Environmental Film Festival will celebrate citizens thinking globally and acting locally

Local vegetable production appears to be a growing movement. This community garden occupies a roof. Guests of the Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership’s Environmental Film Festival on April 16 will view “In My Backyard” and share more creative ideas about local food.

By Sally High | Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership

The Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership (GGP) invites you to the 2022 Environmental Film Festival at the Tennyson Event Center Saturday, April 16, from 2 to 8 pm.

Come early. Stay late. The doors open at 1 p.m. so that wristband holders can get comfortable before films begin at 2 p.m. Buy your wristbands at Pagosagreen.org soon, as seating is limited. Each $20 wristband sold benefits the GGP’s operations. Reviving educational programming and landscaping are the GGP’s priorities in 2022.

Truly a partnership, the GGP collaborates with Colorado Environmental Film Festival to organize our “Caravan” event, which begins Pagosa Springs’ Earth Day celebrations. The GGP’s environmental films are known to be high-quality, first-run documentaries. The 2022 Film Festival is the eighth Caravan brought to Pagosa Springs by the GGP, the dynamic educational nonprofit that manages the three dome greenhouses in Centennial Park.

The GGP’s community collaborators include environmental education organizations at the forefront of defining Pagosa Springs’ future, with citizen input, of course. Come to the film fest and join the conversation about the conservation of water, increasing locally grown food and preservation of biodiversity in Archuleta County.

The schedule of films provides plenty of break time for conversations.

• 2 p.m.: “Reflection: A Walk with Water.”

• 3:30 p.m.: “In My Backyard.”

• 5 p.m.: “12th Hour.”

• 5:55 p.m.: “Soil Care is Climate Repair.”

• 6 p.m.: “Supper!”

• 6:45 p.m.: “Lynx: Shadows of the Forest.”

• 7 p.m.: “Nature’s Big Year.”

A stand-up gourmet menu features locally grown foods prepared by locals will offer sweet after-supper treats. We’ll spread out in the Tennyson Center and, weather permitting, the patio will be open. A cash bar will offer locally brewed beer, wines or champagne cocktails. Nonalcoholic beverages will be available. Bring your own water bottles.

Weminuche Audubon Society, Audubon Rockies and Southwest Colorado Environmental Educators will host the biodiversity exhibit table. We, local folks, treasure our open spaces, parks, forests and wetlands here in Pagosa Country. These volunteer groups work tirelessly to educate all ages, locals and visitors alike, and to conserve our flora, fauna and natural wildlife habitats.

The GGP will also welcome the Pagosa Farmers Market, Food Coalition/Healthy Archuleta and the CSU Grow and Give Project to the food exhibit table. After the preceding weekend’s Food Summit, folks will already be talking about growing more, buying more and consuming more local food. The film fest is a chance to connect with the local organizations, folks like you and me, who are making this happen.

The water exhibit should be a busy table, because our community’s water future is a popular topic of discussion these days. Representing the active volunteer water organizations will be San Juan Water Conservancy District, Growing Water Smart, Friends of the Upper San Juan and the Watershed Enhancement Partnership.

The GGP sincerely appreciates our 2022 event sponsors and our amazing volunteer growers. Join us to view and discuss our films and our shared future. Buy wristbands at Pagosagreen.org so that the GGP can continue to “grow food and community with local energy.”