McFadden to fill dual roles for CDC, town

Kathleen McFadden

By Emily Lashbrooke | Pagosa Springs Community Development Corporation

Join us in welcoming Kathleen McFadden, our newest team member at the Pagosa Springs Community Development Corporation (CDC).

As administrative manager, McFadden will serve a dual role providing communication and organizational support for the CDC, as well as coordinating the Main Street America program for Pagosa Springs.

Main Street America is a national program that helps to promote preservation-based economic development and community revitalization across the country. McFadden will work with downtown businesses, property owners, partner organizations and resources to move the Pagosa Springs community from an affiliate member of the Main Street America program to a fully designated member.

McFadden brings more than 20 years of experience, leadership and technical proficiency to this new role. She earned a bachelor of arts in English with a specialization in technical writing from Texas A&M University and began her career as a technical writer. Her work history, which can be summarized as “she who wears all hats,” includes a successful tenure in marketing and business development for high tech companies including EDS, IBM and Cybersource, in addition to program development, implementation and training for different small businesses. In 2019, McFadden became a Colorado licensed real estate broker and transitioned from a part-time to a full-time resident of Pagosa Springs.

“Throughout my work life, I have had the good fortune to pursue areas about which I am passionate; now I feel privileged to live in a town which evokes that same level of enthusiasm,” said McFadden. “I’m passionate about helping people and I’m passionate about Pagosa. This new position offers an exciting opportunity for me to utilize my unique combination of skills to help shape Pagosa’s progress, growth and sustainability while maintaining its natural beauty and Colorado mountain-town charm.”

Together, McFadden and Executive Director Emily Lashbrooke will work on behalf of the CDC and the town to enhance the quality of life for citizens of Pagosa Springs by creating jobs, encouraging new capital investment and creating a business-friendly community, all while working with existing businesses to help maximize profitability and sustainability.

To reach McFadden, email Kat@pagosaspringscdc.org.