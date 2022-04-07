Joline LeftHandBull selected for the Colorado Collective Leadership Initiative

Photo courtesy Food System/Food Equity Coalition

Healthy Archuleta community leader Joline LeftHandBull.

By Rose Chavez | Food System/Food Equity Coalition

Community leaders and changemakers across Colorado, including Archuleta County resident Joline LeftHandBull, were recently selected to receive competitive high-quality training from the Colorado Collective Leadership Initiative while connecting with other community leaders to tackle real challenges within Colorado during this upcoming year.

The program is sponsored by the Colorado Health Foundation and lifts up underrepresented or historically excluded community members in Colorado who are involved in informal leadership roles across industries/sectors and who are passionate about improving health equity.

LeftHandBull is an indigenous leader who has been instrumental in the vision and implementation of a participatory budgeted and funded “Snack in a Pack” program to provide healthy snacks to Archuleta School District students who have long commutes home to Dulce, N.M.

She also currently serves as a key member of the Healthy Archuleta Community Learning and Leadership Circle that is guiding the Nutrition Security and Health Equity Assessment being conducted between December 2021 and 2024 in Archuleta County.

She shared, “I am grateful for the opportunity to be picked for this leadership journey. It is a window of opportunity for me that will provide me with experiences to polish my skills and be of service to my community to advance nutrition security and health equity for all in our community.”