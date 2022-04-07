Interested in local food issues? Archuleta County Food Summit slated for Saturday

Photo courtesy Food System/Food Equity Coalition

A raised bed at the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association community garden. This Saturday, April 9, the Food System/Food Equity Coalition is hosting the Archuleta County Food System Summit.



By Rose Chavez | Food System/Food Equity Coalition

The much-anticipated Archuleta County Food System Summit is coming up this weekend, on Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the CSU Extension building.

While early registration — which includes a locally prepared meal — has closed, the community is enthusiastically invited to attend this important event intended for anyone interested in local food issues.

During this community event, we look forward to defining and building connections throughout our food system by lifting up the stories and experiences of local food heroes, and identifying opportunities with community members and partners for priorities that will move us closer to our collective vision for a sustainable, equitable and health-promoting food system in Archuleta County.

Saturday’s activities will also include a panel of county, town and community leaders who will share about the current state of the local food system in Archuleta County and will explore issues and needs/opportunities/challenges in our region.

The event will culminate in an early spring farmers market that includes a variety of local vendors and community-based organizations sharing samples, selling local food products and providing information on ways you can get involved to increase access to local fresh foods in our community.

For more information on the Food Summit, please visit: https://www.foodcoalition4archuleta.org/archuleta-food-summit.html. Questions? Please email us at fsfearchuleta@gmail.com or call (401) 371-3227.