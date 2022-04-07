Americana Project announces Bo DePena concert on April 20

By Bob Hemenger | Americana Project
The Americana Project class at Pagosa Springs High School will be holding a very special concert Wednesday, April 20, at 7 p.m. in the auditorium. They are especially excited for this show after a three-year hiatus from performing with a professional artist.
This year’s special guest artist is Bo DePena and his band. He was originally scheduled for 2020. DePena will be joined by Americana Project alumna Allora Leonard for several songs, as well as the students will be opening the show with a 45-minute set.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students, 12 and under are free. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with general seating. Tickets are only available at the door. Cash or check. Donations for the program will also be accepted.