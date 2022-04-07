Two Saturday events will feature Broadway actor Dan Hoy

Photo courtesy Curtains Up Pagosa

Curtains Up Pagosa (CUP) is proud to present two events featuring Broadway actor Dan Hoy this Saturday: The “Actors Studio Masterclass” at 2 p.m. and the “Evening with the Stars” concert at 7 p.m.

If you plan on being in a CUP show soon, you may want to check out the master class. This will be a great opportunity to learn how to better your audition and performance. With auditions for CUP’s summer show, “All Shook Up,” just around the corner, this is a great time to start preparing. What better way than attending the master class to get some tips and insight on how to help grow your talent?

Tickets for the master class are $15 in advance and $20 at the door and can be purchased at: https://our.show/curtains-up-pagosa/masterclass.

The concert tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door and can be purchased at: https://our.show/curtains-up-pagosa/stars. The concert is a fundraiser for CUP and will be about two hours long. The concert will feature Hoy, as well as some of our local talent that he will clinic during the master class.

This leads us then to “All Shook Up.” Auditions will take place April 23 and 24 by appointment. Video submissions are also welcome for the auditions. Please contact Artistic Director Dale Scrivener at curtainsuppagosa@gmail.com for more information on the auditions and any other upcoming events.