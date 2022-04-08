Library fundraiser tickets selling quickly to benefit building expansion

By Carole Howard | PREVIEW Columnist, and the library staff

Tickets are selling quickly for a special fundraiser this Saturday, April 9, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Pagosa Lakes Property Owner Association clubhouse to raise funds for the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library Foundation’s campaign to expand and renovate your library.

This elegant event will feature a silent auction of 17 different table settings, each for up to eight people, designed by some of Pagosa’s most creative artists. The settings are based on popular books including “Like Water for Chocolate,” “Pride and Prejudice,” “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy,” “Foods of the Southwest Indian Nations,” “Under the Tuscan Sun,” “Where the Wild Things Are,” “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.”

You’ll also enjoy food, a cash bar and beautiful music by guitarist Steve Blechschmidt, who is donating his time and talents.

Only a limited number of tickets still are available because of space limitations and the popularity of this event. Purchase tickets at $50 per person at your library (cash or check only) or at: https:pagosalibrary.org/library-foundation/the-library-affair. On that website, you also can get an advance look at the beautiful table settings and vote online for your favorites with a $1 donation per vote.

The library’s current building opened in 1989 and underwent its first expansion in 2005. As the needs of our community evolve and grow, your library now is preparing to expand by 50 percent to 11,300 square feet. The addition will offer community meeting space, a dedicated area for children’s literacy programs, a room exclusively for teens and tweens, private study rooms, an intergenerational hands-on learning space, easy access to self-checkout and drop-off, and a beautiful outdoor reading garden.

Nearly $1.5 million already has been raised toward the $4 million expansion project. Numerous generous sponsors are underwriting this event so that the auction proceeds and other donations can go directly to the expansion campaign. If you are unable to attend, we hope you will consider contributing to this effort.

Therapy dog visit

tomorrow

Tomorrow, Friday, April 8, from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m., you are invited to come to the library for a free visit with a certified therapy dog. The visits will be limited to 10-15 minutes — just the right amount of time to pet the dog, read to the dog or just say “Hi.” This activity is for all ages.

The dog’s next visit will be April 19 from 4 to 4:45 p.m.

Legal clinic tomorrow

The free legal clinic this month is happening by appointment tomorrow, Friday, April 8, from 2 to 3 p.m. Please come into the library to meet privately via Zoom with our volunteer attorney who will answer your questions, show you legal documents and help you fill out the necessary forms. To schedule an appointment, at the beginning of the month send an email titled “Sign-up for Free Legal Clinic,” with your first name and phone number, to ruby@pagosalibrary.org, or phone or stop by the library. The volunteer attorney’s time is limited so it’s first-come, first-served. This clinic takes place on the second Friday of every month.

Another option: Visit http://checkerboard.co/ anytime to find many legal forms and other legal information.

LEGO Club on Saturday

Kids aged 6 and up are invited to bring your imaginations — LEGOs are provided — on Saturday, April 9, from 11 a.m. to noon for the free LEGO Club. LEGO challenges also are posted on Facebook if you can’t make it to the library.

Ruby’s Book Club

next Tuesday

Ruby’s Book Club meets in person from 2 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, to discuss “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett. Copies are available at your library. This book club is held the second Tuesday of each month, alternating between fiction and nonfiction titles.

Dungeons and Dragons

Join us on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month from 4 to 6 p.m. for our in-person Dungeons and Dragons game free for teens and young adults. The next one will be Tuesday, April 12.

Teen gaming

Free teen gaming happens on Wednesday, April 13, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for teens in the 6th through 12th grades. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

Special family storytimes

Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m., join us for free in-person children’s stories, games and plenty of reasons to get up and move. Books with Bently is a special event on Wednesday, April 13, when you can share your favorite book with a therapy dog who loves stories.

The next Discovery Time takes place Saturday, April 16, on Facebook at 2:30 p.m.

ESL classes

Free in-person evening classes take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays with 4 to 5 p.m. reserved for beginners and 5 to 7 p.m. for both intermediate and advanced students. Please help us spread the word about these classes to others in our community who would be interested, and contact us by phone or email if you have any questions.

Tech Time

Free in-person slots are available from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays. Brad will help you resolve issues with your computer, smartphone, tablet and other electronic devices.

Adult education

Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) sessions take place on Thursdays from 5:30 to 8 p.m., when Mark helps with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.

In-person gaming

Enjoy free all-ages video gaming on the Xbox 360 Kinect on Fridays from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m.

Writing challenge

A new all-ages writing challenge will be posted April 11 on the library’s Facebook page. We hope you will challenge your creativity by participating in this free all-ages activity.

Activities calendars

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free library activities available to you and your family, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — children, teens and adults.

Nonfiction

“Black Ops” by Ric Prado is the memoir of a Cuban American who worked for the CIA for 50 years, through the Cold War and Age of Terrorism. “Lessons from the Edge” by Marie Yovanovitch is the memoir of the highly respected American ambassador to Ukraine. “There is Nothing for You Here” by Fiona Hill is the memoir of a coal miner’s daughter who became an American citizen and served three presidents as a foreign policy expert.

Large print

“The Summer Getaway” by Susan Mallery is a story about the threads that hold a family together. “The Berlin Exchange” by Joseph Kanon is a Cold War mystery. “This Might Hurt” by Stephanie Wrobel is set on a mysterious private island off the coast of Maine.

Mysteries and thrillers

“Nine Lives” by Peter Swanson focuses on nine strangers whose names are on a list of people to die. “The Book of Cold Cases” by Simone St. James features a true-crime blogger who interviews a woman acquitted of two cold-case slayings. “The Match” by Harlan Coben is a thriller that begins with a match on a DNA database. “2 Sisters Detective Agency” by James Patterson and Candice Fox is a book about half-sisters who inherit a detective agency.

Other novels

“Phantom Game” by Christine Feehan is the latest in the Ghost Walker paranormal romance series. “A Sunlit Weapon” by Jacqueline Winspear features investigator Maisie Dobbs in a story set in World War II. “French Braid” by Pulitzer Prize-winner Anne Tyler is a journey into one family’s foibles from the 1950s to our pandemic present. “Better Luck Next Year” by Julia Claiborne Johnson centers on women awaiting their divorces at a dude ranch in Reno. “The Kingdoms” by Natasha Pulley is a time-twisting alternative history story.

DVDS

“A Journal for Jordan” is based on the true story of a soldier deployed to Iraq who keeps a journal of love and advice for his infant son. “Dalgliesh” is the first season of this mystery series based on PD James’ bestselling books.

Books on CD

“A Sunlit Weapon” by Jacqueline Winspear features investigator Maisie Dobbs in a story set in World War II. “Phantom Game” by Christine Feehan is the latest in the Ghost Walker paranormal romance series. “Give Unto Others” by Donna Leon is a mystery featuring Commissario Guido Brunetti.

Donations

We are grateful to Karen Cox for her generous monetary donation. Many thanks also to Bob Howard, Jack Schricker and our anonymous donors for their materials donations.

Please put your materials donations into the drop box at the library — not at City Market, which is reserved for returns.

