Thingamajig’s Wine and Cheese Meet the Cast event set for April 15

Photo courtesy Carole Howard

Past summer season cast members for Thingamajig Theatre Company. Thingamajig will host its Wine and Cheese Meet the Cast event on April 15.

By Amy Wolfe | Thingamajig Theatre Company

Thingamajig Theatre Company will open its doors on Friday, April 15, at 5 p.m. for our Wine and Cheese Meet the Cast event. This social and informative event will mark the first chance to purchase your season tickets to the summer musicals, “Bright Star,” “Guys and Dolls” and family-friendly “The SpongeBob Musical.”

Great benefits go along with being a season ticket holder including discounted tickets, no ticketing fees, reserved seats, complimentary exchanges and “come again” tickets to see a show a second time when bringing new friends. Thingamajig Theatre also invites all season ticket holders to attend our wine and cheese open rehearsals for each musical.

The evening will begin with purchasing your season tickets while enjoying complimentary wine and cheese and mingling with friends and new acquaintances. After the ticket purchase social, join our artistic director, Tim Moore, in the theater, where he will share audition videos and his insights about the actors cast for the summer season crew. Moore’s presentation is a fun way to get a sneak peak of the talent coming to Pagosa Springs this summer and to build excitement for Broadway in the Mountains returning to Thingamajig.

We look forward to welcoming you to the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts and Thingamajig Theatre on Friday, April 15, to enjoy complimentary wine and cheese, purchase season tickets and get a first glimpse of the exciting shows and talented actors coming our way.