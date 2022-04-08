Public Notices April 7, 2022

COMBINED NOTICE – PUBLICATION

CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE

SALE NO. 2022-001

To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:

On January 10, 2022, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Archuleta records.

Original Grantor(s) Jamie Lee Potter

Original Beneficiary(ies) John DiMuccio

Current Holder of Evidence of Debt John DiMuccio

Date of Deed of Trust June 29, 2021

County of Recording Archuleta

Recording Date of Deed of Trust June 29, 2021

Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 22104851

Original Principal Amount $96,912.00

Outstanding Principal Balance $96,912.00

Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: Failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.

THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

Lot 9 of Block 13 in Amended Aspen Springs Subdivision No. 1, according to the plat thereof filed for record March 22, 1971 as Reception No. 74229

Also known by street and number as: 675 Petitt’s Circle, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.

THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.

NOTICE OF SALE

The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.

THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, 05/12/2022, at the Archuleta County Treasurer’s Office at 449 San Juan St. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication 3/17/2022

Last Publication 4/14/2022

Name of Publication Pagosa Springs Sun

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;

DATE: 01/10/2022

Elsa P. White, Public Trustee in and for the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado

By: /s/ Elsa P. White, Public Trustee

The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:

John C Seibert #21437

LAW OFFICE OF JOHN SEIBERT P.O. BOX 2120, DURANGO, CO 81302 (970) 403-0999

Attorney File # POTTER

The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.

©Public Trustees’ Association of Colorado Revised 1/2015

Published March 17, 24, 31, April 7 and 14, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT

ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: 109 Harman Park Drive

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: 970-264-8160

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Daniel L Fiedler #47916

190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

970-507-8528

Case Number 2022CV30004

Plaintiff:

CARA FAWN BALLOU

v.

Defendants: ANN B. MCTAGGART, ANN L. RENCKENS, RICHARD RENCKENS, ARCHULETA COUNTY PUBLIC TRUSTEE and All Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest In The Subject Matter Of This Action

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

PLAINTIFF: CARA FAWN BALLOU

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the Complaint to Quiet Title Pursuant to Rule 105 filed with the Archuleta County District Court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this Court an Answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the last day of publication. A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your Answer or other response to the Complaint in writing with 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be entered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado more particular described as follows:

LOT 318 IN ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 5, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD AUGUST 3, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74690.

Respectfully submitted this 8th day of March, 2022.

/s/ Daniel L. Fiedler

Daniel L. Fiedler

First publication: March 17, 2022

Last publication: April 14, 2022

Published March 17, 24, 31, April 7 and 14, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

County Court

Archuleta County, Colorado

109 Harman Park Dr.

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Case No. 22C17

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Public notice is given on March 18, 2022 that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Archuleta Combined Court.

The Petition requests that the name of Kimberly Erickson be changed to Kimberly Beck Erickson.

/s/ Clerk of Court

Published March 31, April 7 and 14, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Elk Run Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Ralph D Showalter, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2021CV30053

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

SHERIFF SALE 2022-01

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered December 30, 2021, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

RALPH D SHOWALTER

MARY E SHOWALTER

CHERYL J HAMILTON

BOB F HAMILTON

JAVCO, L.L.C.

JOYCE C MYERS, TRUSTEE OF THE JCPMO LOVE TRUST, DATED NOVEMBER 2, 2004

MARGARET W BARRON

ELLIOTT L SORGE

A. B. CRAMLET

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Elk Run Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Elk Run Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on May 18, 2022, Sale Number 2022-01 in the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: March 24, 2022

Last Publication: April 21, 2022

Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed February 10, 2022.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

EXHIBIT “A”

Elk Run Townhouses

Matter Amount

RALPH D SHOWALTER and MARY E SHOWALTER (C#170306567) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number 41, Lot (Unit) Number 7111, Building Number 3,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,807.70

Interest: $294.52

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $284.36

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,436.58

CHERYL J HAMILTON and BOB F HAMILTON (C#178708764) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number 10, Lot (Unit) Number 7104, Building Number 1,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,807.70

Interest: $294.52

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $284.36

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,436.58

JAVCO, L.L.C. (C#178709705) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number 26, Lot (Unit) Number 7102, Building Number 001A,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,807.70

Interest: $294.52

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $284.36

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,436.58

JOYCE C MYERS, TRUSTEE OF THE JCPMO LOVE TRUST, DATED NOVEMBER 2, 2004 (C#178761383) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number 18, Lot (Unit) Number 7115, Building Number 4,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,686.46

Interest: $262.24

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $284.36

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,283.06

MARGARET W BARRON (C#178763363) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number 13, Lot (Unit) Number 7110, Building Number 3,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,807.70

Interest: $294.52

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $284.36

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,436.58

ELLIOTT L SORGE (C#178804597) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number 44, Lot (Unit) Number 7101, Building Number 1,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,807.70

Interest: $294.52

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $284.36

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,436.58

JOYCE C MYERS, TRUSTEE OF THE JCPMO LOVE TRUST, DATED NOVEMBER 2, 2004 (C#179200332) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number 5, Lot (Unit) Number 7108, Building Number 2,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,686.46

Interest: $262.24

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $284.36

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,283.06

A. B. CRAMLET (C#179202692) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number 19, Lot (Unit) Number 7117, Building Number 5,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,807.70

Interest: $294.52

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $284.36

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,436.58

In Elk Run Townhouses. All as tenants in common with the other owners of all Lot (Unit) Weeks in the described Units in Elk Run Townhouses as depicted on the Plats recorded under Reception Numbers 140480 and 0151975, subject to the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded as Reception Number 140481, as has been amended, supplemented, and/or restated, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Published March 24, 31, April 7, 14 and 21, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: 449 San Juan St., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: (970) 264-8160

Plaintiffs:

KUHN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP LIMITED

v.

Defendants:

DELDEV, INC.; PAGOSA LAKES PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION; and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.

Submitting Attorney:

Clayton M. Buchner, #50996

Clayton M. Buchner, Attorney at Law, LLC

444 Lewis St., PO Box 3855

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: (970) 507-0227

E-mail: cmblawllc@gmail.com

Case No. 2022CV30001

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.

YOU ARE SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this Summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be entered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint, without any further notice to you.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:

Lots 357, 358, 359, 360, 361, 365, 366, 367 and 368, Pagosa Trails, according to the plat thereof filed September 13, 1971, as Reception No. 74885, in the office of the Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado (“642 Trails”);

Lots 407, 408 and 409, Pagosa Trails, according to the plat thereof filed September 13, 1971, as Reception No. 74885, in the office of the Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado (“679 Trails”);

Lots 311, 312, 313, 314, 325, 326, 327 and 328, Pagosa Trails, according to the plat thereof filed September 13, 1971, as Reception No. 74885, in the office of the Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado (“107 Landau”).

Respectfully submitted this 17th day of March, 2022.

Clayton M. Buchner, Attorney at Law, LLC

/s/ Clayton M. Buchner

Clayton M. Buchner, #50996

444 Lewis St., PO Box 3855

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

(970) 507-0227

Published March 24, 31, April 7, 14 and 21, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE

To: Diane Travers a/k/a Diane Heitman a/k/a Diane Perry

Geurrino Amoroso and Virginia Amoroso have filed a Complaint in Lee County, Florida (case number 2021-CA-005000) alleging negligence as a result of an automobile accident which occurred on June 17, 2018 and seeking damages from you in excess of Thirty Thousand Dollars ($30,000). The Court has ordered service on you via publication and an Answer to the Complaint is due within twenty (20) days of such service. A copy of the court documents are available for viewing at www.leeclerk.org. Failure to timely file an Answer may result in default judgment against you.

Published March 24, 31, April 7 and 14, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Merel Ngarie Sunde-Marschall, Deceased

Case No. 2022PR30020

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before July 24, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.

Russell Lombardy –

Monarch Wealth Attorneys

1114 Neon Forest Circle Unit 5

Longmont, CO 80504

Published March 24, 31 and April 7, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

BETTY MATHISON THOMAS, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2022CV30005

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.5906

Email: ir@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S): GEORGE LELAND BURNINGHAM

EMILY M BURNINGHAM

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Village Pointe Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: March 31, 2022

Last Publication: April 28, 2022

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published March 31, April 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

ANNETRA HEBERT

ERIC CERWONKA

BRITTANY L BORDER

JARRED D BORDER

Defendants

Case No.: 2022CV30006

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.5906

Email: ir@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S): ANNETRA HEBERT

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Ptarmigan Townhouses for failure to pay assessments to Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: March 31, 2022

Last Publication: April 28, 2022

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published March 31, April 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

FOR BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS HEARING ON April 19, 2022

MICHAEL FERGUSON, has applied for a GENERAL SETBACK VARIANCE for the RURAL PARCEL located in the S ½ of SEC 19 and NW ¼ NE ¼ of SEC 30, TWN 35N RNG 1W and SEC 19 TWN 35 N RNG 1W, at 1190 US Hwy 84, Pagosa Springs, CO (PLN22-014). The property is zoned AGRICULTURAL RANCHING (AR). The application is to request a variance from the 25’ rear setback.

Comments regarding this proposal may be submitted to Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-1390 or to PFlowers@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Archuleta Board of Adjustments on April 19, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. in the County Administration Office Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs and via Zoom Link. Public comment will be taken at the meeting.

Published March 31 and April 7, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

COMBINED NOTICE – PUBLICATION

CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE

SALE NO. 2022-002

To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:

On February 2, 2022, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Archuleta records.

Original Grantor(s) Jose Montemayor, Jr. and Mari Montemayor

Original Beneficiary(ies) Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. As Benificiary, As Nominee for Royal Pacific Funding Corp.

Current Holder of Evidence of Debt Royal Pacific Funding Corporation

Date of Deed of Trust February 13, 2019

County of Recording Archuleta

Recording Date of Deed of Trust February 13, 2019

Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 21900953

Original Principal Amount $172,320.00

Outstanding Principal Balance $171,042.39

Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: Failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.

THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

LOTS 15 AND 16 OF BLOCK 3 IN PIEDRA PARK SUBDIVISION NO. 2A, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JANUARY 23, 1961 AS RECEPTION NO. 60166.

Also known by street and number as: 17469 State Highway 151, Arboles, CO 81121.

THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.

NOTICE OF SALE

The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.

THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, 06/02/2022, at the Archuleta County Treasurer’s Office at 449 San Juan St. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication 4/7/2022

Last Publication 5/5/2022

Name of Publication Pagosa Springs Sun

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;

DATE: 02/02/2022

Elsa P. White, Public Trustee in and for the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado

By: /s/ Elsa P. White, Public Trustee

The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:

Deanne R Stodden #33214

Messner Reeves LLP 1430 Wynkoop St. Suite 300, Denver, CO 80202 (303) 623-1800

Attorney File # 7729.0241/227

The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.

©Public Trustees’ Association of Colorado Revised 1/2015

Published April 7, 14, 21, 28 and May 5, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF OPEN MEETING FOR

HEARING ON PETITION

FOR INCLUSION OF ADDITIONAL

REAL PROPERTY

WITHIN THE PAGOSA AREA WATER

AND SANITATION DISTRICT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all interested persons that a Petition For Inclusion of additional real property has been filed with the Board of Directors of the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District. The Board of Directors has fixed the day of Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the hour of 5:00 p.m., at 100 Lyn Ave, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, as the date, time and place of an open meeting at which such Petition shall be heard.

The name and address of the Petitioner and a general description of the property to be included into the District are as follows:

PETITIONER:

Charles A Tyson and Rebecca Murdock

1450B Loop 165

Dripping Springs, TX 78620

PROPERTY:

Subdivision: MARTINEZ MTN EST Lot: 20X MME Sec: 1 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W (CONSOLIDATION OF LOTS 20 & 25)

Commonly known as Parcel # 569501405010 or

463 Old Sawmill Cir

Pagosa Springs, CO

All interested parties may appear at such hearing to show cause in writing why such Petition should not be granted.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT.

PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT

By: /S/ Jim Smith

Chairman: Jim Smith

Published in: The Pagosa Sun

Published on: April 7, 2022

Published April 7, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

FOR PLANNING COMMISSION HEARING ON April 27, 2022

DARLENE PETERSON, has applied for a FINAL PLAT APPROVAL for the PAGOSA HILLS SUBDIVISION NO 4 AMENDMENT 2022-01, at 33 D Pl, Pagosa Springs, CO (PLN22-022). The property is zoned RESIDENTIAL (R). The application is to subdivide and create two parcels where there is now only one.

Comments regarding this proposal may be submitted to Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-1390 or to PFlowers@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Archuleta County Planning Commission on April 27, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. in the County Administration Office Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs and via Zoom Link. Public comment will be taken at the meeting.

Published April 7 and 21, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Jerry Leroy Lucero, Deceased

Case No. 2022 PR 30016

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before August 7, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.

Daniel L. Fiedler, Attorney at Law

190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Published April 7, 14 and 21, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Kenneth E. Warren, Deceased

Case No. 2022 PR 30014

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before August 7, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.

Daniel L. Fiedler, Attorney at Law

190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Published April 7, 14 and 21, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

INVITATION TO BID

Separate sealed BIDS for the Piedra Road Reconstruction Project will be received by Archuleta County, Colorado at the office of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. located at 188 South 8th Street, P.O. Box 1208, Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147, until 2:00 P.M. local time on April 28, 2022, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

The project consists of reconstructing an existing asphalt roadway being approximately 0.84 miles of Piedra Road (County Road 600) from just north of the intersection with Cloud Cap Avenue to just north of the intersection with Stevens Lake Road. The subject project will complete the recent improvements to Piedra Road, tying into improved portions at both ends. The project generally maintains the existing horizontal and vertical alignments, with the existing roadway being excavated and removed to accommodate the designed road structure and width.

Project work includes, but is not limited to clearing and grubbing, excavation, embankment, removal, drainage structures, structural geotextile installation, gravel placement, erosion control, asphalt paving, pavement marking, traffic control, seeding and mulching, and other items typically associated with road construction.

Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS and PLANS may be obtained on or after April 7, 2022, at the office of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. located at the address mentioned above, upon payment of $100.00 for each set. No refund will be made for returned copies.

A mandatory pre-bid conference and inspection trip for prospective Bidders will be held at the office of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. (phone number (970) 264-5055), located at the address mentioned above, at 2:00 P.M. local time on April 19, 2022.

Date: April 7, 2022

Published April 7 and 14, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.