Public Notices March 31, 2022

COMBINED NOTICE – PUBLICATION
CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE
SALE NO. 2022-001
To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:
On January 10, 2022, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Archuleta records.
Original Grantor(s) Jamie Lee Potter
Original Beneficiary(ies) John DiMuccio
Current Holder of Evidence of Debt John DiMuccio
Date of Deed of Trust June 29, 2021
County of Recording Archuleta
Recording Date of Deed of Trust June 29, 2021
Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 22104851
Original Principal Amount $96,912.00
Outstanding Principal Balance $96,912.00
Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: Failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.
THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
Lot 9 of Block 13 in Amended Aspen Springs Subdivision No. 1, according to the plat thereof filed for record March 22, 1971 as Reception No. 74229
Also known by street and number as: 675 Petitt’s Circle, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.
THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.
NOTICE OF SALE
The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.
THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, 05/12/2022, at the Archuleta County Treasurer’s Office at 449 San Juan St. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
First Publication 3/17/2022
Last Publication 4/14/2022
Name of Publication Pagosa Springs Sun
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;
DATE: 01/10/2022
Elsa P. White, Public Trustee in and for the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado
By: /s/ Elsa P. White, Public Trustee
The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:
John C Seibert #21437
LAW OFFICE OF JOHN SEIBERT P.O. BOX 2120, DURANGO, CO 81302 (970) 403-0999
Attorney File # POTTER
The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.
©Public Trustees’ Association of Colorado Revised 1/2015
Published March 17, 24, 31, April 7 and 14, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
DISTRICT COURT
ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO
Court Address: 109 Harman Park Drive
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Phone Number: 970-264-8160
Attorney for Plaintiff:
Daniel L Fiedler #47916
190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
970-507-8528
Case Number 2022CV30004
Plaintiff:
CARA FAWN BALLOU
v.
Defendants: ANN B. MCTAGGART, ANN L. RENCKENS, RICHARD RENCKENS, ARCHULETA COUNTY PUBLIC TRUSTEE and All Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest In The Subject Matter Of This Action
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
PLAINTIFF: CARA FAWN BALLOU
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the Complaint to Quiet Title Pursuant to Rule 105 filed with the Archuleta County District Court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this Court an Answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the last day of publication. A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your Answer or other response to the Complaint in writing with 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be entered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint without further notice.
This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado more particular described as follows:
LOT 318 IN ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 5, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD AUGUST 3, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74690.
Respectfully submitted this 8th day of March, 2022.
/s/ Daniel L. Fiedler
Daniel L. Fiedler
First publication: March 17, 2022
Last publication: April 14, 2022
Published March 17, 24, 31, April 7 and 14, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of James John Sawicki, Deceased
Case No. 2022 PR 30013
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before July 17, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.
Daniel L. Fiedler, Attorney at Law
190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Published March 17, 24 and 31, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
County Court
Archuleta County, Colorado
46 Eaton Dr, Suite 1
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Case No. 22C15
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Public notice is given on March 11, 2022 that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Archuleta Combined Court.
The Petition requests that the name of Lindsey Erickson be changed to Lindsey Fernley Erickson.
/s/ Clerk of Court
Published March 17, 24 and 31 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Elk Run Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
Ralph D Showalter, et al
Defendants
Case No.: 2021CV30053
COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM
SHERIFF SALE 2022-01
This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered December 30, 2021, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:
See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof
Owner(s):
RALPH D SHOWALTER
MARY E SHOWALTER
CHERYL J HAMILTON
BOB F HAMILTON
JAVCO, L.L.C.
JOYCE C MYERS, TRUSTEE OF THE JCPMO LOVE TRUST, DATED NOVEMBER 2, 2004
MARGARET W BARRON
ELLIOTT L SORGE
A. B. CRAMLET
Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Elk Run Property Owners Association, Inc.
Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.
Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
Association Assessments Due to: Elk Run Property Owners Association, Inc.
Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”
Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”
Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act
THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.
The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on May 18, 2022, Sale Number 2022-01 in the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
First Publication: March 24, 2022
Last Publication: April 21, 2022
Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun
NOTICE OF RIGHTS
YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.
THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.
The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:
Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed February 10, 2022.
Rich Valdez, Sheriff,
Archuleta County, Colorado
By: /s/ Lorena Medina
Lorena Medina, Office Manager
EXHIBIT “A”
Elk Run Townhouses
Matter Amount
RALPH D SHOWALTER and MARY E SHOWALTER (C#170306567) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number 41, Lot (Unit) Number 7111, Building Number 3,
Unpaid Assessments: $1,807.70
Interest: $294.52
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $284.36
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,436.58
CHERYL J HAMILTON and BOB F HAMILTON (C#178708764) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number 10, Lot (Unit) Number 7104, Building Number 1,
Unpaid Assessments: $1,807.70
Interest: $294.52
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $284.36
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,436.58
JAVCO, L.L.C. (C#178709705) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number 26, Lot (Unit) Number 7102, Building Number 001A,
Unpaid Assessments: $1,807.70
Interest: $294.52
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $284.36
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,436.58
JOYCE C MYERS, TRUSTEE OF THE JCPMO LOVE TRUST, DATED NOVEMBER 2, 2004 (C#178761383) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number 18, Lot (Unit) Number 7115, Building Number 4,
Unpaid Assessments: $1,686.46
Interest: $262.24
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $284.36
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,283.06
MARGARET W BARRON (C#178763363) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number 13, Lot (Unit) Number 7110, Building Number 3,
Unpaid Assessments: $1,807.70
Interest: $294.52
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $284.36
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,436.58
ELLIOTT L SORGE (C#178804597) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number 44, Lot (Unit) Number 7101, Building Number 1,
Unpaid Assessments: $1,807.70
Interest: $294.52
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $284.36
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,436.58
JOYCE C MYERS, TRUSTEE OF THE JCPMO LOVE TRUST, DATED NOVEMBER 2, 2004 (C#179200332) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number 5, Lot (Unit) Number 7108, Building Number 2,
Unpaid Assessments: $1,686.46
Interest: $262.24
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $284.36
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,283.06
A. B. CRAMLET (C#179202692) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number 19, Lot (Unit) Number 7117, Building Number 5,
Unpaid Assessments: $1,807.70
Interest: $294.52
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $284.36
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,436.58
In Elk Run Townhouses. All as tenants in common with the other owners of all Lot (Unit) Weeks in the described Units in Elk Run Townhouses as depicted on the Plats recorded under Reception Numbers 140480 and 0151975, subject to the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded as Reception Number 140481, as has been amended, supplemented, and/or restated, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Published March 24, 31, April 7, 14 and 21, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO
Court Address: 449 San Juan St., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Phone Number: (970) 264-8160
Plaintiffs:
KUHN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP LIMITED
v.
Defendants:
DELDEV, INC.; PAGOSA LAKES PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION; and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.
Submitting Attorney:
Clayton M. Buchner, #50996
Clayton M. Buchner, Attorney at Law, LLC
444 Lewis St., PO Box 3855
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Phone Number: (970) 507-0227
E-mail: cmblawllc@gmail.com
Case No. 2022CV30001
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.
YOU ARE SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this Summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be entered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint, without any further notice to you.
This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:
Lots 357, 358, 359, 360, 361, 365, 366, 367 and 368, Pagosa Trails, according to the plat thereof filed September 13, 1971, as Reception No. 74885, in the office of the Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado (“642 Trails”);
Lots 407, 408 and 409, Pagosa Trails, according to the plat thereof filed September 13, 1971, as Reception No. 74885, in the office of the Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado (“679 Trails”);
Lots 311, 312, 313, 314, 325, 326, 327 and 328, Pagosa Trails, according to the plat thereof filed September 13, 1971, as Reception No. 74885, in the office of the Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado (“107 Landau”).
Respectfully submitted this 17th day of March, 2022.
Clayton M. Buchner, Attorney at Law, LLC
/s/ Clayton M. Buchner
Clayton M. Buchner, #50996
444 Lewis St., PO Box 3855
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
(970) 507-0227
Published March 24, 31, April 7, 14 and 21, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE
To: Diane Travers a/k/a Diane Heitman a/k/a Diane Perry
Geurrino Amoroso and Virginia Amoroso have filed a Complaint in Lee County, Florida (case number 2021-CA-005000) alleging negligence as a result of an automobile accident which occurred on June 17, 2018 and seeking damages from you in excess of Thirty Thousand Dollars ($30,000). The Court has ordered service on you via publication and an Answer to the Complaint is due within twenty (20) days of such service. A copy of the court documents are available for viewing at www.leeclerk.org. Failure to timely file an Answer may result in default judgment against you.
Published March 24, 31, April 7 and 14, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Merel Ngarie Sunde-Marschall, Deceased
Case No. 2022PR30020
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before July 24, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.
Russell Lombardy –
Monarch Wealth Attorneys
1114 Neon Forest Circle Unit 5
Longmont, CO 80504
Published March 24, 31 and April 7, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
The Town of Pagosa Springs is processing development applications for a proposed Townhome project for 574 S. 5th Street containing 12 residential units on the .51-acre site. This proposed project requires the consideration of applications for: Sketch Major Design Review and Density Bonus.
The Planning Commission and Design Review Board will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 5:30 pm to consider the SKETCH Design Review and Density Bonus applications for the above-described proposed project for consistency with the Town’s Land Use and Development Code and Adopted Affordable Housing policies.
The Public hearing will be held by Zoom online meeting platform and accessible to anyone in the public from the Town’s online portal at this link https://zoom.us/j/91425469027 or to listen only, dialing 1 669 900 6833 and accessing webinar ID 914 254 5469 027. Please note: the Town does not and cannot guarantee internet service or online broadcasting for remote attendance. Remote attendance is at the risk of the attendee as the public meeting will continue in person regardless of the Town’s broadcast capability.
Town Council will then consider the Density Bonus application, Planning Commission’s recommendation, Town Staff’s analysis, and public comment at a public hearing scheduled on Thursday, April 21, 2022. The second reading of the rezoning application will be on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
To access the meeting agenda, staff report and proposed development application, click the Meetings and Agendas tab on the left-hand side on the Town’s website home page at pagosasprings.co.gov. You may also view the application on mypagosa.org/proposed-development-projects.
For more information and anyone wishing to provide comments, please contact the Town Planning Department at cschultz@pagosasprings.co.gov or at 970-264-4151 x221, or you may attend the public hearing where public comments will be taken.
Published March 31, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
The Town of Pagosa Springs is processing development applications for a proposed multifamily apartment development containing 28 residential units and separate leasing office on a .85-acre parcel, at 550 South 8th Street located at the southwest corner of 8th Street and Apache. This proposed project requires the consideration of applications for: Sketch Major Design Review, Density Bonus, and Rezoning.
The Planning Commission and Design Review Board will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 5:30 pm to consider the SKETCH Design Review, Rezoning and Density Bonus applications for the above-described proposed project for consistency with the Town’s Land Use and Development Code and Adopted Affordable Housing policies.
The Public hearing will be held by Zoom online meeting platform and accessible to anyone in the public from the Town’s online portal at this link https://zoom.us/j/91425469027 or to listen only, dialing 1 669 900 6833 and accessing webinar ID 914 254 5469 027. Please note: the Town does not and cannot guarantee internet service or online broadcasting for remote attendance. Remote attendance is at the risk of the attendee as the public meeting will continue in person regardless of the Town’s broadcast capability.
Town Council will then consider the Density Bonus application, Rezoning application, Planning Commission’s recommendation, Town Staff’s analysis, and public comment at a public hearing scheduled on Thursday, April 21, 2022. The second reading of the rezoning application will be on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
To access the meeting agenda, staff report and proposed development application, click the Meetings and Agendas tab on the left-hand side on the Town’s website home page at pagosasprings.co.gov. You may also view the application on mypagosa.org/proposed-development-projects.
For more information and anyone wishing to provide comments, please contact the Town Planning Department at cschultz@pagosasprings.co.gov or at 970-264-4151 x221, or you may attend the public hearing where public comments will be taken.
Published March 31, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
The Town of Pagosa Springs is processing development applications for a proposed multifamily apartment development on the combined .51-acre properties at 575 S. 3rd Street & 558 Hot Springs Blvd (NW corner of Hot Springs Blvd and Apache Street), containing 24 residential units. This proposed project requires the consideration of applications for: a Sketch Major Design Review, Density Bonus, and Rezoning.
The Planning Commission and Design Review Board will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 5:30 pm to consider the SKETCH Design Review, Rezoning and Density Bonus applications for the above-described proposed project for consistency with the Town’s Land Use and Development Code and Adopted Affordable Housing policies.
The Public hearing will be held by Zoom online meeting platform and accessible to anyone in the public from the Town’s online portal at this link https://zoom.us/j/91425469027 or to listen only, dialing 1 669 900 6833 and accessing webinar ID 914 254 5469 027. Please note: the Town does not and cannot guarantee internet service or online broadcasting for remote attendance. Remote attendance is at the risk of the attendee as the public meeting will continue in person regardless of the Town’s broadcast capability.
Town Council will then consider the Density Bonus application, Rezoning application, Planning Commission’s recommendation, Town Staff’s analysis, and public comment at a public hearing scheduled on Thursday, April 21, 2022. The second reading of the rezoning application will be on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
To access the meeting agenda, staff report and proposed development application, click the Meetings and Agendas tab on the left-hand side on the Town’s website home page at pagosasprings.co.gov. You may also view the application on mypagosa.org/proposed-development-projects.
For more information and anyone wishing to provide comments, please contact the Town Planning Department at cschultz@pagosasprings.co.gov or at 970-264-4151 x221, or you may attend the public hearing where public comments will be taken.
Published March 31, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
FOR BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS HEARING ON April 5, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to CRS 30-28-116 that the Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County, Colorado, will hold a public hearing to consider revising the County Land Use Regulations. The language proposed to be adopted is available for review at the County Development Services Department 970-264-1390.
The public hearing will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. in the County Commissioner’s Meeting Room at 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado and via Zoom Link, at which time all interested parties will be heard. Written comments may also be submitted to the Archuleta County Board of Commissioners, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, at or prior to said public hearing.
Published March 17 and 31, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
BETTY MATHISON THOMAS, et al
Defendants
Case No.: 2022CV30005
Attorney for Plaintiff:
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Tel. 479.242.5906
Email: ir@hjclegal.com
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S): GEORGE LELAND BURNINGHAM
EMILY M BURNINGHAM
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Village Pointe Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun
First Publication: March 31, 2022
Last Publication: April 28, 2022
/s/ Christopher B. Conley
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
Published March 31, April 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
ANNETRA HEBERT
ERIC CERWONKA
BRITTANY L BORDER
JARRED D BORDER
Defendants
Case No.: 2022CV30006
Attorney for Plaintiff:
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Tel. 479.242.5906
Email: ir@hjclegal.com
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S): ANNETRA HEBERT
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Ptarmigan Townhouses for failure to pay assessments to Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun
First Publication: March 31, 2022
Last Publication: April 28, 2022
/s/ Christopher B. Conley
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
Published March 31, April 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
County Court
Archuleta County, Colorado
109 Harman Park Dr.
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Case No. 22C17
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Public notice is given on March 18, 2022 that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Archuleta Combined Court.
The Petition requests that the name of Kimberly Erickson be changed to Kimberly Beck Erickson.
/s/ Clerk of Court
Published March 31, April 7 and 14, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
FOR BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS HEARING ON April 19, 2022
MICHAEL FERGUSON, has applied for a GENERAL SETBACK VARIANCE for the RURAL PARCEL located in the S ½ of SEC 19 and NW ¼ NE ¼ of SEC 30, TWN 35N RNG 1W and SEC 19 TWN 35 N RNG 1W, at 1190 US Hwy 84, Pagosa Springs, CO (PLN22-014). The property is zoned AGRICULTURAL RANCHING (AR). The application is to request a variance from the 25’ rear setback.
Comments regarding this proposal may be submitted to Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-1390 or to PFlowers@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Archuleta Board of Adjustments on April 19, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. in the County Administration Office Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs and via Zoom Link. Public comment will be taken at the meeting.
Published March 31 and April 7, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
|ARCHULETA COUNTY
|2021 Annual Salary Report
|County employees are paid every two weeks (not monthly). This report shows amounts paid out within the year of 2020. Fringe benefits, including, but not limited to, medical insurance, FICA, medical care, and retirement plans are on average 31% of wages paid.
|Position
|Amount
|4-H Coordinator
|40,644.59
|Accountant
|27,221.59
|Accountant
|25,061.44
|Accountant
|21,144.15
|Accountant
|33,292.00
|Accountant III
|41,464.45
|Accounting Clerk III
|2,058.16
|Accounting Clerk III
|27,061.23
|Admin.Assistant II/HR Gen
|10,454.40
|Administrative Assistant
|16,709.51
|Administrative Assistant
|42,969.24
|Administrative Assistant
|24,878.44
|Administrative Assistant
|13,851.60
|Administrative Assistant
|13,762.35
|Administrative Assistant II
|46,391.31
|Administrative Assistant II
|43,739.95
|Administrative Assitant
|44,024.98
|Adult/Child Prot Casework II
|47,099.32
|Adult/Child Prot Casework II
|14,298.13
|Airport Maintenance Tech
|33,317.06
|Airport Maintenance Tech
|14,723.97
|Airport Manager
|70,932.61
|Alt. Senten. & Pre Trial Coord
|70,459.09
|Animal Control Officer
|27,177.35
|Animal Control Officer
|33,508.29
|Animal Control Officer
|1,471.14
|Appraiser I
|43,297.48
|Appraiser I
|15,923.39
|Appraiser I
|36,753.76
|Appraiser I
|38,245.83
|Appraiser I
|9,581.26
|Arboles Trans Station Fill in
|1,788.51
|Arboles Transfer Station Atten
|10,444.50
|Assessor
|68,170.34
|Assessor
|49,950.00
|Bus Driver
|13,055.40
|Bus Driver
|5,637.35
|Bus Driver
|4,150.90
|Case Svcs Aid/Fraud & Claim Te
|45,321.84
|Case Svcs Aid/Fraud & Claim Te
|1,584.00
|Caseworker I
|21,155.21
|Caseworker I
|40,548.80
|Caseworker I
|1,799.26
|Caseworker I
|34,462.27
|Caseworker I
|26,793.21
|Caseworker I
|3,572.29
|Caseworker I
|7,272.59
|Caseworker I
|4,059.00
|Caseworker I
|1,592.91
|Caseworker Supervisor
|61,543.19
|Chief Building Official
|57,544.62
|Chief Deputy Clerk
|58,868.73
|Chief Deputy Treasurer
|45,978.18
|Child Support Legal Tech
|49,886.11
|Child Support Legal Tech
|43,650.85
|Code Enforcement Officer
|26,782.04
|Code Enforcement Officer
|22,183.27
|Code Enforcement Officer
|881.10
|Commissioner
|70,200.00
|Commissioner
|4,628.60
|Commissioner
|72,962.81
|Commissioner
|77,398.55
|Compliance & Prog. Coord.
|27,082.97
|Computer Support Spec.
|50,686.76
|Cons Emergency Comm Mgr
|85,669.21
|County Administrator
|88,267.25
|County Administrator
|187,867.23
|County Attorney
|126,344.70
|County Clerk
|70,200.00
|County Coroner
|39,720.20
|County Surveyor
|4,393.00
|County Treasurer
|82,700.00
|Court House Security Officer
|45,248.61
|Court House Security Officer
|25,638.44
|Court House Security Officer
|36,541.98
|COVID SITE COORDINATOR
|246.50
|Deputy Assessor
|49,727.43
|Deputy Assessor
|48,062.78
|Deputy Clerk – Elections
|875.19
|Deputy Dir. Of Emer. Mgt
|59,393.29
|Deputy Motor Vehicle Clerk I
|38,248.60
|Deputy Motor Vehicle Clerk I
|32,902.37
|Deputy Motor Vehicle Clerk I
|37,196.83
|Deputy Motor Vehicle Clerk I
|21,986.34
|Deputy Motor Vehicle Clerk I
|33,202.68
|Deputy Motor Vehicle Clerk I
|4,312.90
|Deputy of Emerg. Mgt.
|51,469.56
|Deputy Treasurer
|44,118.82
|Deputy Treasurer
|30,055.60
|Deputy Treasurer
|9,169.93
|Detective
|69,003.06
|Detective
|10,186.93
|Detective
|66,707.33
|Detention Commander
|76,644.03
|Detention Officer
|7,752.53
|Detention Officer
|46,685.74
|Detention Officer
|46,717.00
|Detention Officer
|7,751.56
|Detention Officer
|56,797.63
|Detention Officer
|52,057.05
|Detention Officer
|10,597.86
|Detention Officer
|44,818.92
|Detention Officer
|6,377.14
|Detention Officer
|21,497.96
|Detention Officer
|32,770.26
|Detention Officer
|474.96
|Detention Officer
|27,029.50
|Detention Officer
|31,558.75
|Detention Officer
|25,493.02
|Detention Officer
|19,874.25
|Detention Officer
|19,384.20
|Detention Officer
|4,250.47
|Detention Officer
|11,583.00
|Detention Officer
|11,761.20
|Detention Officer
|9,093.60
|Detention Officer
|8,335.80
|Detention Sgt.
|66,141.76
|Detention Sgt.
|55,741.99
|Detention Sgt.
|57,362.97
|Development Director
|74,433.76
|Dispatcher
|38,823.02
|Dispatcher
|46,038.84
|Dispatcher
|4,399.25
|Dispatcher
|51,451.26
|Dispatcher
|44,370.85
|Dispatcher
|29,810.67
|Dispatcher
|44,348.60
|Dispatcher
|4,631.47
|Dispatcher
|30,654.07
|Dispatcher
|16,316.55
|Dispatcher
|2,216.21
|Dispatcher
|4,876.20
|Dispatcher
|3,169.80
|Election Judge
|225.00
|Election Judge
|144.00
|Election Judge
|941.25
|Election Judge
|1,088.00
|Election Judge
|820.00
|Election Judge
|232.50
|Election Judge
|225.00
|Election Judge
|225.00
|Election Judge
|232.50
|Election Judge
|978.75
|Election Judge
|225.00
|Elections Administrator
|44,980.45
|Elections Deputy
|10,598.36
|Elections Deputy
|13,317.12
|Eligibility Technician
|37,820.84
|Eligibility Technician
|39,587.46
|Eligibility Technician
|47,448.80
|Eligibility Technician
|44,342.93
|Engineering Tech
|40,199.23
|Equipment Operator I
|36,854.48
|Equipment Operator I
|9,695.97
|Equipment Operator I
|38,435.83
|Equipment Operator I
|11,839.59
|Equipment Operator I
|15,190.81
|Equipment Operator I
|23,497.19
|Equipment Operator I
|23,796.64
|Equipment Operator I
|9,239.48
|Equipment Operator II
|20,989.67
|Equipment Operator II
|40,186.34
|Equipment Operator II
|41,035.37
|Equipment Operator II
|37,425.78
|Equipment Operator II
|37,615.18
|Equipment Operator III
|46,194.21
|Equipment Operator III
|45,317.88
|Equipment Operator III
|42,076.69
|Evidence Tech.
|40,670.78
|Facilities Maintenance Tech.
|43,281.31
|Facilities Maintenance Tech.
|20,615.50
|Family Advocate
|1,426.83
|Family Advocate
|2,012.50
|Finance Director
|103,053.71
|Financial Advisor
|64,812.41
|Fleet Shop Supervisor
|63,499.85
|Food Service Assistant
|53,503.71
|Food Service Assistant
|6,501.69
|GIS Analyst
|55,042.24
|Human Resources Administrator
|57,517.15
|Human Services Director
|115,528.94
|Interim Human Resources Admnst
|43,523.96
|Interim Human Svcs Director
|62,632.40
|IT Director
|74,791.38
|Kitchen Manager
|60,029.27
|Lead Dispatcher
|50,239.18
|Lead Dispatcher
|50,983.81
|Lead Dispatcher
|52,742.64
|Lead Landfill Operator
|68,858.08
|Lead Mechanic
|46,575.74
|Mechanic I
|2,156.70
|Mechanic II
|39,517.35
|Office Assistant
|23,554.06
|Office Manager
|56,585.98
|Operations Commander
|80,826.02
|Paralegal/Executive Assistant
|67,045.42
|Patrol Deputy
|47,766.68
|Patrol Deputy
|52,611.00
|Patrol Deputy
|47,716.98
|Patrol Deputy
|48,642.44
|Patrol Deputy
|51,675.01
|Patrol Deputy
|52,389.61
|Patrol Deputy
|51,129.71
|Patrol Deputy
|51,907.86
|Patrol Deputy
|51,966.40
|Patrol Sergeant
|75,888.53
|Patrol Sergeant
|68,178.98
|Personal Property Appraiser
|36,280.19
|Planner I
|37,333.88
|Planning Technician
|38,949.35
|Program Coordinator
|70,747.12
|PT Eligibility Technician
|9,640.54
|PT Family Advocate
|42,092.74
|PT Food Service Assistant
|2,802.46
|PT Office Assistant
|363.01
|PT Office Assistant
|62.00
|PT Records Tech
|13,733.00
|Public Wks Operations Mgr
|71,172.90
|Public Works Director
|38,568.14
|R & B Foreman
|70,361.51
|R & B Foreman
|63,844.00
|R & B Foreman
|47,299.36
|R&B Manager
|68,433.58
|R&B Supervisor
|70,968.82
|Recording Supervisor
|48,966.97
|Records Tech
|37,514.27
|RoadWay Inspector
|41,273.55
|Seasonal Firefighter
|13,115.99
|Seasonal Firefighter
|13,435.38
|Service Writter
|43,386.05
|Sheriff
|91,199.94
|Solid Waste Facilities Op.
|38,230.88
|Solid Waste Facilities Op.
|41,840.63
|Solid Waste Facilities Op.
|46,282.73
|Solid Waste Facilities Op.
|4,599.02
|Solid Waste Facilities Oper.
|35,733.96
|Sub Bus Driver
|8,434.89
|Sub Bus Driver
|20,698.92
|Sub Bus Driver
|14,739.31
|Sub Bus Driver
|18,308.24
|Sub Bus Driver
|12,871.20
|Undersheriff
|81,497.87
|Veterans Services Officer
|51,087.62
|Weed & Pest Supervisor
|64,467.31
|Weed & Pest Technician
|13,201.65
|Weed & Pest Technician
|12,601.60
|8,703,270.38
|ARCHULETA COUNTY
|FEBRUARY 2022 PAYABLES
|VENDOR NAME
|DESCRIPTION
|AMOUNT
|AAA PROPANE, INC.
|R&B-PROPANE
|24.57
|ADVANCE AUTO PARTS
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES/TRAINING
|986.13
|AFLAC
|EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS
|2,108.00
|ALSCO
|FLEET/R&B-UNIFORMS/ACSO-RUG SERVICE
|519.67
|AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES
|ACSO-JAIL SUPPLIES
|568.31
|AMERICAN LEGION POST 108
|VETERANS-2022 MEMBER DUES
|45.00
|AMERICAN UNITED LIFE INS.
|EMPLOYEE LIFE INSURANCE
|1,529.50
|ARCHULETA COUNTY HOUSING
|ARPA GRANT AWARD PMT 1
|16,381.27
|ARCHULETA COUNTY VICTIM
|DHS-TANF CONT. SVCS. JAN ’21
|1,667.00
|ARCHULETA SENIORS, INC.
|2022 QTR. 1 GRANT FUNDS
|38,750.00
|ASSOCIATION OF COLO. CTY. ADMIN.
|2022 REG MEMBERSHIP DUES
|200.00
|AT YOUR DISPOSAL
|COUNTY DISPOSAL
|726.00
|AT&T MOBILITY LLC.
|ACSO/DISP./COMMISS-CELL PHONES & DATA
|4,548.58
|BALTAZAR GALLEGOS
|R&B-REIMBURSEMENT
|64.41
|BANK OF COLORADO
|EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS
|100.00
|BANK OF THE SAN JUANS
|EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS
|374.64
|BI INCORPORATED
|ACSO-ASP MONITORING
|593.60
|BLACK HILLS ENERGY
|COUNTY GAS
|11,433.26
|BOB BARKER COMPANY, INC.
|JAIL-INMATE CLOTHING/SUPPLIES
|305.14
|BR PRINTERS, INC.
|TREAS-2021 TAX NOTICES
|3,126.49
|BRANDICE ELDER
|DHS-CW PER DIEM
|368.50
|BUCKSKIN TOWING & REPAIR
|FLEET- WINDSHIELD REPAIR
|691.25
|BWD CONSTRUCTION
|ACSO/JAIL-SNOW REMOVAL
|5,025.00
|CABE’S COLLISION
|FLEET-REPAIRS
|5,236.21
|CAPITAL BUSINESS SYSTEMS
|COUNTY COPIER CONTRACT
|2,201.28
|CARL MACHT
|EXT-1ST AID/CPR CLASSES
|160.00
|CASCADE WATER-COFFEE CO.
|DISPATCH-WATER SERVICE
|87.20
|CATALYZER, INC.
|ADMIN-LEADERSHIP DEVELOP. PROG. DEP.
|4,500.00
|CCOERA- EMP RETIREMENT
|EMPLOYEE RETIREMENT
|101,589.44
|CDPHE
|SW-FEES/ACSO-PERMIT 19PO0538
|1,608.18
|CDW GOVERNMENT LLC.
|IT-COMPUTER EQUIPMENT
|1,416.96
|CENTURY EQUIPMENT COMPANY
|FLEET-PARTS
|1,503.30
|CENTURYLINK
|COUNTY PHONES/LONG DIST.
|2,089.00
|CHARM-TEX INC.
|JAIL-INMATE CLOTHING/SUPPLIES
|750.00
|CIGNA HEALTH AND LIFE INS.
|EMPLOYEE HEALTH INS.
|138,995.84
|CINTAS FIRST AID & SAFETY
|COUNTY-1ST AID SUPPLIES
|126.64
|CODY SNOW
|R&B-PER DIEM
|51.75
|COLORADO BUREAU OF INVEST.
|ACSO-CCW PERMITS
|247.00
|COLORADO COUNTY ATTORNEYS
|ATTY-2022 MEMBER DUES
|600.00
|COLORADO DEPT OF REVENUE
|EMPLOYEE WITHHOLDINGS
|24,006.00
|COLORADO ENERGY SYSTEMS
|DISPATCH-TEST GENERATOR
|295.00
|COLORADO ROCK & DIRT EXCAV.
|INSTALL-CULVERTS CLOMAN BOW PARK
|12,730.00
|COLORADO STATE UNIVERSITY
|EXT.-1ST QTR. FORMULA R YOUNG
|3,675.00
|COLORADO WEST PRO SERVE
|ATTY-SERVICE FEES
|85.00
|CONSERVANCY OIL CO.
|FLEET-SUPPLIES
|1,474.60
|CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATION
|ACSO-2022 MEMBER/USER FEE
|100.00
|CONTECH ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS
|R&B-VILLAGE LAKE BRIDGE
|83,895.00
|COUNTY OF MONTEZUMA
|CORONER- FACILITY USAGE
|600.00
|CROSSFIRE AGGREGATE
|R&B-GRAVEL
|28,593.98
|DAVIS ENGINEERING SERVICE
|R&B-TOWN CENTER DAM BRIDGE
|31,449.52
|DIANE MAUN
|TREAS-REIMBURSE
|315.00
|DRUG AND ALCOHOL TESTING
|HR-DRUG TESTING
|520.00
|DURANGO CREDIT AND COLL.
|EMPLOYEE GARNISHMENT
|266.93
|DURANGO FAMILY LAW
|DHS-ATTY FEES JAN ’21
|5,453.00
|DURANGO MOTOR COMPANY
|FLEET-PARTS
|244.66
|ECHO IT CONSULTING, LLC.
|IT-SUPPORT SERVICES
|446.44
|ELIZABETH ANNE BLIZZARD
|CORONER-ON CALL
|100.00
|EMPLOYERS COUNCIL SERVICES
|HR – 2022 MEMBER DUES
|7,095.00
|ETHAN PROUD
|W&P-PER DIEM & MILEAGE 2 TRIPS
|383.32
|FAMILY SUPPORT REGISTRY
|EMPLOYEE GARNISHMENT
|542.74
|FERGUSON ENTERPRISES, LLC.
|B&G-SUPPLIES
|111.82
|FLORIAN GALLEGOS
|SW-MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT
|51.52
|FLYERS ENERGY LLC.
|COUNTY FUEL
|29,486.99
|FOUR STATES TIRE AND SVC.
|FLEET-TIRES
|1,492.00
|FOXIT CORPORATION
|IT- SOFTWARE
|1,721.62
|FREDRICK ZINK & ASSOCIATES
|EMPLOYEE FLEX
|4,404.60
|G&I SANITATION
|SW-PORTA TOILETS
|430.00
|GALLS, LLC.
|JAIL- UNIFORMS
|936.77
|GEORGE DEAVERS
|CORONER-AUTOPSY ASSISTANT
|300.00
|GEORGE T. SANDERS COMPANY
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|47.81
|GOGOVAPPS
|PLAN-2022 INTEGRATION SUBS.
|3,315.00
|GRAINGER
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|271.51
|HEALTHY ARCHULETA
|COMMISS-JAN 22 AWARDS
|22,572.60
|HONNEN EQUIPMENT
|R&B-RENT MOTOR GRADER/FLEET-PART & SUPPLIES
|11,663.34
|HOOD MORTUARY
|CORONER – FACILITY USAGE
|1,300.00
|HUMANE SOCIETY OF PAGOSA
|ACSO-2022 1ST QTR. ANIMAL SVCS
|15,625.00
|INLAND KENWORTH US INC.
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|958.33
|INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE
|EMPLOYEE WITHHOLDING
|146,905.69
|JACCO DISTRIBUTING COMPANY
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|77.00
|JASON HIBBERT –
|CORONER-ON CALL/2 CALLS
|300.00
|JUST CLICK PRINTING, INC.
|ASSR-HARD CARDS & ENVELOPES
|1,138.76
|KELLY L. ROBERTSON
|CORONER-ON CALL
|100.00
|KEVIN BRUCE
|FLEET-TRAVEL PER DIEM
|51.75
|LA PLATA COUNTY DHS
|DHS-CW & APS SUPERVISION JAN
|4,028.10
|LA PLATA COUNTY SHERIFFS OFC.
|DHS-CS PROCESS SERVICE
|35.00
|LA PLATA ELECTRIC ASSOC.
|COUNTY ELECTRIC
|8,207.67
|LA PLATA FAMILY CENTERS
|DHS-TANF CCR & FSS CONTRACTS DEC ’21
|2,079.64
|LABCORP
|DHS-CS DNA TESTING
|38.00
|LEDS, LLC.
|PLAN-2022 DOC MMT SYST/CLERK-LABELS
|1,124.56
|LEEANN FOWLER
|JAIL-MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT
|68.32
|LEGAL SHIELD
|EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS
|231.76
|LIFE PATH, LLC.
|ACSO-COUNSELING SERVICES
|200.00
|LITHIFIED TECHNOLOGIES US
|R&B-ROADWAY TESTING
|7,500.00
|M7 BUSINESS SYSTEMS, LLC.
|ASSR-TAX FORMS
|216.85
|MARSHALL & SWIFT
|ASSR-MARSHALL VALUATION SVC.
|664.20
|MARY HELMINSKI
|ADMIN-SUPPLIES REIMBURSEMENT
|42.42
|MEDICAL AIR SERVICES ASSOC.
|EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS
|565.00
|MHC KENWORTH
|FLEET-REPAIR UNIT 302
|8,809.30
|MIDWEST CARD & ID SOLUTION
|ACSO-RIBBONS
|600.00
|MISSIONSQUARE RETIREMENT
|EMPLOYEE RETIREMENT
|168.00
|MOUNTAIN HOME SOUND & SEC.
|B&G-ALARM MONITORING
|540.00
|MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO.
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|1,119.72
|MUD SHAVER CAR WASH
|FLEET-CAR WASHES
|167.02
|MYSLIK, INC.
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|187.56
|NAVAJO TRAIL RENTAL CENTER
|R&B-POLE SAW PARTS/SAW RENTAL
|163.00
|NEWEGG BUSINESS INC.
|IT-COMPUTER EQUIP
|3,087.94
|NEWMAN TRAFFIC SIGNS
|R&B-STREET & TRAFFIC SIGNS
|793.39
|NM HUMAN SERVICES DEPT.
|EMPLOYEE GARNISHMENT
|46.16
|NORTHERN TOOL & EQUIPMENT
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|39.99
|NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
|ACSO-REGIST FEE ONLINE TRNG
|4,200.00
|NOVUS AUTO GLASS
|FLEET-WINDSHIELD REPAIRS
|408.27
|NUNN CONSTRUCTION, INC.
|JUSTICE CTR-PAYMENT #14
|118,332.60
|OFFICE DEPOT INC.
|COUNTY-OFFICE SUPPLIES
|1,209.07
|O’REILLY AUTO PARTS
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|186.07
|ORKIN, LLC.
|B&G – PEST CONTROL
|853.10
|PAGOSA SPRINGS CDC
|2021 BB FUNDS FROM PILT FUND
|100,000.00
|PAGOSA SPRINGS CHAMBER
|ACSO-2022 MEMBERSHIP
|150.00
|PAP, LLC.
|R&B-NPB RESURFACE & BRIDGE
|30,546.71
|PARKER’S WORKPLACE SOLUTIONS
|ADMIN-OFFICE CHAIR/GLASS CHAIR MATS
|888.86
|PARTS AUTHORITY
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|2,046.78
|PHIL LONG FORD OF DENVER
|FLEET-2021 FORD F150
|38,045.00
|PIEDRA AUTOMOTIVE, LLC.
|ACSO PATROL-TOWING
|150.00
|PINE VALLEY RENTAL & SALES
|B&G-JACKHAMMER RENTAL
|53.00
|PROSCREENING, LLC.
|HR-BACKGROUND CHECKS
|431.10
|PROWERS COUNTY DEPARTMENT
|DHS-APS/CW HOTLINE 4 QTR. ’21
|894.00
|PSYCHOLOGICAL RESOURCES
|HR-PSYCHOLOGICAL TESTING
|675.00
|QUADIENT LEASING USA, INC.
|COUNTY POSTAGE
|2,000.00
|QUILLER ELECTRIC LLC.
|FLEET-GFI OUTLET INSTALL
|182.99
|REGION 9 EDD
|COMMISS-2022 REGION 9 DUES
|4,698.00
|RICH VALDEZ
|ACSO-MTG. MEAL REIMBURSEMENT
|99.34
|ROBERTS TRUCK CENTER
|FLEET-REPAIRS
|5,178.86
|ROCKY MOUNTAIN RESERVE
|HR-CCOERA MGMT.
|75.00
|ROCKY MOUNTAIN SUPPLY CO.
|FLEET-BLADES
|7,982.20
|SAN JUAN BASIN PUBLIC HEALTH
|COMMISS-2022 CONTRIBUTION
|275,195.40
|SELPH’S PROPANE
|W&P-TANK RENTAL
|45.00
|SHAMROCK FOODS COMPANY
|JAIL- FOOD & SUPPLIES
|10,201.25
|SHANNON L. BALDERAS
|CORONER-ON CALL
|100.00
|SHORT-ELLIOTT-HENDRICKSON
|MET-FACILITY REVIEW
|3,120.00
|SKYLINE STEEL
|R&B-2022 CULVERTS
|9,560.38
|SOURCE OFFICE & TECHNOLOGY
|COUNTY-OFFICE SUPPLIES
|268.13
|SOUTHERN COLORADO COMM. SOCOCAA
|DHS-TANF CONTRACT 2 MOS.
|5,125.84
|SOUTHWEST COLORADO COUNCIL
|COMMISS-2022 SWTRP/COG DUES
|23,372.00
|STATE OF COLORADO (IDS)
|CLERK-RENEWALS
|1,223.89
|SUN GLASS PAGOSA
|FLEET-WINDSHIELDS
|589.95
|SUSAN J. COPENHEAVER
|ACSO-UNIFORM ALTERATIONS
|32.00
|SUTTON AUTOMOTIVE
|FLEET-REPAIRS
|718.73
|TARA HISTORICAL SOCIETY
|COMMISS-2022 CONTRIBUTION
|1,200.00
|TERRY’S ACE HARDWARE
|COUNTY SUPPLIES
|1,235.35
|THE PAGOSA SPRINGS SUN
|COUNTY-ADVERTISING
|1,300.57
|THE PONDEROSA LUMBER CO.
|COUNTY-SUPPLIES
|499.08
|THOMSON REUTERS – WEST
|ATTY-JAN SUBSCRIPTION
|738.40
|TODD WEAVER
|ATT-MILEAGE & PER DIEM & REIMB.
|381.06
|TONYA M. HAMILTON
|CORONER-ON CALL
|100.00
|TOWN OF PAGOSA SPRINGS
|4QTR LDG TAX/1QTR CTF/DHS-1QTR RENT/JANIT/ELECT./VET-2022 OFFICE LEASE
|141,028.23
|TURN KEY HEALTH CLINICS
|JAIL-DEC 2021 INMATE MEDICAL
|15,741.77
|UCAL, INC.
|R&B-NPB TRAIL PROJECT
|92,762.75
|ULINE, INC.
|B&G-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|245.49
|UNITED REPROGRAPHIC SUPPLY
|CLERK-FREIGHT FOR PAPER
|159.28
|VAL’S VIP CLEANING LLC.
|COUNTY CLEANING
|4,402.50
|VALUEWEST, INC.
|ASSR-COMMER. APPRAISAL
|3,400.00
|VERIZON WIRELESS
|PLAN-IPAD DATA
|75.32
|VISIONARY COMMUNICATIONS
|IT-COUNTY INTERNET/INTRANET
|3,689.95
|WAGNER EQUIPMENT CO.
|FLEET-REPAIRS & PARTS
|2,864.25
|WARREN BROWN
|COMM-PER DIEM
|362.50
|WESTERN PAPER DISTRIBUTORS
|JAIL-SUPPLIES
|206.04
|WESTTEL INTERNATIONAL, LLC.
|DISPATCH-911 MONTHLY MTNC/SVC
|914.00
|WORLD FUEL SERVICES, INC.
|AIRPORT – FUEL
|4,293.76
|WPL TRANSPORTATION HOLDING
|FLEET-FREIGHT
|19.50
|WELLS FARGO BANK
|BANKING FEES
|891.99
|EXTENSION CHECKING
|SAFE SERVE CLASS
|42.60
|WELLS FARGO CREDIT CARD
|LDG, FUEL, MEALS, SUPPLIES, EQUIP., & MISC.
|11,994.13
|1,774,943.06