Public Notices March 31, 2022

COMBINED NOTICE – PUBLICATION

CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE

SALE NO. 2022-001

To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:

On January 10, 2022, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Archuleta records.

Original Grantor(s) Jamie Lee Potter

Original Beneficiary(ies) John DiMuccio

Current Holder of Evidence of Debt John DiMuccio

Date of Deed of Trust June 29, 2021

County of Recording Archuleta

Recording Date of Deed of Trust June 29, 2021

Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 22104851

Original Principal Amount $96,912.00

Outstanding Principal Balance $96,912.00

Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: Failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.

THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

Lot 9 of Block 13 in Amended Aspen Springs Subdivision No. 1, according to the plat thereof filed for record March 22, 1971 as Reception No. 74229

Also known by street and number as: 675 Petitt’s Circle, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.

THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.

NOTICE OF SALE

The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.

THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, 05/12/2022, at the Archuleta County Treasurer’s Office at 449 San Juan St. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication 3/17/2022

Last Publication 4/14/2022

Name of Publication Pagosa Springs Sun

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;

DATE: 01/10/2022

Elsa P. White, Public Trustee in and for the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado

By: /s/ Elsa P. White, Public Trustee

The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:

John C Seibert #21437

LAW OFFICE OF JOHN SEIBERT P.O. BOX 2120, DURANGO, CO 81302 (970) 403-0999

Attorney File # POTTER

The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.

©Public Trustees’ Association of Colorado Revised 1/2015

Published March 17, 24, 31, April 7 and 14, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT

ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: 109 Harman Park Drive

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: 970-264-8160

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Daniel L Fiedler #47916

190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

970-507-8528

Case Number 2022CV30004

Plaintiff:

CARA FAWN BALLOU

v.

Defendants: ANN B. MCTAGGART, ANN L. RENCKENS, RICHARD RENCKENS, ARCHULETA COUNTY PUBLIC TRUSTEE and All Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest In The Subject Matter Of This Action

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

PLAINTIFF: CARA FAWN BALLOU

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the Complaint to Quiet Title Pursuant to Rule 105 filed with the Archuleta County District Court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this Court an Answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the last day of publication. A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your Answer or other response to the Complaint in writing with 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be entered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado more particular described as follows:

LOT 318 IN ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 5, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD AUGUST 3, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74690.

Respectfully submitted this 8th day of March, 2022.

/s/ Daniel L. Fiedler

Daniel L. Fiedler

First publication: March 17, 2022

Last publication: April 14, 2022

Published March 17, 24, 31, April 7 and 14, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of James John Sawicki, Deceased

Case No. 2022 PR 30013

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before July 17, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.

Daniel L. Fiedler, Attorney at Law

190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Published March 17, 24 and 31, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

County Court

Archuleta County, Colorado

46 Eaton Dr, Suite 1

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Case No. 22C15

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Public notice is given on March 11, 2022 that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Archuleta Combined Court.

The Petition requests that the name of Lindsey Erickson be changed to Lindsey Fernley Erickson.

/s/ Clerk of Court

Published March 17, 24 and 31 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Elk Run Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Ralph D Showalter, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2021CV30053

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

SHERIFF SALE 2022-01

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered December 30, 2021, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

RALPH D SHOWALTER

MARY E SHOWALTER

CHERYL J HAMILTON

BOB F HAMILTON

JAVCO, L.L.C.

JOYCE C MYERS, TRUSTEE OF THE JCPMO LOVE TRUST, DATED NOVEMBER 2, 2004

MARGARET W BARRON

ELLIOTT L SORGE

A. B. CRAMLET

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Elk Run Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Elk Run Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on May 18, 2022, Sale Number 2022-01 in the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: March 24, 2022

Last Publication: April 21, 2022

Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed February 10, 2022.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

EXHIBIT “A”

Elk Run Townhouses

Matter Amount

RALPH D SHOWALTER and MARY E SHOWALTER (C#170306567) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number 41, Lot (Unit) Number 7111, Building Number 3,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,807.70

Interest: $294.52

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $284.36

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,436.58

CHERYL J HAMILTON and BOB F HAMILTON (C#178708764) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number 10, Lot (Unit) Number 7104, Building Number 1,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,807.70

Interest: $294.52

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $284.36

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,436.58

JAVCO, L.L.C. (C#178709705) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number 26, Lot (Unit) Number 7102, Building Number 001A,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,807.70

Interest: $294.52

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $284.36

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,436.58

JOYCE C MYERS, TRUSTEE OF THE JCPMO LOVE TRUST, DATED NOVEMBER 2, 2004 (C#178761383) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number 18, Lot (Unit) Number 7115, Building Number 4,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,686.46

Interest: $262.24

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $284.36

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,283.06

MARGARET W BARRON (C#178763363) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number 13, Lot (Unit) Number 7110, Building Number 3,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,807.70

Interest: $294.52

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $284.36

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,436.58

ELLIOTT L SORGE (C#178804597) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number 44, Lot (Unit) Number 7101, Building Number 1,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,807.70

Interest: $294.52

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $284.36

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,436.58

JOYCE C MYERS, TRUSTEE OF THE JCPMO LOVE TRUST, DATED NOVEMBER 2, 2004 (C#179200332) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number 5, Lot (Unit) Number 7108, Building Number 2,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,686.46

Interest: $262.24

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $284.36

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,283.06

A. B. CRAMLET (C#179202692) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number 19, Lot (Unit) Number 7117, Building Number 5,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,807.70

Interest: $294.52

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $284.36

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,436.58

In Elk Run Townhouses. All as tenants in common with the other owners of all Lot (Unit) Weeks in the described Units in Elk Run Townhouses as depicted on the Plats recorded under Reception Numbers 140480 and 0151975, subject to the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded as Reception Number 140481, as has been amended, supplemented, and/or restated, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Published March 24, 31, April 7, 14 and 21, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: 449 San Juan St., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: (970) 264-8160

Plaintiffs:

KUHN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP LIMITED

v.

Defendants:

DELDEV, INC.; PAGOSA LAKES PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION; and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.

Submitting Attorney:

Clayton M. Buchner, #50996

Clayton M. Buchner, Attorney at Law, LLC

444 Lewis St., PO Box 3855

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: (970) 507-0227

E-mail: cmblawllc@gmail.com

Case No. 2022CV30001

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.

YOU ARE SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this Summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be entered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint, without any further notice to you.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:

Lots 357, 358, 359, 360, 361, 365, 366, 367 and 368, Pagosa Trails, according to the plat thereof filed September 13, 1971, as Reception No. 74885, in the office of the Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado (“642 Trails”);

Lots 407, 408 and 409, Pagosa Trails, according to the plat thereof filed September 13, 1971, as Reception No. 74885, in the office of the Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado (“679 Trails”);

Lots 311, 312, 313, 314, 325, 326, 327 and 328, Pagosa Trails, according to the plat thereof filed September 13, 1971, as Reception No. 74885, in the office of the Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado (“107 Landau”).

Respectfully submitted this 17th day of March, 2022.

Clayton M. Buchner, Attorney at Law, LLC

/s/ Clayton M. Buchner

Clayton M. Buchner, #50996

444 Lewis St., PO Box 3855

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

(970) 507-0227

Published March 24, 31, April 7, 14 and 21, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE

To: Diane Travers a/k/a Diane Heitman a/k/a Diane Perry

Geurrino Amoroso and Virginia Amoroso have filed a Complaint in Lee County, Florida (case number 2021-CA-005000) alleging negligence as a result of an automobile accident which occurred on June 17, 2018 and seeking damages from you in excess of Thirty Thousand Dollars ($30,000). The Court has ordered service on you via publication and an Answer to the Complaint is due within twenty (20) days of such service. A copy of the court documents are available for viewing at www.leeclerk.org. Failure to timely file an Answer may result in default judgment against you.

Published March 24, 31, April 7 and 14, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Merel Ngarie Sunde-Marschall, Deceased

Case No. 2022PR30020

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before July 24, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.

Russell Lombardy –

Monarch Wealth Attorneys

1114 Neon Forest Circle Unit 5

Longmont, CO 80504

Published March 24, 31 and April 7, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

The Town of Pagosa Springs is processing development applications for a proposed Townhome project for 574 S. 5th Street containing 12 residential units on the .51-acre site. This proposed project requires the consideration of applications for: Sketch Major Design Review and Density Bonus.

The Planning Commission and Design Review Board will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 5:30 pm to consider the SKETCH Design Review and Density Bonus applications for the above-described proposed project for consistency with the Town’s Land Use and Development Code and Adopted Affordable Housing policies.

The Public hearing will be held by Zoom online meeting platform and accessible to anyone in the public from the Town’s online portal at this link https://zoom.us/j/91425469027 or to listen only, dialing 1 669 900 6833 and accessing webinar ID 914 254 5469 027. Please note: the Town does not and cannot guarantee internet service or online broadcasting for remote attendance. Remote attendance is at the risk of the attendee as the public meeting will continue in person regardless of the Town’s broadcast capability.

Town Council will then consider the Density Bonus application, Planning Commission’s recommendation, Town Staff’s analysis, and public comment at a public hearing scheduled on Thursday, April 21, 2022. The second reading of the rezoning application will be on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

To access the meeting agenda, staff report and proposed development application, click the Meetings and Agendas tab on the left-hand side on the Town’s website home page at pagosasprings.co.gov. You may also view the application on mypagosa.org/proposed-development-projects.

For more information and anyone wishing to provide comments, please contact the Town Planning Department at cschultz@pagosasprings.co.gov or at 970-264-4151 x221, or you may attend the public hearing where public comments will be taken.

Published March 31, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

The Town of Pagosa Springs is processing development applications for a proposed multifamily apartment development containing 28 residential units and separate leasing office on a .85-acre parcel, at 550 South 8th Street located at the southwest corner of 8th Street and Apache. This proposed project requires the consideration of applications for: Sketch Major Design Review, Density Bonus, and Rezoning.

The Planning Commission and Design Review Board will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 5:30 pm to consider the SKETCH Design Review, Rezoning and Density Bonus applications for the above-described proposed project for consistency with the Town’s Land Use and Development Code and Adopted Affordable Housing policies.

The Public hearing will be held by Zoom online meeting platform and accessible to anyone in the public from the Town’s online portal at this link https://zoom.us/j/91425469027 or to listen only, dialing 1 669 900 6833 and accessing webinar ID 914 254 5469 027. Please note: the Town does not and cannot guarantee internet service or online broadcasting for remote attendance. Remote attendance is at the risk of the attendee as the public meeting will continue in person regardless of the Town’s broadcast capability.

Town Council will then consider the Density Bonus application, Rezoning application, Planning Commission’s recommendation, Town Staff’s analysis, and public comment at a public hearing scheduled on Thursday, April 21, 2022. The second reading of the rezoning application will be on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

To access the meeting agenda, staff report and proposed development application, click the Meetings and Agendas tab on the left-hand side on the Town’s website home page at pagosasprings.co.gov. You may also view the application on mypagosa.org/proposed-development-projects.

For more information and anyone wishing to provide comments, please contact the Town Planning Department at cschultz@pagosasprings.co.gov or at 970-264-4151 x221, or you may attend the public hearing where public comments will be taken.

Published March 31, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

The Town of Pagosa Springs is processing development applications for a proposed multifamily apartment development on the combined .51-acre properties at 575 S. 3rd Street & 558 Hot Springs Blvd (NW corner of Hot Springs Blvd and Apache Street), containing 24 residential units. This proposed project requires the consideration of applications for: a Sketch Major Design Review, Density Bonus, and Rezoning.

The Planning Commission and Design Review Board will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 5:30 pm to consider the SKETCH Design Review, Rezoning and Density Bonus applications for the above-described proposed project for consistency with the Town’s Land Use and Development Code and Adopted Affordable Housing policies.

The Public hearing will be held by Zoom online meeting platform and accessible to anyone in the public from the Town’s online portal at this link https://zoom.us/j/91425469027 or to listen only, dialing 1 669 900 6833 and accessing webinar ID 914 254 5469 027. Please note: the Town does not and cannot guarantee internet service or online broadcasting for remote attendance. Remote attendance is at the risk of the attendee as the public meeting will continue in person regardless of the Town’s broadcast capability.

Town Council will then consider the Density Bonus application, Rezoning application, Planning Commission’s recommendation, Town Staff’s analysis, and public comment at a public hearing scheduled on Thursday, April 21, 2022. The second reading of the rezoning application will be on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

To access the meeting agenda, staff report and proposed development application, click the Meetings and Agendas tab on the left-hand side on the Town’s website home page at pagosasprings.co.gov. You may also view the application on mypagosa.org/proposed-development-projects.

For more information and anyone wishing to provide comments, please contact the Town Planning Department at cschultz@pagosasprings.co.gov or at 970-264-4151 x221, or you may attend the public hearing where public comments will be taken.

Published March 31, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

FOR BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS HEARING ON April 5, 2022

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to CRS 30-28-116 that the Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County, Colorado, will hold a public hearing to consider revising the County Land Use Regulations. The language proposed to be adopted is available for review at the County Development Services Department 970-264-1390.

The public hearing will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. in the County Commissioner’s Meeting Room at 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado and via Zoom Link, at which time all interested parties will be heard. Written comments may also be submitted to the Archuleta County Board of Commissioners, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, at or prior to said public hearing.

Published March 17 and 31, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

BETTY MATHISON THOMAS, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2022CV30005

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.5906

Email: ir@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S): GEORGE LELAND BURNINGHAM

EMILY M BURNINGHAM

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Village Pointe Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: March 31, 2022

Last Publication: April 28, 2022

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published March 31, April 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

ANNETRA HEBERT

ERIC CERWONKA

BRITTANY L BORDER

JARRED D BORDER

Defendants

Case No.: 2022CV30006

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.5906

Email: ir@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S): ANNETRA HEBERT

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Ptarmigan Townhouses for failure to pay assessments to Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: March 31, 2022

Last Publication: April 28, 2022

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published March 31, April 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

County Court

Archuleta County, Colorado

109 Harman Park Dr.

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Case No. 22C17

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Public notice is given on March 18, 2022 that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Archuleta Combined Court.

The Petition requests that the name of Kimberly Erickson be changed to Kimberly Beck Erickson.

/s/ Clerk of Court

Published March 31, April 7 and 14, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

FOR BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS HEARING ON April 19, 2022

MICHAEL FERGUSON, has applied for a GENERAL SETBACK VARIANCE for the RURAL PARCEL located in the S ½ of SEC 19 and NW ¼ NE ¼ of SEC 30, TWN 35N RNG 1W and SEC 19 TWN 35 N RNG 1W, at 1190 US Hwy 84, Pagosa Springs, CO (PLN22-014). The property is zoned AGRICULTURAL RANCHING (AR). The application is to request a variance from the 25’ rear setback.

Comments regarding this proposal may be submitted to Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-1390 or to PFlowers@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Archuleta Board of Adjustments on April 19, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. in the County Administration Office Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs and via Zoom Link. Public comment will be taken at the meeting.

Published March 31 and April 7, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

ARCHULETA COUNTY 2021 Annual Salary Report County employees are paid every two weeks (not monthly). This report shows amounts paid out within the year of 2020. Fringe benefits, including, but not limited to, medical insurance, FICA, medical care, and retirement plans are on average 31% of wages paid. Position Amount 4-H Coordinator 40,644.59 Accountant 27,221.59 Accountant 25,061.44 Accountant 21,144.15 Accountant 33,292.00 Accountant III 41,464.45 Accounting Clerk III 2,058.16 Accounting Clerk III 27,061.23 Admin.Assistant II/HR Gen 10,454.40 Administrative Assistant 16,709.51 Administrative Assistant 42,969.24 Administrative Assistant 24,878.44 Administrative Assistant 13,851.60 Administrative Assistant 13,762.35 Administrative Assistant II 46,391.31 Administrative Assistant II 43,739.95 Administrative Assitant 44,024.98 Adult/Child Prot Casework II 47,099.32 Adult/Child Prot Casework II 14,298.13 Airport Maintenance Tech 33,317.06 Airport Maintenance Tech 14,723.97 Airport Manager 70,932.61 Alt. Senten. & Pre Trial Coord 70,459.09 Animal Control Officer 27,177.35 Animal Control Officer 33,508.29 Animal Control Officer 1,471.14 Appraiser I 43,297.48 Appraiser I 15,923.39 Appraiser I 36,753.76 Appraiser I 38,245.83 Appraiser I 9,581.26 Arboles Trans Station Fill in 1,788.51 Arboles Transfer Station Atten 10,444.50 Assessor 68,170.34 Assessor 49,950.00 Bus Driver 13,055.40 Bus Driver 5,637.35 Bus Driver 4,150.90 Case Svcs Aid/Fraud & Claim Te 45,321.84 Case Svcs Aid/Fraud & Claim Te 1,584.00 Caseworker I 21,155.21 Caseworker I 40,548.80 Caseworker I 1,799.26 Caseworker I 34,462.27 Caseworker I 26,793.21 Caseworker I 3,572.29 Caseworker I 7,272.59 Caseworker I 4,059.00 Caseworker I 1,592.91 Caseworker Supervisor 61,543.19 Chief Building Official 57,544.62 Chief Deputy Clerk 58,868.73 Chief Deputy Treasurer 45,978.18 Child Support Legal Tech 49,886.11 Child Support Legal Tech 43,650.85 Code Enforcement Officer 26,782.04 Code Enforcement Officer 22,183.27 Code Enforcement Officer 881.10 Commissioner 70,200.00 Commissioner 4,628.60 Commissioner 72,962.81 Commissioner 77,398.55 Compliance & Prog. Coord. 27,082.97 Computer Support Spec. 50,686.76 Cons Emergency Comm Mgr 85,669.21 County Administrator 88,267.25 County Administrator 187,867.23 County Attorney 126,344.70 County Clerk 70,200.00 County Coroner 39,720.20 County Surveyor 4,393.00 County Treasurer 82,700.00 Court House Security Officer 45,248.61 Court House Security Officer 25,638.44 Court House Security Officer 36,541.98 COVID SITE COORDINATOR 246.50 Deputy Assessor 49,727.43 Deputy Assessor 48,062.78 Deputy Clerk – Elections 875.19 Deputy Dir. Of Emer. Mgt 59,393.29 Deputy Motor Vehicle Clerk I 38,248.60 Deputy Motor Vehicle Clerk I 32,902.37 Deputy Motor Vehicle Clerk I 37,196.83 Deputy Motor Vehicle Clerk I 21,986.34 Deputy Motor Vehicle Clerk I 33,202.68 Deputy Motor Vehicle Clerk I 4,312.90 Deputy of Emerg. Mgt. 51,469.56 Deputy Treasurer 44,118.82 Deputy Treasurer 30,055.60 Deputy Treasurer 9,169.93 Detective 69,003.06 Detective 10,186.93 Detective 66,707.33 Detention Commander 76,644.03 Detention Officer 7,752.53 Detention Officer 46,685.74 Detention Officer 46,717.00 Detention Officer 7,751.56 Detention Officer 56,797.63 Detention Officer 52,057.05 Detention Officer 10,597.86 Detention Officer 44,818.92 Detention Officer 6,377.14 Detention Officer 21,497.96 Detention Officer 32,770.26 Detention Officer 474.96 Detention Officer 27,029.50 Detention Officer 31,558.75 Detention Officer 25,493.02 Detention Officer 19,874.25 Detention Officer 19,384.20 Detention Officer 4,250.47 Detention Officer 11,583.00 Detention Officer 11,761.20 Detention Officer 9,093.60 Detention Officer 8,335.80 Detention Sgt. 66,141.76 Detention Sgt. 55,741.99 Detention Sgt. 57,362.97 Development Director 74,433.76 Dispatcher 38,823.02 Dispatcher 46,038.84 Dispatcher 4,399.25 Dispatcher 51,451.26 Dispatcher 44,370.85 Dispatcher 29,810.67 Dispatcher 44,348.60 Dispatcher 4,631.47 Dispatcher 30,654.07 Dispatcher 16,316.55 Dispatcher 2,216.21 Dispatcher 4,876.20 Dispatcher 3,169.80 Election Judge 225.00 Election Judge 144.00 Election Judge 941.25 Election Judge 1,088.00 Election Judge 820.00 Election Judge 232.50 Election Judge 225.00 Election Judge 225.00 Election Judge 232.50 Election Judge 978.75 Election Judge 225.00 Elections Administrator 44,980.45 Elections Deputy 10,598.36 Elections Deputy 13,317.12 Eligibility Technician 37,820.84 Eligibility Technician 39,587.46 Eligibility Technician 47,448.80 Eligibility Technician 44,342.93 Engineering Tech 40,199.23 Equipment Operator I 36,854.48 Equipment Operator I 9,695.97 Equipment Operator I 38,435.83 Equipment Operator I 11,839.59 Equipment Operator I 15,190.81 Equipment Operator I 23,497.19 Equipment Operator I 23,796.64 Equipment Operator I 9,239.48 Equipment Operator II 20,989.67 Equipment Operator II 40,186.34 Equipment Operator II 41,035.37 Equipment Operator II 37,425.78 Equipment Operator II 37,615.18 Equipment Operator III 46,194.21 Equipment Operator III 45,317.88 Equipment Operator III 42,076.69 Evidence Tech. 40,670.78 Facilities Maintenance Tech. 43,281.31 Facilities Maintenance Tech. 20,615.50 Family Advocate 1,426.83 Family Advocate 2,012.50 Finance Director 103,053.71 Financial Advisor 64,812.41 Fleet Shop Supervisor 63,499.85 Food Service Assistant 53,503.71 Food Service Assistant 6,501.69 GIS Analyst 55,042.24 Human Resources Administrator 57,517.15 Human Services Director 115,528.94 Interim Human Resources Admnst 43,523.96 Interim Human Svcs Director 62,632.40 IT Director 74,791.38 Kitchen Manager 60,029.27 Lead Dispatcher 50,239.18 Lead Dispatcher 50,983.81 Lead Dispatcher 52,742.64 Lead Landfill Operator 68,858.08 Lead Mechanic 46,575.74 Mechanic I 2,156.70 Mechanic II 39,517.35 Office Assistant 23,554.06 Office Manager 56,585.98 Operations Commander 80,826.02 Paralegal/Executive Assistant 67,045.42 Patrol Deputy 47,766.68 Patrol Deputy 52,611.00 Patrol Deputy 47,716.98 Patrol Deputy 48,642.44 Patrol Deputy 51,675.01 Patrol Deputy 52,389.61 Patrol Deputy 51,129.71 Patrol Deputy 51,907.86 Patrol Deputy 51,966.40 Patrol Sergeant 75,888.53 Patrol Sergeant 68,178.98 Personal Property Appraiser 36,280.19 Planner I 37,333.88 Planning Technician 38,949.35 Program Coordinator 70,747.12 PT Eligibility Technician 9,640.54 PT Family Advocate 42,092.74 PT Food Service Assistant 2,802.46 PT Office Assistant 363.01 PT Office Assistant 62.00 PT Records Tech 13,733.00 Public Wks Operations Mgr 71,172.90 Public Works Director 38,568.14 R & B Foreman 70,361.51 R & B Foreman 63,844.00 R & B Foreman 47,299.36 R&B Manager 68,433.58 R&B Supervisor 70,968.82 Recording Supervisor 48,966.97 Records Tech 37,514.27 RoadWay Inspector 41,273.55 Seasonal Firefighter 13,115.99 Seasonal Firefighter 13,435.38 Service Writter 43,386.05 Sheriff 91,199.94 Solid Waste Facilities Op. 38,230.88 Solid Waste Facilities Op. 41,840.63 Solid Waste Facilities Op. 46,282.73 Solid Waste Facilities Op. 4,599.02 Solid Waste Facilities Oper. 35,733.96 Sub Bus Driver 8,434.89 Sub Bus Driver 20,698.92 Sub Bus Driver 14,739.31 Sub Bus Driver 18,308.24 Sub Bus Driver 12,871.20 Undersheriff 81,497.87 Veterans Services Officer 51,087.62 Weed & Pest Supervisor 64,467.31 Weed & Pest Technician 13,201.65 Weed & Pest Technician 12,601.60 8,703,270.38 Published March 31, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.