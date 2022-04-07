Calling instrumental musicians: Pagosa Springs Community Band preparing for Band-O-Rama

By Susy Mekeal | Pagosa Springs Instrumental Music Society

One of the hidden gems in Pagosa Springs is the Pagosa Springs Community Band. It is a wonderful opportunity to dust off your instrument and get your chops in shape. The band gathers three times a year for a concert.

The first concert for 2022 is the Band-O-Rama Concert and will be May 14. This is a special concert done in conjunction with the Pagosa Springs Middle School and Pagosa Springs High School bands. Each band plays a couple of pieces and the final piece is a joint piece with all of the bands playing together. It is a fun night to see the musical talent in our community and support the school music programs.

The first rehearsal for the Community Band’s Band-O-Rama concert was Sunday, April 3, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Pagosa Springs High School band room, but it is not too late — you can still join us. The next rehearsal will be Sunday, April 10. We welcome newcomers and those who have played with us in the past for a fun time of making music.

The Community Band is a part of the Pagosa Springs Instrumental Music Society. The purpose of this group is to support student musicians in Pagosa Springs through music opportunities, scholarships and financial support to the schools. The Community Band also demonstrates that playing a musical instrument is a lifelong skill that lifts the spirit, enhances the community and brings people together. This is why our motto is “Music for Life!” Come join us. If you have any questions, call Susy at (970) 270-2674.