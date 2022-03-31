Results posted for final Fun Race of the season

By Julie Martinez | Wolf Creek Ski Area
Wolf Creek Ski Area hosted the final Fun Race of the season on Sunday, March 27, with a turnout of 48 racers. The race course was immaculately groomed on a beautiful spring day, with the course starting out fast and then changing as the warm spring sun softened up the snow.
Local racers dominated the course, as Corbin Horrocks, of South Fork, took first place overall with a time of 24.07 seconds. Thomas Popov, of Pagosa Springs, was right on his heels with a time of 24.61 seconds, with Izzy Ratcliff, of Pagosa Springs, crossing the finish line in 24.73 seconds.
In addition to Horrocks’ and Popov’s first- and second-place finishes in the men’s race, Chad Thomas, of Pagosa Springs, came in third with a time of 25.25 seconds.
Ratcliff dominated the women’s race with her blazing time of 24.73 seconds. She was followed in second place by Sarah Ferrell, of Bayfield, with a time of 29.49 seconds and third place went to Nikki Horrocks, of South Fork, crossing the line at 29.67 seconds.
Sedona Zissman placed first in the Girls 6-8 with a time of 42.57 and Ella Osmera placed third with a time of 49.11.
In the Girls 12-14, Ratcliff placed first with a time of 24.73 and Faith Lee placed third with a time of 39.05.
Elly Osmera placed second in the Women 41-50 with a time of 36.48.
Alden Soden placed first in the Boys 6-8 with a time of 31.57 and Noah Lee placed second with a time of 37.99.
Rylen Soden placed first in the Boys 9-11 with a time of 27.89 and Zach Tom placed third with a time of 40.62.
In the Boys 15-17, Ezra Cabrera placed first with a time of 28.00.
Levi Cabrera placed first in the Boys 18-20 with a time of 27.13.
Clifton Lee placed first in the Men 36-40 with a time of 25.40.
In the Men 41-50, Thomas placed first with a time of 25.25.
Popov placed first with a time of 24.61 in the Men 51-60.
Gary Brewer placed first in the Men 71+ with a time of 34.96.
Wolf Creek’s 2021-2022 season is ongoing seven days a week, with the closing date extended to April 17.