are welcome.

Use this link to find other in-person and online events offered by the group in Pagosa Springs: https://www.meetup.com/pagosa-springs-spiritual-experiences-group/events/.