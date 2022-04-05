Superintendent search: School district stakeholder feedback survey now open

By Randi Pierce | Staff Writer
The online survey to gather stakeholder feedback for the Archuleta School District Board of Education’s superintendent search is now live.
The district is working with a consultant from McPherson and Jacobson, a national search firm, to help identify and select candidates.
As part of that process, the district and search firm have launched an online survey, available in both English and Spanish, which the district notes is “to gather stakeholder feedback on our schools, our community, and the desired characteristics we hope to see in our next superintendent. The information we gather this spring will serve as an updated supplement to the comprehensive stakeholder feedback we’ve received previously. All of this information will guide the Board of Education in the selection process, and will also be critical to helping our selected candidate smoothly transition into the role of our next superintendent.”
The survey will be open through April 11.
To take the survey in English, visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ArchuletaCOEnglish.
To take the survey in Spanish, visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ArchuletaCOSpanish.