Become part of Thingamajig Theatre Company’s creative family

Photo courtesy Thingamajig Theatre Company

By Amy Wolfe | Thingamajig Theatre Company

Join the behind-the-scenes team at Thingamajig Theatre Company by signing up as a volunteer. Be part of our creative process alongside the performers, designers and technical crew as we get ready for our summer season opening June 3.

Opportunities are available in our costume shop, scenic shop, bar and gift shop as well as other tasks needing attention throughout the season.

The costume shop opportunities range from sewing to organizing to laundry and many tasks in between to outfit the performers for their various roles.

The scenic shop, responsible for building and detailing the sets for our summer shows, will provide many projects to make the stage come to life. From “Guys and Dolls” set in the heart of New York in the 1920s, “Bright Star” and the American south of the ‘20s and ‘40s to the underwater world of “SpongeBob’s” Bikini Bottom, imagine the visuals to take us there.

Examples of miscellaneous projects may include poster hanging around town, snow making or leaf bending for the shows. We will have tasks of varying skill levels so everyone can get involved.

The bar and gift shop volunteers assist with providing our attendees with friendly, helpful service at each performance.

To become a volunteer, simply email your name, contact information and what type of projects you might be interested to thingamajigbox@gmail.com. As our projects are scheduled, we will send out an email to recruit interested parties and build our teams.

Be a part of our Thingamajig family and get a glimpse of life behind the curtain while lending a hand in our fun and creative environment.