Ballots will be mailed soon for health district election

By Randi Pierce | Staff Writer
Registered electors within the Upper San Juan Health Service District (USJHSD) will begin receiving ballots for the district’s upcoming election soon.
The USJHSD oversees Pagosa Springs Medical Center (PSMC).
In the May 3 election, which is being held via mail ballot, district electors will choose four directors to serve three-year terms.
Those running for the positions are current directors Kate Alfred and Jason Cox, and Carryn Dyer, William Hubbard, Barbara Parada and Martin Rose.
According to Heather Thomas, designated election official for the district, ballots will be mailed between April 11 and 18 to active registered electors.
Mail ballots will also be available at the office of the designated election official.
Ballots are due back by 7 p.m. on May 3.
There will be a ballot drop box located at the entrance to PSMC as a convenience, Thomas wrote in an email to The SUN.
